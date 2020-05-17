COVID-19 lockdown in India extended till 31 May; schools, colleges to remain shut; inter-state travel allowed if both govts agree

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31 May to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The NDMA directed the National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view with the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the new guidelines, air travel for passengers, except for domestic medical services to remain prohibited. Metro rail services are also prohibited.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions remain closed, as will hotels, restaurants and hospitality services. However, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed if there is mutual consent between the states or Union Territories.

Maharashtra, Telangana and Punjab have already announced the extension of the lockdown till 31 May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on 17 May.

The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on 17 May. Modi had on 24 March announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. On 14 May, he extended the lockdown till 3 May.

On 1 May, the MHA further extended the lockdown period to two weeks beyond 4 May, with some relaxations. The Central government recently announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat COVID-19.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 19:25:33 IST

