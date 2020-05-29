Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Amit Shah holds meeting with CMs on COVID-19 lockdown, asks for suggestions on restrictions to be lifted
As Delhi recorded its highest daily-spike of 1,024 coronavirus cases, Haryana government stated that borders with the national capital will be sealed in view of the rising number of infections.
Reports said that 1,024 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,281 in the National Capital. The toll stands at 316.
"Few asymptomatic passengers who travelled on IndiGo flights were tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 May. Of these, 3 passengers were onboard from Delhi to Jammu on 26 May, six passengers onboard from Bengaluru to Coimbatore on 27 May 27 and 2 passengers onboard from Delhi to Coimbatore on 27 May 27," IndiGo said in a statement on Thursday.
The RT-PCR test is testing for the presence of the virus and "is agnostic whether you have symptoms or not", said Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India Prof K. Vijay Raghavan.
"Whether you are asymptomatic, if you have virus it will be detected," he said.
He added, "AICTE and CSIR have embarked on a drug discovery hackathon- this is a high-end hackathon where students are trained with information on how to do computational drug discovery."
K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific advisor to the Centre, said that there are about a total of 30 groups in India — big industries to individual academics — who are trying to develop vaccines to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
The Supreme Courtdirected minute orders regarding the provision of food to migrant workers who are travelling back to their native states by trains or bus, after several deaths due to lack of food and water were reported on journeys in the last few days.
The apex court directed the originating state to provide food and water, after which the onus is on the Railways. After the journey, the receiving state "shall give transport, food and meals from stations to their villages. This is applicable for both camps on the way or buses," the SC said.
"All migrants who are stranded shall be provided food by the concerned state at places publicized and notified to them so that they can meet both ends. While they wait for turn to board train or bus, they can survive this way," the bench was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.
The Supreme Court also said that if migrant workers are found on foot by any state authority, they should be "taken to shelters immediately and provided food and all facilities".
The Supreme Court directed state governments to add the details regarding migrant workers awaiting transportation in their replies before the apex court.
Live Law reported that the details demanded by the bench are:
"- number of migrants awaiting transportation to native places;
- plan for transportation;
- mechanism of registration;
- other [requisite] details."
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued interim orders regarding the migrant crisis across the country and said that no train or bus fare should be taken from migrant workers.
"- Migrant workers shall be provided food by the concerned state and UT at places. To be publicised and notified for the period they are waiting for their turn to board a train or a bus. During train journey, originating states will provide meal and water," Live Law quoted the court as saying.
SG Tushar Mehta said that migrant workers started leaving for their home states on foot because they were "locally instigated", in the SC hearing ont the migrant crisis on Thursday.
The Centre is doing a lot to contain the coronavirus outbreak, but there are “Prophets of Doom in our country who only spread negativity, negativity, negativity”, the Solicitor General tells the high court. “These armchair intellectuals do not recognise the nation’s efforts,” he adds.
Trade or consumption of liquor is not a fundamental right and the state has the authority to regulate its sale, the AAP government has told the Delhi High Court maintaining that its levying 70 percent special corona fees' on MRP of all alcohol brands is a price for grant of such privilege to the public.
In the last 24 hours, 131 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police rise to 2095 with toll at 22. Total 897 personnel have recovered and 1178 cases are active, reports PTI.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealed its headquarter building in Central Delhi on Thursday after a senior employee tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of employees infected with the novel coronavirus to 7.
Some 122 million Indians were forced out of jobs last month alone, according to estimates from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, a private sector think tank. Daily wage workers and those employed by small businesses have taken the worst hit, reports Bloomberg Quint.
In the past 24 hours, 131 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, thereby taking the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 7,947 on Thursday. The COVID-19 toll in the state stood at 179 after six more deaths were reported.
Assam registered a total 798 COVID-19 cases on Thursday after 15 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Of the 15 new cases, 11 were reported in Kamrup Metro, three in Dibrugarh while one in Lakhimpur, said Sarma
India registered 6,566 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, thereby taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 1,58,333, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The figure also includes 86,110 active cases.
After 194 more individuals succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the toll reached 4,531 on Thursday.
Two SpiceJet passengers who travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati via Delhi on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said on Wednesday.
"Two passengers who had travelled with SpiceJet from Ahmedabad to Guwahati on May 25 have tested positive for COVID-19. The passengers had travelled on SG-8194 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) and SG-8152 (Delhi-Guwahati)," an airline spokesperson said.
"COVID tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined. The test reports came on May 27. The operating crew has been quarantined and SpiceJet is coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them," the airline said.
The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,337 while total number of cases climbed to 1,51,767 in the country, registering an increase of 170 deaths and 6,387 cases in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday.
This is the sixth day that the country has registered more than 6,000 new cases. However, the Union health ministry said that there have been "multiple gains" from the lockdown and the most important of them is that it has "decelerated the pace" of the spread of COVID-19.
Confirmed cases climb to 1,51,767
According to the morning update issued by the Union health ministry, the number of active coronavirus cases stands at 83,004 in the country, while 64,425 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the health ministry said. "Thus, around 42.45 percent of patients (in India) have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.
Of the 170 deaths reported since Tuesday morning, 97 were in Maharashtra, 27 in Gujarat, 12 in Delhi, nine in Tamil Nadu, five each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, three in Rajasthan and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand.
Of the total 4,337 fatalities, Maharashtra accounts for the highest (1,792) deaths in the country, followed by Gujarat with 915 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 305, Delhi with 288, West Bengal with 283, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh with 170 each, Tamil Nadu with 127 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 57 deaths each.
According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 54,758 followed by Tamil Nadu at 17,728, Gujarat at 14,821, Delhi at 14,465, Rajasthan at 7,536, Madhya Pradesh at 7,024 and Uttar Pradesh at 6,548.
"A total of 4,013 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding that its "figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".
Delhi records highest single-day spike
However, since the morning update given by the Union health ministry, many states have reported an increases in both cases and fatalities. Delhi recorded 792 fresh cases pushing the total past 15,000. The National Capital also recorded 15 deaths, taking the toll from the novel coronavirus to 303.
In Maharashtra, 105 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, taking the toll in the state to 1,897, whereas, the number of cases rose by 2,190 to 56,948, with Mumbai alone recording 1,044 new cases.
The state government, however, said that it is hoping to bring the numers under control by next week.
"The cases which are rising are in the same containment zones with high densities. There aren't new areas from where cases are coming up. And even in these containment areas, the numbers are slowly decreasing. We should be able to bring the numbers under control by next week," said Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday, according to News18.
Tamil Nadu also saw a sharp rise in cases as 817 more people tested positive, including 138 returnees from Maharashtra while six patients succumbed to the viral infection on Wednesday. The infection count in the state is now 18,545 while a total of 133 persons have died due to the disease.
The number of cases continued to rise in Kerala as well with the return of people from various states as well from abroad. The state which had been lauded for controlling the spread of the contagion reported 40 new cases on Wednesday, of which 37 were returnees, taking the overall tally 1,003. Presently, 445 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the state and over 1.7 lakh are under observation, PTI quotes Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as saying.
Tripura also reported 23 new cases and officials said that the majority of the recent cases have been detected among people returning from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states.
In Madhya Pradesh, the Raj Bhavan, the residence of the state governor, was declared as a containment zone after six persons living on the campus tested positive for the viral infection.
Raj Bhavan sources told PTI that after the first case of COVID-19 was found at the Raj Bhavan a couple of days back, the sample of Governor Lalji Tadon was also collected for testing.
Meanwhile, officials in the hill state Uttarakhand said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases has worsened and the number of infections has jumped nearly five times in this period due to the influx of people from outside the state.
New cases were reported from various other states and union territories as well, including Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.
Lockdown slowed spread of virus, insists health ministry
Meanwhile, the Union health ministry in a statement said the lockdown had contributed to the slowing of the spread of the virus in the country.
"Lockdown has garnered multiple gains, and primarily among them is that it has decelerated the pace of spread of the disease," the ministry said.
Estimates made by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that a large number of deaths and cases have been averted, it said, adding that health infrastructure also had been strengthened.
"Health infrastructure required for COVID-19 management was ramped up during the lockdown. As on 27 May, 930 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,747 isolation beds, 20,355 ICU beds and 69,076 oxygen supported beds are available," the statement said.
The Centre has also provided 113.58 lakh N-95 masks and 89.84 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the states, union territories and central Institutions, the ministry said, adding that the testing capacity has increased in the country through 435 government laboratories and 189 private laboratories (total of 624 labs).
Chhattisgarh announces austerity measures
However, the impacts of the lockdown on the economy, particularly on the revenues earned by states continued to be evident, with the Chhattisgarh deciding to undertake various austerity measures.
"The state government has taken several important decisions to cut its expenditures and ensure optimal utilisation of resources available for development-oriented works in the backdrop of fall in revenue collection due to the lockdown," a public relations official told PTI.
"As a part of the measures, creating new vacancies, transfer of government staff, holding meetings in expensive hotels, foreign tours and purchase of new vehicles have been prohibited," he said.
The Punjab government decided to ask the Centre for a fiscal stimulus of Rs 51,102 crores to help the state tide over the financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged lockdown that ensued.
A draft memorandum to this effect was approved by the Council of Ministers, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Meanwhile, two days after domestic flight operations were restarted in the country after a gap of two months, national carrier Air India said that a passenger, who had travelled on an Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Ludhiana on 25 May, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which 41 people, including five crew members, have been quarantined.
At least seven migrants died onboard Shramik Special trains
The plight of migrants also continued to make it to the headlines, a day after the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and states on the issue.
According to PTI, at least seven deaths were reported onboard Shramik Special trains for migrant workers on Wednesday. The seven deaths — four on-board trains travelling to Bihar and three terminating in Uttar Pradesh — happened over the past few days, and were reported on Wednesday.
However, Railways officials said that most of the deceased had pre-existing health conditions.
Among the dead was 35-year-old Uresh Khatoon. Her toddler's vain attempt to awaken her from the eternal sleep on a platform in Bihar's Muzaffarpur was captured in a moving video that went viral on social media Wednesday, opening the floodgates of criticism for the Railways. The Railways attributed her death to a recent heart surgery, also corroborated by her son.
Another death reported from Muzaffarpur was that of a four-and-a-half-year-old son of a migrant from Bihar based in Delhi. The boy died at the railway station on arrival by a 'Shramik Special' train, while his father desperately hunted for some milk he believed would have saved his child.
While the father said that his son died of heat, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railway, Ramakant Upadhyay, claimed the boy was ailing for some time and had died before the train reached Muzaffarpur station.
Two migrant workers were also found dead on a Shramik Special train at a Varanasi railway station on Wednesday morning.
Travelling migrant workers have complained of lack of food and water on-board these Shramik Special trains and also alleged they are not running on time and are being diverted "at will".
The Railways has, however, maintained that these trains are running on "pre-scheduled rationalised routes".
Some trains which should have taken 24 hours to reach to their destinations, arrived in over two days, according to reports, leaving the passengers on-board hungry and desperate.
Schools in West Bengal to remain shut till 30 June
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the state considers ferrying of a large number of migrant workers by trains as a big problem for public health, as she sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter. Those returning from the coronavirus hotspot states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will have to go for a 14-day institutional quarantine, Banerjee said.
The state government also announced that all schools will remain closed till 30 June.
In Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his government is contemplating extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown beyond 31 May in view of the influx of migrants from outside the state.
The Himachal Pradesh government has already authorised all district magistrates to extend the coronavirus lockdown beyond 31 May and three DMs have issued orders indicating that the curfew will continue in their areas for another month.
A nationwide lockdown has been in place since 25 March and the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown is scheduled to remain in place till 31 May. While several relaxations have been given in the fourth phase for allowing various economic activities, educational institutions are among those that have not been allowed to open as yet.
With inputs from PTI
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
91 lakh migrants ferried home between 1 to 27 May, says Centre
The central government on Thursday apprised the Supreme Court that a total of 91 lakh migrants travelled home between 1 to 27 May. "Uttar Pradesh and Bihar account for more than 80 percent of the migrant workers. The government said that 40 lakh workers travelled by road, while rest by trains," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre told the apex court.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
BJP's Sambit Patra hospitalised after showing COVID-19 symptoms
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said. He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday. The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 75.76 against US dollar
The rupee on Thursday settled 5 paise down at 75.76 against the US dollar amid escalating tension between the US and China.
Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range as positive domestic equities and improving risk appetite were offset by a flare-up in US-China tensions.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened weak at 75.90, but pared most initial losses and finally settled at 75.76 against the US dollar, down 5 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.71 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Bhopal-based man hires 180-seater plane to ferry four family members
A Bhopal-based high net worth individual hired a 180-seater A320 plane of a private carrier to ferry four family members to New Delhi, in a bid to avoid crowd at the airport and in flight amid the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Thursday.
The person, who is a liquor baron, chartered the aircraft to send to Delhi his daughter, her two children, and their maid, who were stuck in Bhopal since the last two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, sources said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
'Arm chair intellectuals' don't recognise nation's effort, says SG Mehta
Tushar Mehta tells the court that the mechanism of transporting migrants is working at state levels, reports to Live Law. “So [the Centre] will have to get feedback from the states,” he adds. “I am not shifting responsibility. All states are working in tandem.”
The Centre is doing a lot to contain the coronavirus outbreak, but there are “Prophets of Doom in our country who only spread negativity, negativity, negativity”, the Solicitor General tells the court. “These armchair intellectuals do not recognise the nation’s efforts,” he adds.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
One crore labourers shifted to native states: Centre tells SC
When enquired by when will all the stranded migrant workers will be transported back to their native places, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre says that approximately one crore labourers have already been shifted, Live Law reports. “Several opted not to shift because of the reopening of activities,” he adds. “The states would be in a better position to estimate that.”
The Supreme Court asks the Centre to provide an estimation of time needed to transport all migrants. “If a migrant is identified, there must be some certainty that he will be shifted out within one week or ten days at most?” the court observes. “What is that time?”
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Needs clarity with respect to who will pay the fare of migrant workers: SC
Supreme Court starts hearing the matter of plight of the migrant labourers, of which it had taken the suo motu cognisance earlier. During the hearing, the Supreme Court said the court needs clarity with respect to who will pay the fare of migrant workers. To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says, "Some originating state pays, some receiving state paying. Some states are reimbursing... Food and drinking water provided by railways free of cost. The first meal is provided by state govt. Indian railways has given 84 lakh meals... For 80 percent plus migrants state of Destination is UP or Bihar."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Liquor not a fundamental right, special 70% levy is privilege price, Delhi govt tells HC
Trade or consumption of liquor is not a fundamental right and the state has the authority to regulate its sale, the AAP government has told the Delhi High Court maintaining that its levying 70 percent' special corona fees' on MRP of all alcohol brands is a price for grant of such privilege to the public.
The Delhi government opposed a batch of petitions challenging its May 4 notification levying the 'special corona fees' on liquor, and said there was an element of privilege viz-a-viz sale/ dealing in liquor and the state is free to regulate it under the excise law.
Accordingly the state is also free to impose and recover a price for grant of such privilege. Such imposition need not be either a tax or a fee yet less excise duty, or for that matter form part of Excise revenue.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
75 new cases in Karnataka, total infections rise to 2,493
Seventy-five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,493, the health department said on Thursday.
With 47 deaths and 809 discharges, there are 1,635 active corona cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin. Twenty-eight patients have been discharged so far on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Sonia Gandhi asks Centre to unlock coffers to help needy
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked the central government to unlock its coffers and help the needy affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
In a video message posted as part of the Congress' 'Speak Up India' campaign, she lamented that even though the country is passing through a serious economic crisis with loss of livelihood due to the pandemic and the lockdown, the central government has not heard the cries of pain and trauma of people.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Update
Chennai returnee student tests positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal
Arunachal Pradesh reported its third COVID-19 case after a 19-year-old student, who recently returned to the state from Chennai in a Shramik Special train, tested positive for the disease, a senior official said on Thursday. The student had returned on 24 May and was placed under institutional quarantine, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
195 healthcare workers at AIIMS tested positive for COVID-19 so far
As many as 195 healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi till date, sources said.
Over 50 healthcare personnel, including one MBBS student, three resident doctors, eight nurses and five mess workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two days, the sources said.
Others include laboratory staff, technicians, sanitation staff and security guards. Contact tracing has been initiated, the sources told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
131 Maharashtra Police personnel contract infection in past 24 hours
In the last 24 hours, 131 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police rise to 2095 with toll at 22. Total 897 personnel have recovered and 1178 cases are active.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India passenger who took Bengaluru-Madurai flight tests positive for COVID-19
An asymptomatic passenger who took an IndiGo Bengaluru-Madurai flight on Wednesday was found positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing on the same day at a quarantine facility in Madurai, the airline said on Thursday.
Domestic passenger flights resumed in India from Monday. Since then, five passengers of three different airlines have tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update
Himachal Pradesh reports 3 new patients, total cases in state rise to 277
Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 277, officials said. All three cases were reported from Solan district.
The number of active cases in the state has risen to 201. While 70 COVID-19 patients have recovered, six have died, according to the officials. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 85. Of the total 93 cases in the district, seven patients have recovered and one died.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
28-yr-old man held for selling fake travel passes to migrants
A 28-year-old man has been arrested from Mumbai for allegedly selling fake travel passes to migrant labourers during the lockdown, police said. During an investigation, it was found that the accused, Manoj Ramu Humbe, was charging Rs 5,000 for the fake passes, a police official said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Migrants form long queues in Mumbai
Migrants in Mumbai's Dharavi form long queues, waiting to board buses to go to railway stations, to return to their home states on special trains, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Cabinet secy holds meeting with municipal commissioners, DMs of 13 COVID-19 hit cities
Ahead of the completion of nationwide lockdown 4.0, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday held a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 COVID-19 hit cities in the country including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, officials said.
The meeting bears significance as these 13 cities are considered to be the worst Coronavirus affected locations and constitute about 70 per cent of the positive cases in the country.
Chief secretaries and principal secretaries (health) of all states and Union Territories have attended the meeting through video conference with the agenda of 'Public Health Response to COVID-19'.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
NDMC seals headquarter building after employee tests positive for COVID-19
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealed its headquarter building in Central Delhi on Thursday after a senior employee tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of employees infected with the novel coronavirus to 7.
"A Joint Director level employee has been found positive for COVID-19. Three more employees were found yesterday. Contact tracing is being done by district authorities as per protocol. The building has been sealed. A disinfection drive will be carried out," a senior NDMC official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in DelhI Latest Update
Delhi overtakes Gujarat in no of cases, becomes third-most affected state in country
Delhi, which reported 792 new infections on Wednesday, its highest single-day rise so far, has now overtaken Gujarat to reclaim the number three position in the list of states with maximum number of coronavirus cases. The National Capital now has 15,257 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 303 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
MHA says reports of Modi announcing extension in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speculative
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has termed a report claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an announcement on on the extension of lockdown on his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as speculative.
The ministry on his Twitter account shared a report that said the prime minister will address the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on May 31, which is the last day of the fourth phase of coronavirus-enforced lockdown. During the programme, he “may throw some light on Lockdown 5.0”, said the report citing its sources.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Nirmala Sitharamn chairs meeting to review financial stability of country
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 22nd Financial Stability and Development Council meeting via video conferencing in New Delhi. The FSDC meeting will review the measures taken to maintain financial stability amid the pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
About 122 million Indians lose their jobs in April
About 122 million Indians were forced out of jobs in April, according to estimates from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, a private-sector think tank, Bloomberg Quint reports.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Vistara's first 787-9 aircraft operates its maiden commercial flight on Delhi-Kolkata route
Vistara said its first 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which was delivered to it by Boeing in February this year, operated its maiden commercial flight from Delhi to Kolkata on Thursday morning.
While domestic passenger flights resumed across India from Monday, they restarted in Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday and in West Bengal from Thursday.
In a press release, Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said, "We are seeing a reasonable demand on some of the routes and are happy to add more flights to fly people home and help them reunite with their loved ones. This also enabled us to deploy India's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Delhi-Kolkata route on 28 and 29 May 2020."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan's COVID-19 recovery rate at 57.45%
As many as 4,566 COVID-19 patients were cured of the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan since the outbreak was detected. The recovery rate stood at 57.45 percent.
Total cases in Rajasthan now stand at 7,947 with 179 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan reports 131 COVID-19 cases, six deaths in past 24 hours
In the past 24 hours, 131 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, thereby taking the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 7,947 on Thursday. The COVID-19 toll in the state stood at 179 after six more deaths were reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Andhra Pradesh reports 54 fresh COVID-19 cases
Andhra Pradesh reported 54 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 2,841 on Thursday.
The COVID-19 toll in the state climbed to 59 after one more died of the virus.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam's COVID-19 recovery rate at 10.9%
Of the total 798 COVID-19 cases in Assam, 87 patients have been cured of the infectious disease so far, said state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. This brings the recovery rate to 10.9 percent.
While four lives were claimed by the novel coronavirus in the state taking the mortality rate to 0.5 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Assam reports 798 COVID-19 cases after 15 more test positive
Assam registered a total of 798 COVID-19 cases on Thursday after 15 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, said health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Of the 15 new cases, 11 were reported in Kamrup Metro, three in Dibrugarh while one in Lakhimpur, said Sarma.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha reports 67 fresh COVID-19 cases
With 67 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,660, according to the state health department on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Air Asia passenger with high fever lands in Kolkata
An Air Asia passenger, who arrived in Kolkata from Delhi on Thursday, was reported to have high fever. According to Kolkata airport official, the passenger was handed over to the West Bengal health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates
Pregnant woman in Shramik special train gives birth in Bihar's Sheikhpura
A pregnant woman, who was travelling on a Shramik special train to reach Bihar, gave birth to a girl at a hospital in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district o Thursday at 7.30 am, ANI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Rajuv Gauba to discuss COVID-19 crisis with municipal commissioners, DMs of 13 cities
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba is expected to hold a video conference with all municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 cities to discuss the 'Public health response to COVID-19 pandemic' on Thursday at 11.30 am, PTI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Rs 2,000 fine for home quarantine violation in Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on those violating the home quarantine norms for COVID-19 in the state. In an order issued on Wednesday, the state health department also said that in case of violation of the norms for the second time, the person would be shifted from home to a quarantine centre.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Chadigarh Latest Update
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh
Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported, taking overall tally in Chandigarh to 288. As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry today morning, 187 patients had recovered but four had died in Chandigarh.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Jitendra Awhad blames 'reckless behaviour' for contracting COVID-19
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has blamed his "reckless behaviour for getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Awhad, who has now recovered from the infection after spending some days in hospital earlier this month, said he had to be kept on ventilator support for over two days.
"It was recklessness in my behaviour that was the cause of COVID, probably I did not take peoples advice seriously. Thats why I was caught in a trap, the NCP leader said on Wednesday while addressing an online seminar organised by BDA, a developers lobby.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update
COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 1,000 mark
Kerala, which had managed to flatten the curve, is now witnessing a wave of new infections. The confirmed cases in the state have crossed the 1,000-mark, reaching 1,004. While 552 patients have recovered so far, seven have died.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Gujarat remain worst-affected states
With 56,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (18,545) and Delhi (15,257). Gujarat has reported 15,195 cases so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Delhi Police to file chargesheets against 536 Tablighi Jamaat members from three nations
The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police will file 12 chargesheets against 536 Tablighi Jamaat members from three countries, officials said on Thursday. Till now, the police has already filed chargesheets against 374 foreigners from 32 countries.
The officials said the charges against the Tablighi Jamaat members pertain to violation of visa rules, government guidelines regarding the Epidemic Disease Act and acting negligently in a way that was likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 42.75%
Of the total 1,58,333 confirmed cases in India, 67,692 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the infectious disease so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
This takes the COVID-19 recovery rate in India to 42.75 percent.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India's confirmed cases rise to 1,58,333 after 6,566 test positive in past 24 hrs
India registered 6,566 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, thereby taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,58,333, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The figure also includes 86,110 active cases.
After 194 more individuals succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the toll reached 4,531 on Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police to file 12 new chargesheets against 536 foreigners in Tablighi Jamaat case
The crime branch of the Delhi Police will file 12 fresh chargesheets against 536 foreign nationals, in Saket court on Thursday, in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin area.
The congregation, which was attended by hundreds of foreign nationals and thousands of others, had reportedly emerged as an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus in the country and several FIRs were registered in the matter.
So far, the police has filed a total of 35 chargesheets against 374 foreign nationals.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Kolkata airport sees arrival of 122 passengers
Domestic flight operations resumed in Kolkata airport on Thursday. So far, one flight arrived from the Delhi airport while one departed for the Guwahati airport. Kolkata saw the arrival of 122 passengers from Delhi while, 40 passengers departed for Guwahati, CNBC reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in United States Latest Updates
COVID-19 toll in US surpasses 100,000
More than 100,000 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, the highest toll of any nation, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases of the virus across the country (out of more than 5.6 million cases worldwide).
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
West Bengal govt issues guidelines for domestic flight passengers
The West Bengal government had recently come up with a set of guidelines for people arriving in the state in domestic flights. According to it, those entering the state from Thursday must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months.
The passengers will also need to undergo health screening after they arrive at the airport, the advisory said on Monday.
Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptom, they shall inform the local medical officer or the state call centre, the advisory said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Domestic flight operations resume in West Bengal
Domestic flight operations from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, Bagdogra in Siliguri and Andal Airport in West Burdwan District resumed on Thursday.
Flight services were restored in other states on 25 May but following request from the West Bengal government, the Civil Aviation Ministry decided to defer it for three days.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Updates
Two fliers on SpiceJet flights from Ahmedabad to Guwahati test COVID-19 positive
Two SpiceJet passengers who travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati via Delhi on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said on Wednesday.
"Two passengers who had travelled with SpiceJet from Ahmedabad to Guwahati on May 25 have tested positive for COVID-19. The passengers had travelled on SG-8194 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) and SG-8152 (Delhi-Guwahati)," an airline spokesperson said.
"COVID tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined. The test reports came on May 27. The operating crew has been quarantined and SpiceJet is coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them," the airline said.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
86 mn children at risk of poverty due to COVID-19, reveals study
The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic could push as many as 86 million more children into poverty by the end of 2020, a joint study by Save the Children and UNICEF showed Wednesday.
That would bring the total number of children affected by poverty worldwide to 672 million, an increase of 15 percent over last year, the two aid agencies said in a statement.
Nearly two-thirds of those children overall live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
23:55 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Amid virus lockdown, radio lessons return in Latin America
At a small farmhouse outside Colombia’s capital city, Marlene Beltran picks up a ruler and crayons. She turns on the radio, sits down at a creaky wooden table and helps her 5-year-old brother with a lesson on how to make paper cubes and decorate them with drawings that tell a story.
The Beltrans work on dairy farms and have no internet connection at home. So an hour-long radio lesson developed by the municipal government keeps the children busy — to a degree — while schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Broadcasting was once used widely in Latin America to teach basic math and literacy skills to those in rural areas. Now radio and TV lessons are making a comeback during the virus lockdown, especially with the region’s spotty internet connectivity.
“We don’t want children to lose their studying habits,” said Diana Lopez, a teacher in the Colombian town of Funza who helps produce a daily radio show for elementary school students. Her county on the edge of Bogota has 10,000 public school pupils, of which about a third have no computers or internet at home.
(AP)
23:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
84 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore
The Indore administration said that 84 new coronavirus cases were reported in the district on Thursday. Total number of cases in the district is now at 3,344, including 126 deaths.
23:46 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
US welcomes Indian, Pakistani companies to produce anti-COVID-19 treatment
"Welcome news that Indian and Pakistani life sciences companies will join forces via voluntary licenses with a U.S. pharmaceutical firm to produce anti-viral treatment for use in 127 countries to fight the threat of COVID-19," the statement said.
23:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai Police head constable succumbs to COVID-19
A head constable with the Mumbai Police, Jagdish Pandurang Pote from Malvani Police Station succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Thursday, India Today reported.
23:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Pune reports 369 new COVID-19 cases
The Pune health department said that 369 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in district. Total toll rises to 310 while the total positive cases in the district are 7,012.
23:26 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates
Two people test COVID-19 positive in Tripura
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that two people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Thursday. The state's total COVID-19 tally rose to 244. Of these, 74 are active cases
Deb said, "1050 samples have been tested today for COVID-19, out of which 2 people detected positive. Both of them have returned from Maharashtra. Positive Cases: 244. Active Cases: 74. Discharged: 167. Migrated: 03."
23:14 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
US layoffs climb to 41 million, despite business reopenings
An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday.
In a glimmer of hope, the overall number of people currently drawing jobless benefits in the U.S. fell for the first time since the crisis began, from 25 million to 21 million, suggesting some companies are starting to rehire.
Still, the Labor Department report underscored the continuing economic damage from the viral outbreak that on Wednesday hit a confirmed death toll in the U.S. of 100,000, more than the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.
(AP)
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
Himachal govt says 90% of pharma industry start production of HCQ
"Ninety percent of HP pharma industries have started production, catering to the health care needs of not only domestic consumers but also supplying hydroxychloroquine, manufactured at Solan's Baddi, to the United States, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said," News18 reported.
22:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in France Latest Updates
France to open bar, resturants from 2 June
The France prime minister said that bars, restaurants, cafes to reopen with restrictions from 2 June, AFP reported.
22:35 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Locals in Nagpur red zone hold protest over closed roads
Locals in Nagpur's Mominpura COVID-19 red zone held a protest on Thursday demanding re-opening of roads in the area, today; social distancing norms flouted