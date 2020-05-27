Twitterati slams govt over migrant crisis as 'heart-wrenching' video of toddler trying to wake mother, who died onboard Shramik Special train, goes viral

A video capturing a toddler's vain attempt to wake up his dead mother on a railway platform in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday showed the heart-breaking reality of the migrant crisis, unfolding across various states since the imposition of the lockdown.

A video tweeted by Sanjay Yadav, an aide to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, shows the child toddling up to his mother's body, tugging at the blanket placed over her.

As the woman lay still, he wobbles away from her, while announcements continue in the background about the arrival and departure of trains that would bring in tens of thousands of people desperate to get away from hunger and hardship they face in large cities in the wake of the lockdown.

छोटे बच्चे को नहीं मालूम कि जिस चादर के साथ वह खेल रहा है वह हमेशा के लिए मौत की गहरी नींद सो चुकी माँ का कफ़न है। 4 दिन ट्रेन में भूखे-प्यासे रहने के कारण इस माँ की मौत हो गयी। ट्रेनों में हुई इन मौतों का ज़िम्मेवार कौन? विपक्ष से कड़े सवाल पूछे जाने चाहिए कि नहीं?? pic.twitter.com/pdiaHuS9vf — Sanjay Yadav (@sanjuydv) May 27, 2020

"This small child doesn't know that the bed sheet with which he is playing is the shroud of his mother who has gone into eternal sleep. His mother died of hunger and thirst after being on a train for four days. Who is responsible for these deaths on trains? Shouldn't the Opposition ask uncomfortable questions?" tweeted Yadav.

Youth Congress also reacted at the tragedy.

This is no accident, it is murder! A migrant labourers who took a train from Gujarat was not served any food or water on board. She collapsed of hunger and died at Muzaffarpur station in front of her two children, after 60 hours of starvation. Shame on you @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/QLOTfmo3dW — Youth Congress (@IYC) May 27, 2020

The video went viral on social media, evoking strong reactions from people, many of whom questioned if the government will take responsibility of these deaths.

No words can describe outrage and collective shame. @PiyushGoyal has come to symbolise the inept and incompetent Modi Govt. Shramic trains are the hell holes designed for India's poor whose lives does not matter. #PiyushGoyalMustResign for #Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/ZsmQiJKL6i — Murari Kumar (@iMurariKumar) May 27, 2020

I simply can't watch or share Muzaffarpur video. The most painful video I've watched in a long time. The government has murdered that little baby's mother. https://t.co/7Qc0lpHwVQ — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 27, 2020

The next time we vote, or justify the ideology of a party or fawn over a politician's masterstroke, I hope we remember this child and his mother. Who were failed by their government, and their country. (2/2) — Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) May 27, 2020

And this too. Callous and criminal neglect by their government https://t.co/tTwKdjWZPn https://t.co/BAKjpUPQwZ — Atmanirbharkar (@smrutibombay) May 27, 2020

Some have called on people to help out those in need.

This video is so heart-wrenching. It is beyond imagination for me to see this infant trying to wake up his mother, who has gone into deep sleep forever.

I wish, no kid should ever face this situation.Please try & help needy people wherever you see@DaudKhan3283 @ShyamRajawatOfc pic.twitter.com/FNFV1KRtkC — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 27, 2020

Horrific video on NDTV of a child trying to wake her mother who has passed away at a train station due to exhaustion/thirst/hunger. What are we being reduced to? pic.twitter.com/TNaMt2lBcv — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) May 27, 2020

According to a NDTV report, the woman died due to extreme heat, hunger and dehydration. The report claims that a two-year-old child also died due to heat and lack of food at the same station.

However, according to PTI, police officials said that the woman had been ill and only doctors could comment on the reason behind her death.

The incident occurred on 25 May when the migrant woman was on way to Muzaffarpur from Ahmedabad by a Shramik Special train, the news agency quotes Ramakant Upadhyay, DSP of the Government Railway Police in Muzaffarpur, as saying.

He told reporters the woman, who was accompanied by her sister and brother-in-law, had died on the Madhubani bound train. "My sister-in-law died suddenly on the train. We did not face any problem getting food or water," the officer said, quoting the deceased's brother-in-law who he did not name.

He said that the police brought down the body and sent it for postmortem after the authorities received information about the incident.

It was not clear how the child was left alone with the body, if the woman was accompanied by her relatives.

Citing the brother-in-law of the deceased, Upadhyay said the woman was aged 35 years and was undergoing treatment for "some disease" for the last one year in Ahmedabad. "She was also mentally unstable," he said. When persistently queried about the cause of death, he said,"Only doctors can tell."

