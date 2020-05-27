Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,091 people test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra today; confirmed cases rise to 54,758 in state
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government was not informed by Indian Railways about a train sent to the state from Mumbai.
"Indian Railways decided to send a train from Mumbai to Kerala. No info about it was passed to Kerala government. It was taken up with Railway Minister. We said that this would undermine measures taken by our governemnt to ensure proper monitoring and control spread of COVID-19.
"But then there was the issue of deciding to send another train in the same way from Delhi. Therefore, the matter has been brought to the notice of the Prime Minister."
The Tamil Nadu health department said that 646 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 17,728. The toll is at 127 after 9 deaths were reported on Tuesday. There are 8,256 active cases now.
Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday said currently, there are 35,178 active cases in the state. 80 percent of cases are asymptomatic in the state. The doubling rate in Maharashtra right now is 14 days, earlier it was five days.
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on the first day of resumption of domestic flights on Monday.
"Operations have started in Andhra Pradesh from today. These numbers are all set to soar higher," he added.
The Union health ministry said that 4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported for the world, while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, "which is amongst the lowest in the world".
"This has been due to lockdown, timely identification and management of COVID-19 cases," the ministry said.
ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargava said that India has scaled up coronavirus testings in the last few months, and now about 1.1 lakh samples are being tested every day.
He also said that 612 labs (430 ICMR and 182 private) are functioning across India currently.
The United Nurses Association in Maharashtra wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over state governemnt's intention to bring 100 nurses from Kerala to contribute to the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, stating that "the initiatives of the Maharashtra Govt are temporary in nature".
"States such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu have shown that it is possible to recruit health personnel for permanent employment rapidly. We urge state government to also opt for this long term approach," the statement said.
The Central Industrial Security Force on Tuesday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases, with 18 from its unit that guards the Delhi airport, officials told PTI. The over 1.62 lakh personnel strong force has a total of 78 active COVID-19 cases, while 132 personnel have recovered from the disease till now.
412 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 14,465. The total toll due to the virus now stands at 288.
After Jharkhand, Odisha has become the second state where online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato will be home delivering alcohol starting with the state capital Bhubaneswar.
The West Bengal government on Tuesday issued guidelines for air travel as domestic flight services resume in the state on 28 May. All passengers will have to submit self-declaration forms on arrival in Bengal and monitor their health for 14 days, the Mamata Banerjee-led government stated in guidelines for domestic air travel.
Rahul Gandhi is interacting with reporters on the Covid-19 pandemic. He questions the Centre on its action plan as cases across the country increase. 'In Congress states, we have a strategy. But we cannot function without the national government,' he said.
India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the nationwide lockdown. The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.
Nearly 80 cops in Maharashtra tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the police force to 1,889 on Tuesday. After two more COVID-19 deaths were reported, the toll rose to 20, ANI quoted Maharashtra Police as saying.
There are a total of 1,031 are active cases while 838 personnel have been recovered.
The total number of COVID19 patients in Nagpur is 406, out of which 313 patients have recovered, reports ANI. 'This means our recovery rate is between 75%-80%. One of the major reasons for this is early identification, tracing, isolation testing and treatment', said Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur, Maharashtra.
For the second consecutive day, India tests less than a lakh samples when the capacity is more than 1,50,000. Authorities tested 92,000 samples in the 24 hours and over 31 lakh samples in totality. Meanwhile, Uber India has laid off 600 employees in India across teams on 26 May, a few days after domestic rival Ola trimmed its workforce by a fourth.
India on Tuesday reported a spike of 6,535 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,45,380 including 80,722 active cases, 60,490 cured/discharged, and 4167 deaths.
Countries, where coronavirus infections are declining, could still face an 'immediate second peak' if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday, reports Reuters.
The Civil Aviation Ministry permitted chartered flights to resume their operations from Monday, the day when the scheduled domestic passenger flights also started. The ministry said 'non-scheduled and private operators' of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from 25 May onwards.
Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday admitted in a hospital in Mumbai, a close aide told PTI.
India saw a big jump in COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with 6,977 new infections and 154 deaths. With this the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 1,38,845, while the death toll rose to 4,021, according to the Union health ministry.
According to John Hopkins University data tracker, India has now surpassed Iran to become the tenth worst-affected country in the world. India is the tenth most-affected nation by the pandemic after US, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Germany, Turkey and France, as per the JHU data.
Also on Monday, domestic flights were resumed in the country after nearly two months, with flights operating from airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, among others.
Toll touches 4,021, case count climbs to 1,38,845
In its 8 am update, the health ministry said that the number of coronavirus case count in the country has reached 1,38,845, while the number of deaths due to the viral infection stands at 4, 021. India now has 77,103 active cases while 57,720 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.
"Thus, around 41.57 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.
Of the 154 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 58 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Delhi, 29 from Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight from Tamil Nadu, six from Uttar Pradesh, four from Telangana, three each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, two from Bihar and one each from Punjab and Uttarakhand.
Of the total 4,021 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,635 deaths followed by Gujarat at 858 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 290, West Bengal at 272, Delhi at 261, Rajasthan at 163, Uttar Pradesh at 161,Tamil Nadu at 111 and Andhra Pradesh at 56.
According to the ministry's website, more than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (50,231) followed by Tamil Nadu with 16,277 cases, Gujarat with 14,056 cases, Delhi with 13,418 cases and Rajasthan with 7,028 cases.
Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu report new cases
However, figures released by various state governments during the day put the numbers higher. According to the Delhi government, the number of confirmed cases in the National Capital climbed to 14,053 with 635 new cases recorded on Monday while the death count reached 276.
According to a bulletin released by the Maharashtra public health department, 2,436 new patients of coronavirus were recorded in the state while 60 more people succumbed to the disease. 1,186 patients were also discharged.
"The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 52,667, including 1,695 deaths and 15,786 discharged," the department said.
In Mumbai, 1,430 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 31,789 and the toll to 1,026 in the city.
Tamil Nadu reported a sharp spike with 805 new cases and seven deaths, taking the total to 17,082. Kerala too recorded a rise in cases as 46 more tested positive in the state, taking the cumulative figure to 896.
Domestic flights resume after two months
The Indian skies opened up for passengers after two months, with the first flight taking off from Delhi for Pune at 4.45 am. The first flight from Mumbai was to Patna at 6.45 am.
According to Union Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, 532 flights with 39,231 passengers were flown and the number would only increase with the resumption of flights in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.
From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights &
39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies.
With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow & West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further.@MoCA_GoI @PIB_India
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 25, 2020
However, according to PTI, as many as 630 flights were also cancelled on Monday, adding to the difficulties faced by air travellers. Many passengers reached the airports only to find out that their flights had been cancelled.
Only three services touched down in Goa, while ten others were cancelled, state Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said, adding that the reasons behind 10 cancellations among the 13 scheduled arrivals were not known.
Aviation industry sources told PTI that the cancellations were due to Centre's announcement on Sunday night that there would be no flights in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, and limited operations at major airports such as Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.
It was decided on Sunday that Kolkata and Bagdogra airports in cyclone-hit West Bengal will not operate any domestic flight between 25 and 27 May but will handle 20 flights each daily from 28 May.
Moreover, Vijayawada and Vizag airports in Andhra Pradesh will handle just 20 per cent of their pre-lockdown flights from 26 May. Mumbai airport, which is India's second busiest airport, will handle only 50 flights daily from Monday, the Centre said, adding Chennai airport will see only 25 arrivals per day.
There were no limits set on departures from Chennai airport. Moreover, Hyderabad in Telangana will handle just 30 flights every day from Monday, the government said.
With inputs from agencies
India among 10 worst-hit countries with over 1,45 lakh cases
Image credit: News18
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Akhilesh Yadav questions need for migrant workers' commission in UP
Questioning the need to form a separate commission for migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh when the employment exchange already exists, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said it is only a way to divert attention from failures and misuse of "manpower and money".
"Now a new commission is being constituted for labourers though the employment exchange already exists. Be it the Niti Aayog, new funds and now this labour issue...Why is this attempt to make something new instead of using what exists? This is the government's way to divert attention from its failures and misuse of Jan-Dhan (manpower and money)," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee settles 29 paise higher at 75.66 against US dollar
The rupee appreciated 29 paise to close at 75.66 against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking weakness in the American currency, while easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures fuelled growth optimism.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.69, then gained ground and finally settled for the day at 75.66, registering a rise of 29 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, rupee had settled at 75.95 against the US dollar. Forex market was closed on Monday for Id-Ul-Fitr.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
CISF reports 20 new cases among its staff
The Central Industrial Security Force on Tuesday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases, with 18 from its unit that guards the Delhi airport, officials said. The over 1.62 lakh personnel strong force has a total of 78 active COVID-19 cases, while 132 personnel have recovered from the disease till now.
According to official data, the force reported 20 fresh cases since Monday, with 18 from its unit that guards the Indira Gandhi International Airport, while one case each was detected from its NTPC Koldam unit in Himachal Pradesh and from the Punjab and Haryana secretariat in Chandigarh.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Goa Latest Update
Goa sends Shramik trains to Jharkhand, UP
A Shramik Special train with 1,494 migrant workers on board has left for Jharkhand from Goa, a senior official said on Tuesday.
A Shramik Special train departed from Karmali station to Hatia in Jharkhand on Monday, carrying 1,494 migrant labourers who were stranded in the coastal state due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the official said.
Similarly, another special train carrying 1,484 migrants left Madgaon station for Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, he said. All passengers had to undergo thermal screening before boarding the trains to their home states, the official added.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Nagaland Latest Update
One more COVID-19 case reported from Nagaland, total rises to four
A man, who returned from Chennai recently, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in Nagaland to four, officials said.
State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) and Deputy Director Dr Nyan Kikon said that a 27-year-old man at the quarantine centre in Kohima tested positive and is currently undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospital.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Passenger flights resume in Andhra Pradesh
A day after the restart of air travel across India, domestic flight operations resumed in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday amid the state's reluctance due to rising number of COVID-19 cases.
The first flight to Vijayawada landed from Bengaluru at 6.55 am, carrying 79 passengers. The Spicejet flight returned to Bengaluru with 68 passengers, officials said. At the Vizag airport, the first flight landed from Bengaluru at 7 am.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi reports 412 new cases, takes total to 14,465
412 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 14,465. The total toll due to the virus now stands at 288, according to the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Update
4 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, takes total to 198
Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the state's total to 198, officials said on Tuesday. All the new cases were of people who have returned from Mumbai recently, they said.
Of the total 198 COVID-19 cases, 165 people have recovered so far while 33 are under treatment, the officials said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Update
After Jharkhand, Zomato to start home delivery of alcohol in Odisha
After Jharkhand, Odisha has become the second state where online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato will be home delivering alcohol starting with the state capital Bhubaneswar.
Starting with Bhubaneswar, Zomato will soon expand to other cities in Odisha like Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack, Zomato said in a statement.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Manipur Latest Update
3 test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur; total count rises to 39
Three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 39, officials said on Tuesday.
The test reports of the three persons, all males hailing from Imphal West district, had returned positive from the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at the state-run Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday night, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.
Of the 39 patients, four have recovered while 35 are under treatment, it said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka registers 100 new cases, takes total to 2,282
Karnataka on Tuesday reported 100 fresh cases of COVID19 from 5 pm on 25 May to 12 pm today, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,282. The total number of active cases rise to 1514 with 44 deaths, according to Karnataka Health Department, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in J&K Latest Update
Kashmir's toll due to COVID-19 rises to 24
A 90-year-old man from Kulgam district, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Tuesday, taking the COVID-related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 24, an official said. The man was also suffering from hypertension, pneumonia, fever and breathlessness, the official said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Update
Gujarat 'worse' in handling COVID-19 crisis: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hit back at BJP MP Narayan Rane's demand for President's rule in Maharashtra, saying Gujarat's performance in handling the COVID-19 crisis is "worse", hence it deserves to be put under the central rule first.
Without specifying any party or leader, Raut said the opposition should get "quarantined", and that their efforts to destabilise the Maharashtra government could boomerang.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Four returnees from Maharashtra test positive in UP
Four more migrant workers, who had returned from Maharashtra recently, have tested positive for coronavirus in Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Tuesday. They were at a quarantine centre in Dadheru village here, the officials said. The district now has 25 COVID-19 patients, DM Selva Kumari told PTI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
States are fighting a lonely battle, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi is interacting with reporters on the Covid-19 pandemic. He questions the Centre on its action plan as cases across the country increase. "In Congress states, we have a strategy. But we cannot function without the national government," he says.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Rahul Gandhi alleges not getting support from Centre to help people
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre during a video message on social media. He said, "PM Modi had said we will defeat coronavirus in 21 days. Now we are in our fourth phase of lockdown. It is clear that our lockdown has failed. I would like to ask the government and PM Modi with due respect, as to what is the plan going forward? How do you plan to help businesses, migrants and the poor?"
He also said that the Congress party is running some states and the party is giving cash to people, including labourers. However, he alleged that the party was not getting any support from the Centre.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
India facing brunt of failed lockdown: Rahul Gandhi
"India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the nationwide lockdown. The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Rajasthan reports 7,376 COVID-19 cases after 76 more test positive
Seventy-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 7,376, said the Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday.
"76 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7,376," said the state Health Department.
There are as many 3,137 active cases in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Glenmark to study potential COVID-19 drug combination
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs, favipiravir and umifenovir, as a potential COVID-19 treatment.
The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients suffering from moderate COVID-19 infections in India, the company said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
145 trains to run from Maharashtra
As many as 145 passengers trains to ply from Maharashtra on Tuesday, reported ANI quoting Railway Ministry sources.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
48 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Andhra Pradesh
After 48 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the total COVID-19 confirmed cases climbed to 2,719 on Tuesday, said the state health department.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Confirmed cases in Maharashtra Police rise to 1,889
Nearly 80 cops in Maharashtra tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the police force to 1,889 on Tuesday. After two more COVID-19 deaths were reported, the toll rose to 20, ANI quoted Maharashtra Police as saying.
There are a total of 1,031 are active cases while 838 personnel have been recovered.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Updates
SSLC, VHSE exams begin in Kerala today
Amid relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations resumed in Kerala on Tuesday.
Schools in the state maintained social distancing norms and other precautionary measures amid the examination. Hand sanitisers were also provided at the centres while wearing face masks was made mandatory for all students.
Students at VHSS Manacaud High School in Thiruvananthapuram were encouraged to follow social distancing norms while they also underwent thermal screening before entering the examination centre.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Priyanka Gandhi questions UP CM Adityanath’s claim on migrant workers
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday asked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to explain the basis of the statement in which he has reportedly claimed that a large number of workers returning from other states are infected with the coronavirus.
The Congress leader also shared a news clip on the CM's statement on her Twitter handle. In the video uploaded by Priyanka Gandhi, Adityanath is seen stating that 75 percent of the migrant workers who are returning from Mumbai are infected with the virus.
Launching an attack against Adityanath, the Congress general secretary said in a tweet, "Does the chief minister mean to say that over 10 lakh people in UP are infected by corona? However, his government's figures tell that there are 6,228 infection cases. What is the basis of infection statistics."
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 300 Indians fly home on board special Air India flight from New York
Over 300 Indian nationals, who were stuck in the US due to the coronavirus-induced global travel restrictions, have flown home on board the fourth special flight from New York under the Vande Bharat Mission.
The Air India flight from JF K International Airport to Bengaluru flew on May 25 and had 329 passengers, including two infants, according to officials. India's Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty and Deputy Consul General Shatrughna Sinha were at the airport to supervise the process.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee surges 30 paise to 75.65 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 30 paise to 75.65 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive opening of domestic equities and weakness in the American currency.
Forex traders said a positive start of domestic stocks supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
ICMR says over 31 lakh samples tested so far
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 31,26,119 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 9.00 am today. Of these, 92,528 were tested in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Uber India lays off 600 employees, says COVID-19 hit business
Riding-hailing firm Uber laid off 600 employees in India across teams on 26 May, a few days after domestic rival Ola trimmed its workforce by a fourth, reports moneycontrol.
"The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India SA with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full-time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted," said Pradeep Parameswaran, president, Uber India and South Asia.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Storm blows away quarantine centre near Assam-Bengal border
A storm blew away quarantine centre at Sagolia Check Gate in Dhubri on Assam-Bengal border, injuring 9, reports News18 Assam. The injured have been shifted to medical facility, while restoration work was taken up on a war-footing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India tests less than one lakh samples
For the second consecutive day, India tests less than a lakh samples when the capacity is more than 1,50,000. Authorities tested 92,000 samples in the 24 hours and over 31 lakh samples in totality.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Nagpur's COVID-19 recovery rate between 70-80%, says commissioner
The total number of COVID19 patients in Nagpur is 406, out of which 313 patients have recovered, reports ANI. "This means our recovery rate is between 75%-80%. One of the major reasons for this is early identification, tracing, isolation testing&treatment", said Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update
China reports 36 new coronavirus cases
China has reported 36 new coronavirus cases, including 29 asymptomatic infections, mostly in the contagion's first epicentre Wuhan where 6.5 million people have been tested so far, health officials said on Monday.
The country's National Health Commission (NHC) said that seven new imported cases were reported, including five in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one each in Shanghai and Fujian.
No deaths due to the COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it said, adding that 403 asymptomatic cases, including 28 from overseas, are currently under medical observation across the country.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
Heavy traffic at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur
There is heavy traffic at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border after authorities sealed it on Monday. Police personnel are checking people’s passes at the border, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports 6,535 new cases, 146 deaths in past 24 hours
India on Tuesday reported a spike of 6,535 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,45,380 including 80,722 active cases, 60,490 cured/discharged, and 4167 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remains worst-affected states
With 52,667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (17,082) and Gujarat (14,460).
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's COVID-19 cases rise to over 1.45 lakh infections, 4,167 deaths
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,45,380, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry.
The toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 4,167 with 80,722 active cases, 60,491 cured/discharged patients so far.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries where COVID-19 is declining
Countries, where coronavirus infections are declining, could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday, reports Reuters.
The world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, WHO emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan told an online briefing, noting that while cases are declining in many countries they are still increasing in Central and South America, South Asia and Africa.
Ryan said epidemics often come in waves, which means that outbreaks could come back later this year in places where the first wave has subsided. There was also a chance that infection rates could rise again more quickly if measures to halt the first wave were lifted too soon.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update
58-year-old AIIMS sanitation supervisor succumbs to COVID-19
A 58-year-old sanitation supervisor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has died, sources said.
He was on ventilator and succumbed to the infection on Sunday around 7.30 pm. He was a permanent employee of AIIMS and was posted at the premier medical institute's outdoor patient department, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update
Global COVID-19 cases near 55 lakh-mark
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally is nearing the 55 lakh-mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. The tally is currently at 5,495,061, including 346,232 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Saudi Latest Update
Saudi to completely lift curfew by 21 June
The curfew imposed in Saudi Arabia will be lifted starting 31 May, except in the holy city of Mecca. The Kingdom has imposed restrictions on domestic travel, holding prayers in mosques, and attending private and public offices. From 21 June, prayers will be allowed in mosques, reports Reuters.
Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update
US registers 532 deaths, total toll up to 98,218
The United States recorded 532 more deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday, taking its total fatalities to 98,218, with 16,62,375 confirmed cases, far more than any other country, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University CSSE.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory
Leading manufacturers and importers of N-95 masks have reduced prices by up to 47 percent after regulator NPPA stepped in to ensure the availability of this respiratory protection device at affordable rates in the country, the government said on Monday.
N-95 masks were earlier being sold in the market for Rs 150 to 300 per unit and after the advisory by the the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), prices have been cut.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update
Coronavirus cases in Assam cross 500 mark, state total at 539
Assam recorded its highest single-day spike of 147 cases on Monday, taking the total past the 500-mark, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
With these fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections has gone up to 539 in the state, of which 470 are active cases, Sarma said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Govt permits domestic chartered flight operations, issues guidelines
The Civil Aviation Ministry permitted chartered flights to resume their operations from Monday, the day when the scheduled domestic passenger flights also started.
The ministry said "non-scheduled and private operators" of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from 25 May onwards.
In its guidelines, the ministry said if a passenger had manually booked his or her ticket for a chartered helicopter flight, the boarding pass will be issued at the helipad or heliport with minimum contact and after following all sanitisation protocols prescribed by local administration.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajashtan Latest Update
Rajasthan eases lockdown norms, allows taxis, auto-rickshaws to operate in red zones
The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to allow taxis and auto-rickshaws to operate in the red zones of the state. The state government has also lifted the ban on the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco products while making it clear that spitting in public is still a punishable offence.
Amending the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the government allowed the use of taxis, including Ola and Uber, and auto-rickshaws within the red zones on a condition that social distancing and sanitisation will be ensured.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Ashok Chavan admitted to Mumbai hospital
A Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday admitted in a hospital in Mumbai, a close aide said.
He became the second cabinet minister after NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to test positive for coronavirus. The minister had contracted the infection a few days back and is undergoing treatment, a Health official had said on Sunday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
With over 1.38 lakh cases, India becomes tenth-most affected country in the world
India saw a big jump in COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with 6,977 new infections and 154 deaths. With this the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 1,38,845, while the death toll rose to 4,021, according to the Union health ministry.
According to John Hopkins University data tracker, India has now surpassed Iran to become the tenth worst-affected country in the world. India is the tenth most-affected nation by the pandemic after US, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Germany, Turkey and France, as per the JHU data.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:52 (IST)
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
WHO to have data on HCQ by mid-June
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday promised a swift review of data on hydroxychloroquine, probably by mid-June, after safety concerns prompted the group to suspend the malaria drug's use in a large trial on Covid-19 patients.
"A final decision on the harm, benefit or lack of benefit of hydroxychloroquine will be made once the evidence has been reviewed," the body said. "It is expected by mid-June."
(Reuters)
23:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates
23 more COVID-19 cases reported in Tripura
23 more people found #COVID19 positive in Tripura today. Among them 18 people have come from Maharashtra by train & 5 others were in contact of positive patients. Positive cases 232, active cases 65, discharged 165, andm igrated 2: Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura
23:42 (IST)
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
How Trump is addressing the escalating COVID-19 situation in US
In the rubble of buildings and lives, modern US presidents have met national trauma with words such as these: “I can hear you.” “You have lost too much, but you have not lost everything.” “We have wept with you; we’ve pulled our children tight.”
As diverse as they were in eloquence and empathy, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama each had his own way of piercing the noise of catastrophe and reaching people.
But now, the known U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is fast approaching 100,000 on the watch of a president whose communication skills, potent in a political brawl, are not made for this moment.
Impeachment placed one indelible mark on Trump’s time in office. Now there is another, a still-growing American casualty list that has exceeded deaths from the Vietnam and Korean wars combined. U.S. fatalities from the most lethal hurricanes and earthquakes pale by comparison. This is the deadliest pandemic in a century.
At every turn Trump has asserted the numbers would be worse without his leadership. Yet the toll keeps climbing. It is well beyond what he told people to expect even as his public-health authorities started bracing the country in early April for at least 100,000 deaths.
“I think we’ll be substantially under that number,” he said April 10.“ Ten days later: ”We’re going toward 50- or 60,000 people.” Ten days after that: “We’re probably heading to 60,000, 70,000.”
(AP)
23:27 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA revises days of institutional quarantine to 7 days
MHA on Tuesday revised the days of institutional quarantine from 14 to seven days.
23:20 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Assam reports 23 new COVID-19 cases
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 23 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the state. Total cases in thse state are 666 including 597 active cases, 62 recovered, four deaths and three migrated.
23:03 (IST)
Coronavirus in Spain Latest Updates
Spanish govt declares 10-day morning for COVID-19 casualties
The Spanish government on Tuesday declared a 10-day mourning period to pay tribute to nearly 27,000 confirmed deaths from the novel coronavirus. Starting Wednesday until 5 June, flags will be at half-mast in more than 14,000 public buildings across the nation as well as on the navy's vessels, the government announced.
(AP)
23:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Updates
18 COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand health department said that 18 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 426, including 247 active cases.
22:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana's Jind district reports first COVID-19 death
Jind district in Haryana reported its first Covid-19-related death on Tuesday as the state recorded its highest single-day jump in the number of cases at 94, 33 of those from Gurgaon. The number of novel coronavirus cases has now gone up to 1,305 in Haryana, according to the daily bulletin issued by the state health department.
(PTI)
22:46 (IST)
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
50-yr-old Air India employee tests positive for COVID-19
A 50-year-old man who is a member of security staff in Air India and is a permanent resident of Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. He came back from Delhi on 25 May on board a domestic flight, the Ludhiana district public relations office said on Tuesday.
However, samples of the other passengers came back negative, NDTV reported.
"Total 116 samples were taken on Monday, when the domestic flight operation began after two months of coronavirus lockdown. Test reports of 114 people were received out of which one was positive," Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga was quoted as saying by NDTV.
22:30 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Nawab Malik blames Piyush Goyal for confusion over trains at Mumbai's LTT station
"People have gathered there hoping that all 49 trains will leave as promised by you. You must now make sure that all 49 trains take these migrants to their respective destinations," the Maharashtra minister tweeted.