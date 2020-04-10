Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: "People are facing difficulty in staying home in densely populated areas of Mumbai because as many as 15 people live in a 10×10 feet room. So, we are planning to accommodate them in schools in order to ensure social distancing," said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.
"Cleaning community toilets in densely populated areas in Mumbai is a challenge as around 200 people use a toilet seat throughout the day. So, we are deploying fire brigade to sanitize such community toilets every hour with speed jet pumps," he added.
Members of the Wadhavan family of the DHFL group have been placed under institutional quarantine by local police in Mahabaleshwar after they visited the town, violating the lockdown. The process to file a complaint has been initiated at the local police station.
The BMC said that nine people who had tested positive for COVID-19 lost their lives in Mumbai on Thursday, all of them had comorbidities and age-related factors. Total number of coronavirus positive people who have lost their lives in the city stands at 54.
The statement also said that 79 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the city to 775.
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope was quoted by ANI as saying that there are 1,346 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra out of which 746 patients are in Mumbai.
"We are planning to deploy the State Reserve Police Force in congested areas for effective enforcement of coronavirus lockdown," he said.
The first case of coronavirus was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Thursday, ANI reported. Reportedly, the patient is a 22-year-old man and is a resident of Firozabad.
He had travelled to Aligarh on 12 March to attend a Jamaat event in the city. He has no connection to Jamaat event in Delhi, Aligarh District Magistrate CB Singh said.
He and nine others were placed under home quarantine on 30 March. The others have tested negative but he tested positive.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that as long as the coronavirus pandemic lasts, those who are involved in care, treatment or testing of COVID-19 patients, will be paid double the amount of their salary.
Uttar Pradesh government said that 12,236 FIRs have been registered against 39,857 people under Section 188 of IPC for violating the coronavirus lockdown. 78 cases have been registered in connection with circulation of fake news related to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi said, "We are making all provisions to provide necessary items like milk, vegetables at the door steps of people living in the sealed areas. Entry and exit of vehicles and people have also been stopped in those areas. Police patrolling has been increased in those areas."
The MCGM on Thursday said that three hospitals in Mumbai — Jogeshwari Trauma Care hospital, Rajawadi hospita, and Kurla Bhabha hospital — shall be used as designated coronavirus centres in the city.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, taking note of the incident when two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour in Gautam Nagar, said, "I'd like to warn people who misbehave with doctors/nurses that it won't be tolerated. They'll be given strictest punishment."
Reports said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore for India's 'COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that 1,30,000 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far. Of these 5,734 samples tested positive for the infection till date.
"Positivity rate ranges between 3-5 percent in the last 1-1.5 months. It has not increased substantially. Yesterday we tested 13,143 samples," the statement added.
A 70-year-old coronavirus patient in Mumbai's Dharavi passed away on Thursday, ANI reported quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
This is the second death due to COVID-19 in the densely-populated area in Mumbai, which has emerged as the worst-affected city across India, with 839 total cases.
The Union health ministry said that the total coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,734, with 549 new cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 473 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals so far.
The total toll is 166 across the country, and 17 deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
With 184 cases of coronavirus in the Worli Koliwada and Prabhadevi areas of the GS ward in Mumbai, it's the worst-affected area in the city, the BMC map showed on Thursday.
The coronavirus may be “reactivating” in people who have been cured of the illness, according to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 51 patients classed as having been cured in South Korea have tested positive again, Bloomberg quoted Korea's CDC as saying.
Rather than being infected again, the virus may have been reactivated in these people, given they tested positive again shortly after being released from quarantine, said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director-general of the Korean CDC.
Two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by a 42-year-old man who accused them of "spreading" COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area, Safdarjung RDA president said. The man has been booked by the Delhi Police.
Odisha extends lockdown till 30 April, becomes the first state in India to do so. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement through video conferencing and also said that all educational institutions will be closed until 16 June.
A doctor who tested positive for COVID19 passes away on Thursday, taking the toll in Indore to 22. The total number of positive cases in Indore stand 213, PRO, MGM Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh told ANI.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday announced that 'Till now there have been 669 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 426 from the Nizamuddin gathering.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, 'The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.' Modi was responding to a tweet by Trump in which the US President had thanked India for the decision on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) export.
Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kerala, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 345, including 259 active cases and 13 recoveries.
A doctor, a member of nursing staff and a sanitation worker at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, as a total of 21 healthcare workers in Delhi have tested positive.
ICMR on Thursday reported that there was an increase of 540 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases now climbs to 5734, which includes 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to nine in the state, said an official on Wednesday.
A trader, who runs a shop at the masala market in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that 32 people have died and 773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India since Tuesday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 149 and cases to 5,194 so far.
Going by the health ministry's data, the increase in the number of cases between 9 am on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday is the highest in a 24-hour period.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is facing a "social emergency" like situation as well as serious economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After an interaction with Modi via video conference, several political leaders said that the lockdown might not be lifted completely after 14 April.
"Prime Minister Modi made it clear that the lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra told PTI.
Maharashtra continues to lead among states
New cases were reported from Maharashtra (including in Mumbai's densely-populated Dharavi slums), Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, among other places.
Ladakh's Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the virus spread has been successfully contained in the Union Territory, while Sikkim government said not a single case has been detected so far in the state.
The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,018, followed by Tamil Nadu at 690 and Delhi with 576 cases.
Telangana has reported 364 COVID-19 cases followed by Kerala at 336. Rajasthan has 328 cases, Uttar Pradesh has 326 and Andhra Pradesh reported 305 coronavirus cases. The novel coronavirus cases have risen to 229 in Madhya Pradesh, 175 in Karnataka and 165 in Gujarat.
Haryana has 147 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 116, West Bengal has 99 and Punjab has 91 positive patients so far. Odisha has reported 42 coronavirus cases.
Sixteen deaths were reported from Maharashtra, two each from Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana and Tamil Nadu and one from Andhra Pradesh.
In total, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 64, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 13 each and Delhi at 9. Telengana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported seven fatalities each.
Modi interacts with Opposition leaders, other parties
Interacting with floor leaders of Opposition and other parties via video conference, Modi said states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the ongoing lockdown beyond 14 April to contain the spread of the virus.
Modi told the leaders that the country is facing "serious economic challenges as a result of COVID-19, and the government is committed to overcoming them."
After the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said around 80 percent of political parties suggested extension of the lockdown.
The leaders were told by the prime minister that he is receiving requests for extending the lockdown and will talk to chief ministers and experts before taking a decision in the nation's best interest, Azad said.
Modi is scheduled to interact with all chief ministers on 11 April.
Uttarakhand and Goa joined several other states to favour extending the lockdown, while Punjab Government said it will take a call on 10 April on whether to extend the ongoing curfew in the state beyond 14 April.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa told PTI that his government is in favour of lifting the lockdown in districts which have remained free of the infection, subject to approval from the Centre.
He also said that the state intends to relax liquor sales, stopped since the 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, after 14 April in a bid to increase state revenues.
Doctors are warriors, have to be protected: SC
Doctors and healthcare professionals are "warriors" in fight against coronavirus and have to be protected, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday even as the Centre assured that it is doing its best by providing them personal protective equipment (PPE) and other facilities.
The apex court suggested that the government should create a mechanism to solicit suggestions from people about how to go ahead on the issues related to COVID-19, including on providing treatment, regulatory mechanism for people working from home and also on lockdown.
A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat, hearing through video-conferencing three petitions seeking protective kits for doctors and healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic, was informed by the Centre that PPE kits and other requisite things are being arranged and it is taking steps in this regard.
Analyst predicts significant economic damage
An adverse impact of the pandemic on economic activities was reported from various segments. Global financial giant Goldman Sachs said the Indian economy might see a GDP growth of just 1.5 percent in the current fiscal.
Indian Railways, which was on its way till February to not just meet but surpass its freight loading target, will end 2019-20 with 15.7 million tonnes less than the previous financial year's 1,212.56 million tonnes, official figures showed.
As business has dried up due to the pandemic with operations having been virtually shut down, earnings from freight loading have also plummeted -- from Rs 1,25,354 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 1,23,225 crore in 2019-2020 fiscal, a loss of Rs 2,129 crore.
Sizeable chunk of hydroxychloroquine bought by US came from India: Trump
A sizeable chunk of the 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine bought by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic is from India, President Donald Trump has said as he acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "great" when he sought his help to allow the sale of the anti-malaria drug to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients in America.
Trump and Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is the major producer.
Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.
Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for potential treatment of COVID-19 patients.
"I bought millions of doses (of hydroxychloroquine). More than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it (hydroxychloroquine) comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was Great. He was really good," Trump told Sean Hannity of the Fox News on Monday night.
Late on Wednesday, Trump also tweeted thanking the Indian government.
"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!" Trump said, thanking Modi as well.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 07:49:13 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
Boris Johnson moved out of ICU
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the ICU into a general ward as his health gradually improved, a Downing Street spokesman said on Thursday.
"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits," the statement said.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab govt says all schools must release full salaries to staff
"All schools to release full salaries to staff and schools can't force parents for books, uniforms and transportation fees. No school can demand fees from students on the pretext of online teaching classes during lockdown period," said Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab education minister.
"As many as 48 schools across the state have been issued show cause notices for defying govt directions. All district education officials have been asked to keep a tab on private schools and immediately initiate action against the violators," he added.
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
No COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand today
No positive case was reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the state till date (including 5 discharged), said Directorate of Health Services, Uttarakhand.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Indian Navy provides rations for stranded migrant labourers in Mumbai
In order to provide assistance to those in need during the COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, the Indian Navy has provided ration packets consisting basic food items to the State Govt. authorities for distribution amongst stranded migrant labourers on 4 and 8 April.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra reports 25 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 25 deaths, which is the highest 24 hour spike in fatalities
Pune — 14
Mumbai — 09
Malegaon — 01
Ratnagiri — 01
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana
The Telangana government on Thursday said, "471 positive reported cases so far, out of these 388 related to Markaz. Today 665 samples were tested and only 18 positive cases were found — indicates a decrease in cases. People related to Markaz,who returned on 25, 26, and 27 March,are also being tested today."
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from densely-populated areas in govt schools
"People are facing difficulty in staying home in densely populated areas of Mumbai because as many as 15 people live in a 10×10 feet room. So, we are planning to accommodate them in schools in order to ensure social distancing," said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.
"Cleaning community toilets in densely populated areas in Mumbai is a challenge as around 200 people use a toilet seat throughout the day. So, we are deploying fire brigade to sanitize such community toilets every hour with speed jet pumps," he added.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Madhya Pradesh govt issues list of 15 hotspots
The Madhya Pradesh government has issued the list of COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts that will be sealed as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
51 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi
The Delhi government said that 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the National Capital on Thursday, including 35 with a history of foreign travel, four cases related to Markaz, three deaths and five discharged. Total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 720 (including 12 deaths and 25 discharged).
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
Global COVID-19 toll crosses 90,000
The coronavirus toll globally crossed 90,000 on Thursday, AFP reported.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates
21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat
The Gujarat health department said that 21 new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Thursday. Total COVID-19 positive cases in the state stand at 262, which includes 26 discharged and 18 deaths. 212 are stable and three are on ventilator. Meanwhile, four are quarantined for surveillance.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi Police use drone cameras in Daryaganj
Delhi Police use drone cameras in Daryaganj area to monitor the situation amid lockdown, in wake of coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Police create awareness over COVID-19 in MP
A team of Chhatarpur Police and Chhattarpur Nagar Palika have been creating awareness among the people, regarding coronavirus lockdown, through patriotic songs. Police personnel and local artists have been carrying out the drive together in the city.
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Another person tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a person from Dhubri, who was in contact with a positive patient (with Markaz linkage) from the same district, has been confirmed as coronavirus positive. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 29.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Navy takes measures to curb 'unprecedented' COVID-19 situation
Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said, "We all have soon come around to realising that the danger is real, imminent and unprecedented. For the Navy, we have taken certain measures in consonance with Government of India.
"Including stoppage of recruitment and training; freeze on movements and transfers; stoppage of work, except those related to national security, Health, and essential Services."
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Wadhavan family of DHFL group put under quarantine
Members of the Wadhavan family of the DHFL group have been placed under institutional quarantine by local police in Mahabaleshwar after they visited the town, violating the lockdown. The process to file a complaint has been initiated at the local police station.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Ola cabs given permission to operate as emergency services in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government has given permission to Ola cabs for the operation of emergency medical transport services in state. Services will be for urgent medical care (non-COVID related) like dialysis, cancer, heart ailment. Primarily decided to launch pilot project at Visakhapatnam.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said that 15 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday. Of which, 11 were reported in Prakasam, two in Guntur, one each in East Godavari and Kadapa.
Additionally, two deaths also reported on Thursday. Total positive cases in the state now stand at 363 (including 10 discharged people and six deaths).
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt orders lockdown on 5 central prisons
Sunil Ramanand, ADG prison of Maharashtra on Thursday said, "I have issued an order to lockdown five central prisons (Yerawada, Arthur road, Byculla, Thane and Kalyan). Medically examined prison staff will lock themselves up until further orders and administer the prisons without stepping out.
"The move has been initiated as these five prisons are located in affected areas of the state and hold very large number of inmates, way beyond capacity."
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
National Sports Club of India turned into quarantine facility in Mumbai
The Mumbai Civic Administration has converted National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli into a quarantine facility as a coronavirus facility.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
44-yr-old COVID-19 patient passes away in Indore
A 44-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 lost his life in Indore on Thursday, taking the total of coronavirus-related deaths in the city to 23, said Rahul Rokade, PRO, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
12 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 80. The COVID-19 toll in the state is five.
She added that three people have been discharged.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
96 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
The Tamil Nadu government said that 96 people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Thursday.
"84 persons out of the 96 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 today are from "single source" event. 763 cases out of the total 834 cases in the state are from "single source" event," said Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.
The total number of cases are 834 in the state.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha health bulletin today:
Total samples tested — 2,841
Positive cases — 44
Recovered — 02
Death — 01
Active cases — 41
Number of persons under medical isolation — 106
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha govt makes use of masks mandatory from today morning
The Odisha government said that the use of masks has been made mandatory from 7 am on Thursday for everyone. Stepping out of homes without masks to be an offence now, Rs 200 to be imposed as penalty for first three instances and Rs 500 for subsequent times, ANI reported.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 12 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state on Thursday, of which Kannur and Kasaragod reported four each, Malappuram reported two, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram reported one case each.
Of these, 11 contracted the disease through local contact, one had returned from a foreign country. Total positive cases in the state are at 357, he said.
He added, "All fishermen in Kerala to be given Rs 2,000 each, while lottery sellers and beedi workers will get 1,000 each as financial assistance."
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
First COVID-19 case reported in Aligarh
The first case of coronavirus was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Thursday, ANI reported. Reportedly, the patient is a 22-year-old man and is a resident of Firozabad.
He had travelled to Aligarh on 12 March to attend a Jamaat event in the city. He has no connection to Jamaat event in Delhi, Aligarh District Magistrate CB Singh said.
He and nine others were placed under home quarantine on 30 March. The others have tested negative but he tested positive.
Coromavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt to deploy SRPF in congested areas to enforce lockdown
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope was quoted by ANI as saying that there are 1,346 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra out of which 746 patients are in Mumbai.
"We are planning to deploy the State Reserve Police Force in congested areas for effective enforcement of coronavirus lockdown," he said.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
Omar Abdullah says people must cooperate with local authorities to curb COVID-19
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said people must continue to cooperate with local authorities over the coronavirus action plan in the union territory.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
ICMR updates COVID-19 testing strategy
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday updated its testing strategy for coronavirus. The revised strategy also states 'asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between days 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact', ANI reported.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
Over 2 lakh migrants are being housed in 711 camps in Bengal, says CM
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Over 2 Lakh migrant labourers and stranded people from 16 Indian states are being housed in 711 camps across West Bengal. They are being directly taken care of by state government along with a few NGOs under its supervision. This arrangement since 1st Apr will continue until the need remains."
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana govt says medical staff on frontline to get paid double their salary
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that as long as the coronavirus pandemic lasts, those who are involved in care, treatment or testing of COVID-19 patients, will be paid double the amount of their salary.
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
Boris Johnson's health 'continues to improve', say reports
British prime minister Boris Johnson's health 'continues to improve' after he was admitted to the ICU after testing positive for coronavirus earlier, AFP news agency reported.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar's Siwan, Nawada, and Begusarai
Bihar Police said that some cases of coronavirus have been reported from the Siwan, Nawada. and Begusarai updates.
"We are imposing complete lockdown and curfew like situation in the localities, areas and villages from where cases have been reported. No one can leave their houses in those areas," said Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar.
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates
21 COVID-19 patients are in isolation wards in Himachal, says CM
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that at present, 21 coronavirus positive cases are in isolation wards.
"It's sad that all these cases are linked with Jamaat, some of them are those who had attended the Markaz event in Delhi and others are those who had come in contact with the attendees," he said.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
FIRs against over 39,000 people for violating lockdown in UP
Uttar Pradesh government said that 12,236 FIRs have been registered against 39,857 people under Section 188 of IPC for violating the coronavirus lockdown. 78 cases have been registered in connection with circulation of fake news related to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi said, "We are making all provisions to provide necessary items like milk, vegetables at the door steps of people living in the sealed areas. Entry and exit of vehicles and people have also been stopped in those areas. Police patrolling has been increased in those areas."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
SpiceJet to operate first cargo flight with PPEs to Singapore
SpiceJet on Thursday operated its first cargo freighter on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route carrying critical medical equipment and COVID-19 related medical supplies. SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 freighter aircraft was scheduled to arrive in Chennai at around 5.30 pm.
SpiceJet will also operate a second freighter flight on Friday (April 10) carrying medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
AIIMS resident doctors accuse police of 'abusive behaviour' in Bhopal
The Resident Doctors’ Association at AIIMS Bhopal wrote a letter to the director of the institute regarding "abusive behaviour and physical assault by policemen on resident on-duty doctors".
ANI reported that a police constable has been line attached for allegedly physically assaulting two resident doctors of AIIMS Bhopal.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Three hospitals declared as COVID-19 centres in Mumbai
The MCGM on Thursday said that three hospitals in Mumbai — Jogeshwari Trauma Care hospital, Rajawadi hospita, and Kurla Bhabha hospital — shall be used as designated coronavirus centres in the city.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Pune
The Maharashtra health department said that three more deaths have been reported in Pune on Thursday, taking the toll in the city to 21.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt to begin 'special plan' to curb COVID-19 in Dharavi, say reports
News18 quoted Shiv Sena leader and MP Rahul Shewale as saying that a "special plan" has been finalised "under which door to door testing will begin in Dharavi. Maharashtra medical council will chip in the initiative and 150 doctors, along with staffers of BMC will help in implementation," the report said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says 591 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths reported in 24 hours
An increase of 591 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 5,865 (including 5,218 active cases, 478 cured/discharged/migrated and 169 deaths).
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt to give free ration to 71 lakh people
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state governemnt was working to provide free ration to around 71 lakh people, India Today reported.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt announces 'Operation SHIELD' for 21 localities
The Delhi government said that its initiative, 'Operation SHIELD' has been announced for 21 localities of the National Capital to contain COVID-19 and protect citizens on Thursday.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Modi over Indian migrants in UAE
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi "to draw his attention to the plight of Indian migrants in UAE."
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Kejriwal condemns assault against Safdarjung hospital doctors
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, taking note of the incident when two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour in Gautam Nagar, said, "I'd like to warn people who misbehave with doctors/nurses that it won't be tolerated. They'll be given strictest punishment."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Sufficient hydrochloroquine available for domestic use, says Centre
The Union health ministry, in its daily briefing on Thursday said that there is enough hydrochloroquine available for India's use. The statement added that it should be used as per protocol as it can cause cardiac irregularities. Only those people need to use should use it.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre sanctions Rs 15,000 cr for COVID-19 emergency response
Reports said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore for India's 'COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka
The Karnataka health department on Thursday said that 16 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours, including 10 cases with close contact to other patients and three with travel history to Delhi. Total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now at 197.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir government said that 24 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Kashmir on Thursday. The total cases in the state stand at 184, of which 32 patients are from Jammu and 152 patients are from Kashmir. All are contacts (of patients), said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Haryana govt releases Rs 5 cr to 2,588 panchayats for sanitation efforts
Haryana government on Thursday said that Chief Minister released an amount of Rs 5 crore to 2,588 panchayats in the state to carry out sanitisation work.
The statement said that the amount will be given to panchayat samitis whose annual income is less than Rs 2 lakhs. Panchayat samiti whose income is over Rs 2 lakh can spend Rs 20,000 on sanitation.
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Updates
7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh
AIIMS Raipur was on Thursday quoted by ANI as saying that seven people from the Katghora city of the Korba district have tested positive for COVID-19.
Total positive cases in Chhattisgarh stands at 18 which includes 9 discharge.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh
Reports said that 67 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total tally of cases to 410.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Narendra Modi speaks to South Korea president about COVID-19 situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea on Thursday. The leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges it poses to global health systems and economies. They shared information about steps taken in their countries to tackle the pandemic, ANI reported.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
ICMR says COVID-19 cases haven't increased substantially in India
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that 1,30,000 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far. Of these 5,734 samples tested positive for the infection till date.
"Positivity rate ranges between 3-5 percent in the last 1-1.5 months. It has not increased substantially. Yesterday we tested 13,143 samples," the statement added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
70-yr-old COVID-19 patient in Dharavi passes away
A 70-year-old coronavirus patient in Mumbai's Dharavi passed away on Thursday, ANI reported quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
This is the second death due to COVID-19 in the densely-populated area in Mumbai, which has emerged as the worst-affected city across India, with 839 total cases.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Railways to set up 80,000 isolation beds, says Centre
The Union health ministry said that the Indian Railways has deployed more than 2,500 doctors and 35,000 paramedics staff, and has planned to set up 80,000 isolation beds in 5,000 coaches, of which 3,250 have already been converted.
"Their (the railways) chain of 586 health units, 45 sub divisional hospitals, 56 divisional hospitals, 8 production unit hospitals and 16 zonal hospitals are dedicating their significant facilities to fight COVID-19," Joint secretary Lav Aggarwal said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
20 domestic manufacturers roped in for production of PPEs, says Centre
Health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal, in the daily briefing on Thursday, said that the supply of PPEs, masks, and ventilators has begun.
"20 domestic manufacturers in India have been developed for PPEs, orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed and the supplies have begun. 49,000 ventilators have been ordered," he added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
5,734 COVID-19 cases nationwide, 473 patients have recovered, says Centre
The Union health ministry said that the total coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,734, with 549 new cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 473 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals so far.
The total toll is 166 across the country, and 17 deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Kejriwal to hold meeting with medical directors, superintendents of hospitals
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold a meeting with the medical directors and medical superintendents of COVID-19 dedicated government and private hospitals, via video-conferencing on Thursday. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and Health Secretary will also attend, ANI reported.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
GB Pant hospital taken off list of designated COVID-19 hospitals
The GB Pant Hospital in Delhi was on Thursday removed from the list of designated COVID-19 facilities, PTI reported quoting a Delhi governemnt order.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Kerala DGP inaugurates disinfectant bus in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on Thursday inaugurated a disinfectant bus in Thiruvananthapuram as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. He said, "This vehicle will be useful for police personnel, doctors, nurses and attendees of patients. We will launch this in other districts also."
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra Congress sets up COVID-19 task force to help state govt
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt to conduct rapid tests for COVID-19 in hotspots
Reports said that the Delhi government is scheduled to begin rapid tests for coronavirus in the hotspots of the city.
News18 Delhi also reported that these tests are likely to happen at these eight private hospitals:
1. Apollo Hospitals
2. Gangaram Hospital
3. Fortis Hospital
4. Batra Hospital
5. Venkateshwar Hospital
6. Manipal Hospital
7. Balaji Hospital
8. Mahraja Agrasen Hospital
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
BMC shares map with worst-affected areas in Mumbai
With 184 cases of coronavirus in the Worli Koliwada and Prabhadevi areas of the GS ward in Mumbai, it's the worst-affected area in the city, the BMC map showed on Thursday.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Salary of Maharashtra MLAs be cut 30% from this month
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for a 30 percent salary cut for all state legislators for a year starting from April.
The state cabinet also approved the formation of two committees for assessing and formulating a revival plan for the state's economy post COVID-19 lockdown.
"One committee will have experts, including former bureaucrats and officials from the Maharashtra Finance Ministry. The other committee will be of ministers, including Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM), Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab."
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
BMC marks out 381 COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has marked out 381 containment zones to prevent COVID-19 transmission in the city, which has emerged the worst-hit by the infection nationwide. With 143 cases of coronavirus reported in Mumbai on Thursday, the total number now stands at 839.
The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 1,297 till now. The BMC has also ordered a ban on all vegetable, fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in the containment area and buffer zone in Dharavi, during the lockdown period. However, pharmacies are allowed to remain open.
The Municipal Corporation has confirmed that they will come up with door to door supply of essentials in the area, later on Thursday or by Friday.
Rohingya camps in Bangladesh put under 'complete lockdown'
Bangladesh has imposed a "complete lockdown" in Cox's Bazar district -- home to over a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar -- to halt the spread of coronavirus, AFP reported. Experts have warned that the disease could spread quickly through the cramped, sewage-soaked alleys where the persecuted Muslim minority are housed in canvas and bamboo shacks. No cases have been confirmed in the camps but one infection has been recorded nearby.
Coronavirus outbreak in India Latest Update
India reports first death of a doctor on frontline of battling coronavirus
Doctors and healthcare professionals have emerged as one of the most vulnerable groups, and also as the frontline soldiers against the pandemic. There is no substantial data availabke to know the deaths worldwide, but a study in China's Wuhan found that 29% of a random sample of patients were actually healthcare professionals who contracted the virus while treating others. Likewise, Italy has reported at least 61 deaths of doctors till 30 March.
India had been avoiding a casualty so far, even as doctors complained of dearth of standard protective gear. But today Indian Medical Association announced that the country reported its first death of a doctor. Dr Shatrughan Panjwani, MBBS was a physician who expired at 4am at Arvendo hospital in Indore. He was not involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients.
Coronavirus outbreak Latest Update
Scientists question research that says pangolins are coronavirus host
Independent scientists questioned research that suggested that the outbreak of coronavirus disease spreading from China might have passed from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins. James Wood, head of the veterinary medicine department at Britain’s University of Cambridge, said the research was far from robust, Reuters reports
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Update
Odisha becomes first state to announce extension of lockdown till 30 April
According to multiple local reports, the lockdown period in Odisha has been extended to 30 April. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement through video conferencing and also said that all educational institutions will be closed until 16 June.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update
12 new cases reported from Bihar
12 new COVID-19 cases (including 10 members of a family in Siwan) have been reported in the state on Thursday, said Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 51, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
48-year-old patient dies in Ahmedabad
A 48-year-old man died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll due to the disease in Gujarat to 17, an official said on Thursday.
The man was also suffering from co-morbid conditions, including high blood pressure, principal secretary, (health) Jayanti Ravi said. He died in the morning at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad.
So far, 26 coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovery.
Coronavirus Latest Update
Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million, reports AFP tally
More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by Agence France-Presse at 0530 GMT Thursday from official sources.
Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
217 blood samples in Andhra Pradesh test negative for coronavirus
The blood samples of over 200 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh overnight as the total cases remained at 348, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 12 hours since 9 pm on Wednesday till 9 am on Thursday, it said. All the 217 blood samples tested during the period have returned negative, it added.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 348, with 335 active cases.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
WHO chief asks to 'stop politicising COVID-19'
US President Donald Trump has fired a fresh salvo at the World Health Organization, accusing its chief of siding with China and "politicising" the coronavirus pandemic while repeating his threat to freeze the UN agency's funding.
Trump's allegation comes a day after the US President threatened to put a "very powerful" hold on US' funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) and criticised it for having "missed the call" in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump slammed the Geneva-based global health agency for its early guidance aimed at countering the international spread of the coronavirus
The president's fresh allegation comes after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned against politicisation of COVID-19 and said that such a move will only result in "many more body bags".
"If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you [politicize the virus]. If you don't want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it," Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Police tighten vigil in COVID-19 hotspots in Lucknow
Police have stepped up vigil and barricades were erected in eight major and four minor COVID-19 hotspots in the Uttar Pradesh capital that have been completely sealed to check the spread of the deadly virus.
Police teams are carrying out patrolling in these localities to ensure that nobody ventures out of their homes, Police Commissioner, Lucknow, Sujit Pandey said.
"All the hotspots in the city are already barricaded and are being sealed completely till the morning of April 15. All establishments will be closed in these localities and the media's entry too will be restricted," he said.
Only basic minimum supply of essential commodities will be maintained in these localities, Pandey said.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
First doctor death in India due to COVID-19 reported from Indore
A doctor who tested positive for COVID19 passes away on Thursday, taking the toll in Indore to 22. The total number of positive cases in Indore stand 213, PRO, MGM Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh told ANI.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
162 new cases in Maharashtra, state tally jumps to 1,297
162 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1297, said Maharashtra Health Department. Maharashtra continues to remain the state with the highest number of confirmed cases in India.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand emerging as hotspots for pangolin trafficking in India, warn researchers
As pangolins come under the scanner as potential intermediate hosts of the novel coronavirus transferred from bats to humans, Indian wildlife conservationists warn that the states of Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand are emerging as the hotspots for the poaching of the endangered scaly anteater mammal.
A recent study, published in the journal Cell, had placed pangolins as a natural reservoir of coronaviruses similar to SARS-CoV-2, the one behind the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another recent study had identified the presence of SARS-CoV-2 like viruses in Malayan pangolins smuggled into China to be sold in wet markets.
In these markets, pangolins find demand both in food and traditional medicine, making them the most-commonly trafficked mammal.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
55 new cases registered in Gujarat; state tally climbs to 241
55 new positive cases of COVID19 reported in Gujarat on Thursday, which includes 50 cases in Ahmedabad, 2 in Surat, 1 case each in Dahod, Anand and Chotta Udepur each. The total number of positive cases in the state went up to 241, said Gujarat Health Department.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
DM of Gautam Budha Nagar releases list of vegetable vendors that will serve COVID-19 hotspots
District Magistrate Gautam Budha Nagar took to twitter to realise a full list of fruit and vegetable vendors that will be open to serve hotspots areas.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
10 COVID-19 drugs under clinical trial in US, says Donald Trump
As many as 10 drugs are currently under clinical trial in the US as part of the administration's "unprecedented" effort to find a therapeutic solution to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has said.
In the absence of either a vaccine or a drug, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 88,500 lives and has infected nearly 1.5 million people globally. The United States alone accounts for 4.3 lakh infections and 14,700 fatalities.
"As American industry steps up to help, so are America's doctors and scientists. Ten drugs are now in clinical trials and my administration is taking unprecedented actions to make new therapies and treatments available without delay," Trump told reporters during his daily coronavirus news conference on Wednesday.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka to finalise on lockdown exit strategy by 13 April
The Karnataka government is currently engaged in discussions with experts, specialists and other stakeholders to decide on its lockdown exit strategy and would take a final view by 13 April, a key Minister said on Thursday.
"Day after tomorrow we have a VC (videoconference) with the Prime Minister," Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, who is in charge of all matters related to COVID-19, noted when asked about the States strategy.
He said a task force of specialist doctors on Wednesday submitted its report to the government, giving its recommendations.
"We are meeting a lot of stakeholders of the society taking their views," the Minister said, adding, the Cabinet would also hold discussions.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
426 out of 669 cases in Delhi are Tablighi Jamaat attendees, says health minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday announced that "Till now there have been 669 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 426 from the Nizamuddin gathering," reported ANI.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Delhi L-G, Arvind Kejriwal to hold meet with senior officials today
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on COVID-19 with senior officials on Thursday.
Meanwhile, as the cases across the national capital continue to surge, Kejriwal on Wednesday said considering the current state of revenue, the state government will have to cut its expenses drastically.
Kejriwal said that all the government offices have been instructed to stop all expenses except salary and any expense except coronavirus and lockdown related expense will be incurred only after the permission is granted by the Finance Department.
So far, Delhi has reported 669 positive COVID-19 cases. 21 people have been cured/discharged or migrated while nine people have died due to the disease.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Rupee rises 23 paise to 76.11 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 76.11 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said a higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 76.11, registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, rupee had settled at 76.34 against the US dollar.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Times like these 'bring friends closer': Modi acknowledges Trump's thanks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, "The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.”
Modi was responding to a tweet by Trump in which the US President had thanked India for the decision on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) export.
"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!” Trump said in a tweet, a day after India lifted the hold on the export of the drug to the US.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain sealed to contain spread of COVID-19
After an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered three major cities Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain to be sealed completely.
The state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state with immediate effect to combat COVID-19 to ensure essential supplies and services are operational during this crisis.
"The district administration should ensure the supply of essential commodities in these areas. No person will be able to go in and out of these areas. Services of all government departments and their resources should be taken in coronavirus related work," Chouhan said. In other districts also, the infected areas should be completely sealed, he said.
The Chief Minister announced this after a review of the situation and control arrangements of the coronavirus in the state with senior officials. The number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore is 173, 96 in Bhopal, 13 in Ujjain, 12 in Khargone and 12 in Morena.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
First COVID-19 positive case reported from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar
One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar city. This is the first case that has been reported from the area. The COVID-19 patient, who is a resident of Bhaktiyar Marg, has been admitted to the district hospital for the past three days.
"First coronavirus case has been reported in Dhar; an area of 3-km near the Bhaktiyar Marg has been sealed," said Shrikant Banoth, Dhar Collector.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 229. So far, 13 deaths have been reported in the state.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Update
80-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Karnataka, state toll at 6
An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district early on Thursday, taking the toll in Karnataka to six, district officials told PTI.
According to a senior official in that district, the patient was admitted to a designated hospital a few days ago with severe respiratory problems.
On 6 April, test reports confirmed that she was infected with COVID-19. At 12.55 am on Thursday she died of cardiac arrest." With this, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 reached six in the state, whereas the total positive cases as on Wednesday evening stood at 181.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Update
Jharkhand records first COVID-19 death
A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday. The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.
The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on 5 April. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh Latest Update
52-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Korba
A 52-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 11, officials said on Thursday.
The man had come in contact with 16 Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying at a mosque in Purani Basti area of Katghora town, he said.
A 16-year-old boy from among these Islamic organisation members earlier tested positive for coronavirus on April 4, and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur, he said.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update
9 more COVID-19 cases in Kerala, state tally reaches 345
Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kerala, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 345, including 259 active cases and 13 recoveries.
"Till date, there are 345 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state with 259 patients currently under treatment in hospitals across Kerala," said the State Health Department.
Out of nine fresh cases of the COVID-19 infection, four are from Kannur District, two from Alappuzha district, and one each from Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasargod districts.
Four of the new cases are in persons who returned from overseas, two who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Markaz Nizamuddin of the National Capital and the remaining three got the infection from a local contact.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
9 fresh cases reported in Agra as tally in district rises to 84
Nine new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 84, Agra DM Prabhu N Singh told ANI on Thursday.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Markets open in green with Sensex up 700 points, Nifty above 8,900-level in opening session
At 9.17 am IST, the Sensex was up 748.97 points or 2.51 percent at 30,642.93. The Nifty was up 217.45 points or 2.49 percent at 8,966.20. About 764 shares advanced, 82 declined and 25 remained unchanged.
All sectoral indices were trading in the green, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 2 percent each.
Follow LIVE updates on Stock Marker here
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Three medical workers test positive in Delhi State Cancer Institute
A doctor, a member of nursing staff and a sanitation worker at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, as a total of 21 healthcare workers in Delhi have tested positive. The samples of 19 admitted patients also sent for testing, while 45 hospital staff members are kept under home quarantined, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update
Two fresh cases reported from Ludhiana
Two people in Punjab: a 15-year-old and a 24-year old have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Ludhiana. Total confirmed cases in the district are now at 8, said Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Centre approves fully funded COVID-19 emergency package for states, UTs
The Centre on Wednesday approved a centrally funded 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package' with the objective of strengthening national and state health systems.
A circular signed by National Health Mission Director Vandana Gurnani, said the 100 percent centrally funded project will be implemented in three phases from January 2020 to March 2024.
"With the objectives of emergency COVID-19 response, strengthening national and state health systems to support prevention and preparedness, procurement of essential medical equipment, consumables and drugs, strengthening of surveillance activities including setting up of laboratories and Bio-security preparedness," the circular highlighted.
The letter addressed to additional chief secretaries Principal Secretaries/ Commissioners (Health) of all states/Union Territories in India said: "The MoHFW is releasing funds (as indicated in annexure) under the immediate response of this Package for your States/UT under the National Health Mission for implementation of phase 1 up to June 2020.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
50% of COVID-19 patients found in four civic wards in Mumbai
Nearly 50 percent of the total 590 COVID-19 patients found so far in Mumbai, which has emerged as one of the hotspots of coronavirus spread not only in Maharashtra but also across the country, are from four of the total 24 administrative wards of the civic body.
The latest infographic released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 8 April suggests that 282 of the 590 positive cases were detected in D, E, G-South and K- West wards.
The latest BMC data highlights that the highest number of 133 positive cases in the city are from G-South ward, which witnessed almost 71 percent rise in the COVID-19 cases on a single day (on 7 April) as there were only 78 cases till 6 April.
The G-South ward includes areas like Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Worli, Lower Parel, Currey Road, Elphinstone Road and Sat Rasta. Most part of this ward fall under Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray's Worli Assembly constituency.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
177 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee
As many as 177 people, including 108 from various countries, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been quarantined in West Bengal, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.
"108 of those who were at the event (at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi) from various countries, we have kept them in quarantine, and 69 people who had attended it from Bengal, they are also in quarantine. The state health ministry is directly monitoring the situation," the Chief Minister said.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
32-yr-old man dies hours after submitting samples for COVID-19 test
A 32-year-old man died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Wednesday hours after submitting samples for coronavirus testing.
"A 32-year-old man, Dhan Singh, was admitted to the isolation ward in a district hospital this morning. The patient died after submitting samples for coronavirus test," Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr AR Karoria told ANI on Wednesday.
Health officer Karoria said that Dhan Singh had trouble breathing and had a fever, cough, and cold. Karoria said the samples have been sent for testing, only after the reports are out, we can confirm if the person was infected with the virus.
Coronavirus in China Latest Update
China's recent COVID-19 cases rise to 1,100 with 63 new infections
China has reported 63 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 61 imported ones, rasing concern of a second wave of infections as the country on Wednesday lifted more-than two-month lockdown of Wuhan, the origin point and epicentre for the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said on Thursday.
The Chinese health authority said on Thursday that two deaths were also reported taking the total death toll in the country to 3,335. The overall coronavirus cases have reached 81,865 in the country.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday it received reports of 63 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, of which 61 were imported, taking the total tally to 1,104.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India reports 540 new cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours
ICMR on Thursday reported that there was an increase of 540 new COVID19 cases and 17 deaths in last 24 hours. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases now climbs to 5734, which includes 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Latest Update
Five more test positive in Jharkhand; state tally at 9
Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to nine in the state, said an official on Wednesday.
"Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to nine. Four new cases are from Ranchi's Hindipiri area and one from Bokaro," said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni to ANI. Kulkarni said they are family members of earlier positive cases from Ranchi and Bokaro.
Coronavirus in Sri Lanka Latest Update
Consignment of medicines arrives in Sri Lanka from India
A consignment of medicines arrived in Sri Lanka from India on Wednesday, as South Asia battles with the coronavirus outbreak. More than 150 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Sri Lanka. Globally, the virus has infected more than a million people.
During a video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders from SAARC countries last month had proposed the creation of COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, with India making an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund.
The fund can be used by any of the partner countries to meet the cost of immediate actions. The prime minister had informed that India is assembling a Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists, along with testing kits and other equipment, which will be on stand-by, to be placed at the disposal of the countries, if required.
Coronavirus in Brazil Latest Update
Jair Bolsonaro thanks Narendra Modi for exporting HCQ to Brazil
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after New Delhi gave the nod to continue exporting ingredients for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), stressing that the drug could save thousands of lives.
“I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to the Indian people, for this very timely help to the Brazilian people,” Bolsonaro said in an address on Wednesday.
Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally now at 39
With a fresh positive coronavirus case reported in Nawada, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Bihar has risen to 39, officials said on Wednesday.
"One more COVID-19 positive case in Bihar, taking the total to 39. A 38-year-old man from Nawada city with a travel history to Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. We are further ascertaining his travel history and contacts," Sanjay Kumar Principal Secretary of Health Department said. The state has recorded one death so far.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tests positive in Rohini area
A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus in Rohini area on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, they received information around 3.40 pm that one head constable in Rohini's Sector-16 has tested positive for COVID-19, reported PTI.
He was posted in the Foreign Regional Registration Office at the Indira Gandhi International Airport''s Terminal 3. His test was conducted on Saturday at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and reports came on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update
Six test positive in Mohali; state tally now at 36
Six more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab's Mohali, taking the total number of cases to 36. "We are tracing the contacts of the positive cases," ANI quoted Deputy commissioner Mohali, Girsh Dayalan as saying.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Trader in Navi Mumbai's APMC market tests positive
A trader, who runs a shop at the masala market in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.
The trader, a resident of Sion in central Mumbai, had got himself tested at a private lab, the official said. "His test reports confirmed that he was coronavirus positive. After that, he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment," he said.
The patient had last visited his shop in the masala market on 21 March, he said. At least 30 residents of Navi Mumbai have tested positive for the infection so far. One of them have died due to it so far, the official said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
Suspected of conspiracy to spread COVID-19, 22-year-old killed in Bawana
A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Bawana after he was suspected of a conspiracy to spread COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, they said.
Police said Ali had gone to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for a Tablighi Jamaat conference and returned to the national capital in a truck of vegetables after 45 days.
He was held at the Azadpur vegetable market and released after a medical examination. Police said when he reached his village, rumours spread that Ali had a plan to spread coronavirus.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
BMC to use NSCI stadium in Mumbai as observation facility for COVID-19 patients
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be using the NSCI stadium in Worli as an observation facility for people who may have come into contact with coronavirus patients, officials said on Wednesday.
The Sardar Vallabhai Patel stadium at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) complex is close to Worli Koliwada, one of the coronavirus hotspots in the city.
The stadium usually holds badminton league matches, kabaddi matches, comedy gigs and also weddings.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
US records nearly 2,000 deaths for second day in a row
The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).
The record-breaking figure of 1,973 deaths (slightly higher than the previous day's toll of 1,939) brings the total number of US fatalities to 14,695. The US death toll now exceeds that of Spain, which has suffered 14,555 deaths, but has not surpassed Italy, whose toll stands at 17,669.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
57,000 surgical masks seized in Mumbai, one held
The city police recovered around 57,500 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh from Byculla here and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Wednesday. The property cell of Mumbai crime branch seized the masks, which were stocked for sale at a higher price, the official said.
"Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at Tank Pakhadi Road in Byculla West and a 32-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Miraj Shaikh, was arrested under sections of the Essential Services Act," he said, adding that a probe is on in this case.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Update
61 year old dies in Udhampur
A 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district succumbed to coronavirus at the Government Medical College hospital here on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the infection to four in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
This is the first death in the Jammu region of the union territory as all previous three deaths took place in Kashmir. Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted that she was reported to be bedridden and suffering from arthritis.
Her contacts are being traced, he added. Officials said the woman was initially admitted to a hospital with symptoms of chest pain and fever earlier in the day.
After investigation, she was found suffering from pneumonia and accordingly referred to the Jammu hospital where she was tested for coronavirus.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Two women resident doctors assaulted by man for 'spreading' COVID-19
Two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by a 42-year-old man who accused them of "spreading" COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area, Safdarjung RDA president said.
The doctors approached the Hauz Khas police, following which a case was registered and the man was arrested.
"We have registered a case and arrested an accused in connection with the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
According to Manish, Safdarjung resident doctors' association (RDA) president, the incident happened around 9.30 pm when the two doctors had stepped out of their houses to buy fruits in the area.
The two doctors of the central government hospital are not on COVID-19 duty, he said.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
At least 11 Indians die of COVID-19 in US
At least 11 Indians have died of COVID-19 in the United States with another 16 testing positive for the infection which has claimed more than 14,000 lives and afflicted more than four lakh people in the US, reported PTI.
All Indian citizens who have succumbed to the deadly infection in the US are male, with ten of them from New York and New Jersey area. Four of the victims are said to be taxi drivers in New York City.
New York City has emerged as the US epicentre for COVID-19 spurt, accounting for more than 6,000 deaths and over 1,38,000 cases of infections. New Jersey accounts for 1,500 fatalities and nearly 48,000 infections.
One Indian national reportedly died in Florida because of coronavirus. Authorities are also ascertaining the nationality of some other Indian origin people in the States of California and Texas.
All 16 Indians, including four females, who have tested positive for coronavirus are in self-quarantine. Coming from diverse background, eight of them are from New York, three from New Jersey and rest from other states like Texas and California. They hail from Indian states like Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India registers 32 deaths, 773 cases in past 24 hours
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that 32 people have died and 773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India since Tuesday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 149 and cases to 5,194 so far.
Going by the health ministry's data, the increase in the number of cases between 9 am on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday is the highest in a 24-hour period.
The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,018, followed by Tamil Nadu at 690 and Delhi with 576 cases.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:56 (IST)
Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates
Boris Johnson moved out of ICU
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the ICU into a general ward as his health gradually improved, a Downing Street spokesman said on Thursday.
"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits," the statement said.
23:53 (IST)
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab govt says all schools must release full salaries to staff
"All schools to release full salaries to staff and schools can't force parents for books, uniforms and transportation fees. No school can demand fees from students on the pretext of online teaching classes during lockdown period," said Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab education minister.
"As many as 48 schools across the state have been issued show cause notices for defying govt directions. All district education officials have been asked to keep a tab on private schools and immediately initiate action against the violators," he added.
23:43 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
Uttarakhand govt announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh
"Uttarakhand government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 Lakhs each to the next of the kin of the govt officials, govt employees and all Corona warriors who may lose their lives while carrying out their duties during coronavirus pandemic," the Uttarakhand government said on Thursday.
"The expenses of the treatment of all govt officials, govt employees and Corona warriors will be borne by the state govt of they get infected while carrying out their duties during Coronavirus pandemic," the statement added.
23:28 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand Latest Updates
No COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand today
No positive case was reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the state till date (including 5 discharged), said Directorate of Health Services, Uttarakhand.
23:26 (IST)
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab Police distribute food in Amritsar
Police in Amritsar prepared food for the needy and distributed among them amid #lockdown, in wake of coronavirus outbreak.
23:22 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Indian Navy provides rations for stranded migrant labourers in Mumbai
In order to provide assistance to those in need during the COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, the Indian Navy has provided ration packets consisting basic food items to the State Govt. authorities for distribution amongst stranded migrant labourers on 4 and 8 April.
23:16 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra reports 25 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 25 deaths, which is the highest 24 hour spike in fatalities
Pune — 14
Mumbai — 09
Malegaon — 01
Ratnagiri — 01
23:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana
The Telangana government on Thursday said, "471 positive reported cases so far, out of these 388 related to Markaz. Today 665 samples were tested and only 18 positive cases were found — indicates a decrease in cases. People related to Markaz,who returned on 25, 26, and 27 March,are also being tested today."
23:05 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from densely-populated areas in govt schools
"People are facing difficulty in staying home in densely populated areas of Mumbai because as many as 15 people live in a 10×10 feet room. So, we are planning to accommodate them in schools in order to ensure social distancing," said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.
"Cleaning community toilets in densely populated areas in Mumbai is a challenge as around 200 people use a toilet seat throughout the day. So, we are deploying fire brigade to sanitize such community toilets every hour with speed jet pumps," he added.
22:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Madhya Pradesh govt issues list of 15 hotspots
The Madhya Pradesh government has issued the list of COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts that will be sealed as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.