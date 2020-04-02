Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates Odisha reports 5th case of COVID-19 A 60-year-old person from Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar with multiple co-morbid conditions, and admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, tested positive for COVID-19. This is the 5th COVID-19 positive case in the state, the state department of health and family welfare said.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates CMO Noida removed from post Noida chief medical officer Anurag Bhargava was removed from his post on Wednesday, reports said, adding that AP Chaturvedi is likely to be appointed as the next CMO.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Padma Shri awardee Nirmal singh tests positive for COVID-19, says report Padma Shri recipient and former 'Hazoori Raagi' at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh, on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, India Today reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi are worst-hit by COVID-19 According to reports, Maharashtra has reported 302 cases of coronavirus which is the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 241 cases. Tamil Nadu has reported 234 cases, while Delhi has reported 152.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Prdesh Twenty-four new COVID19 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 111.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre says states must set up fact-checking mechanism Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked chief secretaries of all states and union territories to create a mechanism at state -level where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly, similar, to the web portal being created by the Centre. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories to create a mechanism at state -level where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly, similar, to the web portal being created by Govt of India. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MduBP5JaUR — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Manipur Latest Updates 8 of 10 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Manipur test negative for COVID-19 The Manipur government on Wednesday said, "There were 10 persons who returned to Manipur after attending religious conference at Nizamuddin, Delhi. Out of them, eight tested negative for COVID-19 and are now at quarantine centre. Result of the remaining two are inconclusive and they're presently at JNIMS and RIMS respectively. "It is learnt that some audio recordings etc are circulating through social media creating confusion about COVID-19. It is clarified that till date there is no new/second confirmed COVID19 cases in the state and there is no advice from the govt to hoard essential items."

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates 12 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan Twelve Tablighi Jamaat attendees have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan so far, of which five are from Tonk. There are now 120 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates Telangana Police condemns assault on doctor at Gandhi Hospital "The assault on Duty Doctor at Gandhi Hospital treating COVID19 patients is condemned. Strong action against the culprits will be taken immediately. Anyone indulging in such acts of vandalism will not be spared," said Director General of Police.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Dharavi patient succumbs to COVID-19 A 56-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus from Mumbai's Dharavi died on Wednesday in Sion Hospital, reports said. He had symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory issues and also had co-morbid condition of renal failure, ANI reported.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Dharavi COVID-19 patient had no travel history, says report The patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi had had no travel history, The Economic Times reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates SBI provides 3-month relief under loan settlement repayment State Bank of India has given a three-month relief to borrowers under its settlement schemes and will not charge extra interest keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's largest lender said on Wednesday. Against the backdrop of current disruption in the market and 21 days lockdown till 14 April, 2020, State Bank of India (SBI) has come forward to extend the timeline for payment of settlement amount by three months, it said in a statement. Customers on-boarded under settlement scheme SBI OTS 2019, Rin Samadhan 19-20 and general compromise can meet payment obligation by June 30, 2020, said the country's largest lender.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates I&B ministry's COVID-19 fact check unit to be functional from 5 March The COVID-19 fact check unit of the Information and Broadcasting ministry is likely to be functional by 6 pm on 5 March, reports said.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Four more COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday said that four more coronavirus patients passed away in the state, taking the total statewide toll to 16. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 335, including 41 people who have been discharged.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 86 people shifted from Koliwada in Mumbai to quarantine 86 people from the Koliwada locality in Mumbai's Worli have been shifted to a quarantine facility at a hospital at Peddar Road, BMC officials said.

Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates 9 of 10 COVID-19 patients in Gurugram recover Out of the ten COVID-19 patients in district Gurugram, nine people have fully recovered, ANI reported.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Shashi Tharoor appeals to Bengali migrant workers to not leave Kerala "My appeal in Bangla to Bengali migrant workers in Kerala not to leave the state under lockdown," Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor said. My appeal in Bangla to Bengali migrant workers in Kerala not to leave the state under #Lockdown : pic.twitter.com/Wvgg78WiTR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates 8 more COVID-19 cases reported in Assam The cases of coronavirus in Assam rose to 13 on Wednesday after eight more cases were reported in the Golaghat district. State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all the new cases are attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizammudin.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray speak over COVID-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday spoke about the coronavirus pandemic situation in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates Wimbledon cancels Championships 2020 over COVID-19 "It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021," the official statement by Wimbledon said on Wednesday. It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.



The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Tablighi Jamaat attendee admitted in Delhi hospital attempts suicide Hospital admin of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday was quoted by ANI as saying, "People from Markaz Nizamuddin were admitted on 6th floor. One of them tried to commit suicide today. We successfully saved him. We're taking all possible measures to tighten security so that such incidents don't repeat."

Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates No new COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today No new COVID-19 patient was detected on Wednesday in Haryana which has seen 29 coronavirus cases so far, PTI reported. During the day, no positive case was reported from anywhere and the total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 29, a bulletin issued by the state Health Department said. The figure of 29, however, does not include the 14 Italian tourists who were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for treatment.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates 4,053 people detained for violating lockdown protocol in Delhi Over 200 cases have been registered and 4,053 people detained for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, PTI reported. According to the report, 249 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Wednesday. A total of 4,053 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 515 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they said.

Coronavirus in Spain Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in Spain cross one lakh Coronavirus cases in Spain crossed one lakh with 9,03 casualties, reports said, adding that 864 people died in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. News18 reported that two planes with protective gear like masks and sanitiser were flown to Spain.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 152, with 53 from Nizammudin The total COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi on Wednesday rose to 152, including 53 positive cases from Markaz Nizamuddin, the state governemnt said. ​ "The National Capital did not report a single case of local transmisson today. Many participants of the congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in mid-March tested positive and thousands have since then spread to different parts of the country, including some foreign nationals," The India Express reported.

Coronavirus in Meghalaya Latest Updates COVID-19 is unprecedented, says Conrad Sangma Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said, "This COVID-19 situation is unprecedented. I urge all citizens of the state to follow the rules and norms laid down by the government."

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates One COVID-19 case reported in Mumbai's Dharavi One coronavirus positive case has been found in the Shahu Nagar of Dharavi in Mumbai. A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is at the spot, ANI reported, adding that the police is planning to seal the concerned building where the person has been found. Reports added that the patient is a 56-year-old man and has been shifted to the Sion hospital. Seven other members of his family have been home quarantined. Dharavi, considered the largest slum in Asia, houses more than 15 lakh people.

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates 72 people from Gujarat who attended Tablighi Jamaat event are in quarantine Gujarat Police on Wednesday said that seventy-two people from Gujarat, including 34 from Ahmedabad, 20 from Bhavnagar and 12 people from Mehsana, attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. "One attendee from Bhavnagar, who tested positive, has passed away while 71 others are asymptomatic and in quarantine," said DGP Shivanand Jha.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Harsh Vardhan says prepared for higher demand for protective gear Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks etc are available in adequate quantities. If in the future, more masks, PPE kits, ventilators, ICU beds etc are needed, then, we are prepared for it." #WATCH Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks etc are available in adequate quantities. If in future, more masks, PPE kits, ventilators, ICU beds etc are needed, then, we are prepared for it: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/MIC35sdZIM — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 335 The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday said that the coronavirus cases rose to 335 with 14 cases reported in Mumbai and one case in the Buldhana district. Meanwhile, BMC said that 191 areas in various locations of Mumbai have been marked as 'Containment Areas', where COVID-19 patients are confirmed. Entry/exit is restricted for all such areas and residents of the area are instructed to remain home quarantined.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates DGCA grants permission for cargo operations The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday granted special permission to conduct cargo operations using passenger category aircraft during the lockdown which was enforced as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. Director General of Civil Aviation grants special permission to conduct cargo operations using passenger category aircraft during #COVID19 lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/KWtilXD4Jq — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates UK records highest toll in a day with 500 deaths The UK recorded over 500 deaths due to the coronavirus in a day for the first time, AFP reported on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Thane, Nagpur Some of the people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi and returned to the Thane and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra have been identified and quarantined, authorities said on Wednesday. The congregation, which was attended by over 2,000 people from all over the country and abroad, has become a hotspot of the coronavirus infection after several attendees tested positive. Thane Police said that 13 Bangladeshi nationals and two people from Assam who visited the event and came to Thane afterwards have been home quarantined. "Their test reports will be available by tomorrow. On the basis of the report, further action will be taken," said Subhas Burse, DCP, Mumbra, Thane. Meanwhile, Nagpur municipal corporation commissioner Tukaram Munde said, "54 people from Nagpur, who attended the Tablighi Jamat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have been identified and quarantined."

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates Tamil Nadu govt working 'overtime' to trace contacts of Tablighi Jamaat attendees Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that the government machinery is working "overtime" for the last 24 hours to trace contacts of the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. "I would like to thank every person who came forward voluntarily on our appeal for having attended the Delhi conference and they have come into our treatment facilities. We have tested 658 of them, 1,103 members have come forward," she said. "The entire governemnt machinery has been working overtime the last 24 hours. We have taken them into isolation wards, 658 samples have been lifted and 110 have been found positive so far. For every patient, we'll see what was the mode of transport used, who were the people who travelled with them, what have they been doing, where all have they gone, all of these are being worked out. Since numbers are large, it will take some time," she added.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates 40 of 300 people from Karnataka who attended Tablighi Jamaat event identified by state govt The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that while 300 people from the state had attended the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat organisation in Delhi, 40 have been identified by the state government. The health minister said that the saliva tests of 12 people have come back negative. The congregation, which was attended by more than 2,000 people from across the country and abroad, has become a "hotspot" of the coronavirus infection after several attendees have tested positive. Requesting all the attendees to come forward, the government said, "62 Indonesian nationals participated in Markaz Nizamuddin event. Later, all of them visited Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Kalaburgi Police said that 26 people from the district attended the event and of those, 14 people came back and were put under quarantine. 62 Indonesian nationals participated in Markaz Nizamuddin event. Later, all of them visited Karnataka: Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare, B Sriramulu

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Wednesday. For rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking, assessment will be issued soon, he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Indian start-up companies join to fight COVID-19 Several start-ups in India on Wednesday came together to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country. In a tweet, they said they would "initiate a collective effort to help Indian startups survive this crisis and build resilient businesses and launch of ACT Grants, an Rs 100 crore-programme, aimed at seeding 50+ initiatives through grants". India’s Startup Community Joins Hands to Launch Action COVID-19 Team (ACT)

- Initiate a collective effort to help Indian startups survive this crisis and build resilient businesses

- Launch of ACT Grants, an INR 100 Cr-programme, aimed at seeding 50+ initiatives through grants pic.twitter.com/QK1ykVLRHA — actioncovidteam (@actioncovidteam) April 1, 2020 Good to see well known technology leaders of India coming together in the fight against #COVID19 by encouraging innovations.

Launch of Action COVID-19 Team(ACT) by them with a corpus of Rs.100 Crore to accelerate efficient & scalable solutions on COVID-19 is indeed commendable. https://t.co/MJdXuyxvLL — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates SC seeks Centre's response on plea to ensure fair distribution of protective gear The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea filed by an NGO seeking direction to ensure fair and equitable distribution of masks and also the sale and distribution of hand sanitisers and liquid soap among the public to deal with COVID-19. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, which took up the matter for hearing through video conferencing, issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government and sought their replies on the plea filed by NGO 'Justice For Rights Foundation' and others.

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates COVID-19 cases rise to 62 in Jammu and Kashmir Cases of coronavirus have risen on 62 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government said on Wednesday, adding that 58 of those cases are active. "While 58 of the active cases have been reported in Kashmir division, 10 are in Jammu. 17,041 people are under active surveillance," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt to track phones of quarantined people to deter violation Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the phone numbers of people who have been prescribed quarantine will be tracked to ensure compliance with the measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. He added that 1,1084 phone numbers have already been shared with the police and another 14,345 will be shared on Wednesday. "These are the numbers of people who are supposed to be in quarantine. However, there have been complaints that people are violating this. Now, movement will be tracked though your phone — we will know of you have violated quarantine norms and also who else you have come in touch with."

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Kerala reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 24 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours, out of which 12 are from the Kasaragod district, three are from Ernakulam, two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kannur, and one from Palakkad. He added that one patient each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode have recovered. The total cases in the state are now 265 and 237 are undergoing treatment, he said.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Kerala allots Rs 350 crore for free food kits The Kerala governemnt on Wednesday allotted Rs 350 crore from the Chief Minister's Distress Fund for the distribution of free foodgrain to families across the state, The Economic Times reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates All CBSE students from classes 1 to 8 to be automatically promoted, says Centre Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted that the CBSE board has been advised to promote all the students studying in classes 1 to 8 automatically as regular schedules of exams have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 📢 Announcement

In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class/grade. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/zvklNiJ4Tj — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates Mamata Banerjee urges Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Bengal to inform authorities West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizammudin to inform the authorities so that they can be quarantined and assured that they have nothing to be scared of. She said that so far, a total of 54 people connected to the event (including 40 foreigners and 14 Indians) have been quarantined in Kolkata. The state government is looking for information of attendees from the areas of Bankura, Uttar Dinajpur, she said. "71 people attended from Bengal. We are hoping today we will get 30 more in quarantine. I appeal people not to use this for communal politics, one community shouldnt be defamed," she said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates List of new confirmed COVID-19 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat event: The health ministry has released a list of the new confirmed coronavirus cases due to the transit-related history of Tablighi Jamaat workers in the country, reports said. Jammu and Kashmir: 23 Cases

Telangana: 20 Cases

Andhra Pradesh: 17 Cases

Andman and Nicobar Islands: 9 cases

Tamil Nadu: 65 Cases

Delhi: 18 Cases

Puducherry: 2 Cases

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates Six COVID-19 deaths in Telangana were Tablighi Jamaat attendees The Telangana government on Wednesday said that there are 77 active cases of coronavirus in the state, and 14 people have been discharged. The official also said that there have been six COVID-19 deaths in the state, who were all attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin.

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates 8 villages in J&K's Udhampur district declared as red zones over COVID-19 Eight villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have been declared as red zones after 10 people from the district attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, PTI reported.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates 70 out of 87 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh are Tablighi Jamaat returnees: Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a press conference over coronavirus on Wednesday said that of the 87 confirmed cases in the state so far, 70 are returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin. "A total of 1,083 people had attended Delhi's event from the state and 585 people who return from Delhi have been tested. The state government is requesting private hospital help at this juncture," he added.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt to issue curfew passes for private company employees "Passes will be given to two employees or the owner of every private company so that they can go to their respective offices to calculate and transfer the employees' salaries. The passes will be valid for two days," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Kejriwal says 10 lakh people to be given ration in Delhi Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there are around 10 lakh people who don't have a ration card should apply for one on the government's website. "I request them to apply for the ration card on Delhi government's e-district website. They will not get the card but we will give them ration till COVID-19 issue persists," he said, He also added that no community transmission has been reported in Delhi yet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the state governments are arranging food and shelter for the migrant workers. Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said, "21,486 relief camps have been set up where 6,75,133 persons have been given shelter."

The health ministry on Wednesday said that so far, 1,637 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in India, including 386 new positive cases since Tuesday.

The statement also said that 38 people have died and 132 people have recovered. "The number of positive cases have gone since Tuesday and one of the main reasons for it is the travel by members of Tablighi Jamat," the statement said.

The Telangana government on Wednesday said that so far, about 1,100 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Deljhi have been traced in Telangana, out of which 940 people have been traced and 160 people are left.

Four more positive cases reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5 in the state. 'All four were in Markaz, attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi,' said Assam health minister HB Sarma.

Five positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, including two foreigners who had attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi, according to the District Collector on Wednesday. A total of 34 people, including 29 foreigners, who had attended the religious gathering in Delhi were traced in Ahmednagar by the administration.

All the 43 patients tested positive for COVID19 on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh had returned after attending the event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. Meanwhile, a total of 1,637 positive cases of coronavirus has been reported in India so far and 38 deaths have taken place due to the infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive.

The FIR filed by Delhi police in connection with the religious gathering held at Markaz Nizamuddin case holds seven people responsible for the gathering and the ensuing stay of people on the premises.

The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West, which is among the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, has been cleared after the evacuation of 2,361 people in the past 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been filed in the case of the Nizamuddin Markaz event, 100 of whose attendees tested positive for coronavirus. The FIR in the case names ​Saad, Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, Mursalin Saifi, Yonus and Mohd Salman. Saad has two houses in Delhi - one in Zakir Nagar and another in Nizamuddin.

The complaint further states that around 2,100 people were vacated from Markaz within five days, but it has not been sanitised completely.

State-wise figures

Row over Tablighi Jamaat event

Prevent migration, SC tells Centre

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 07:04:47 IST

