Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST updates: "The assault on Duty Doctor at Gandhi Hospital treating COVID19 patients is condemned. Strong action against the culprits will be taken immediately. Anyone indulging in such acts of vandalism will not be spared," said Director General of Police.
A 56-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus from Mumbai's Dharavi died on Wednesday in Sion Hospital, reports said.
The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday said that four more coronavirus patients passed away in the state, taking the total statewide toll to 16. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 335, including 41 people who have been discharged.
'It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021," the official statement by Wimbledon said on Wednesday.
BMC said that 191 areas in various locations of Mumbai have been marked as 'Containment Areas', where COVID-19 patients are confirmed. Entry/exit is restricted for all such areas and residents of the area are instructed to remain home quarantined.
The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday said that the coronavirus cases rose to 335 with 14 cases reported in Mumbai and one case in the Buldhana district.
Some of the people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi and returned to the Thane and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra have been identified and quarantined, authorities said on Wednesday. The congregation, which was attended by over 2,000 people from all over the country and abroad, has become a hotspot of the coronavirus infection after several attendees tested positive.
Thane Police said that 13 Bangladeshi nationals and two people from Assam who visited the event and came to Thane afterwards have been home quarantined. "Their test reports will be available by tomorrow. On the basis of the report, further action will be taken," said Subhas Burse, DCP, Mumbra, Thane.
Meanwhile, Nagpur municipal corporation commissioner Tukaram Munde said, "54 people from Nagpur, who attended the Tablighi Jamat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have been identified and quarantined."
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Wednesday.
For rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking, assessment will be issued soon, he said.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the phone numbers of people who have been prescribed quarantine will be tracked to ensure compliance with the measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. He added that 1,1084 phone numbers have already been shared with the police and another 14,345 will be shared on Wednesday.
"These are the numbers of people who are supposed to be in quarantine. However, there have been complaints that people are violating this. Now, movement will be tracked though your phone — we will know of you have violated quarantine norms and also who else you have come in touch with."
Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted that the CBSE board has been advised to promote all the students studying in classes 1 to 8 automatically as regular schedules of exams have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Eight villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have been declared as red zones after 10 people from the district attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, PTI reported.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a press conference over coronavirus on Wednesday said that of the 87 confirmed cases in the state so far, 70 are returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin.
"A total of 1,083 people had attended Delhi's event from the state and 585 people who return from Delhi have been tested. The state government is requesting private hospital help at this juncture," he added.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a total of 2,344 people connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammuding have been evacuated, out of which 536 people have been admitted to hospitals and 810 have been quarantined.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the state governments are arranging food and shelter for the migrant workers. Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said, "21,486 relief camps have been set up where 6,75,133 persons have been given shelter."
The health ministry on Wednesday said that so far, 1,637 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in India, including 386 new positive cases since Tuesday.
The statement also said that 38 people have died and 132 people have recovered. "The number of positive cases have gone since Tuesday and one of the main reasons for it is the travel by members of Tablighi Jamat," the statement said.
The Telangana government on Wednesday said that so far, about 1,100 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Deljhi have been traced in Telangana, out of which 940 people have been traced and 160 people are left.
Four more positive cases reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5 in the state. 'All four were in Markaz, attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi,' said Assam health minister HB Sarma.
Five positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, including two foreigners who had attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi, according to the District Collector on Wednesday. A total of 34 people, including 29 foreigners, who had attended the religious gathering in Delhi were traced in Ahmednagar by the administration.
All the 43 patients tested positive for COVID19 on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh had returned after attending the event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. Meanwhile, a total of 1,637 positive cases of coronavirus has been reported in India so far and 38 deaths have taken place due to the infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive.
The FIR filed by Delhi police in connection with the religious gathering held at Markaz Nizamuddin case holds seven people responsible for the gathering and the ensuing stay of people on the premises.
The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West, which is among the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, has been cleared after the evacuation of 2,361 people in the past 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.
An FIR has been filed in the case of the Nizamuddin Markaz event, 100 of whose attendees tested positive for coronavirus. The FIR in the case names Saad, Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, Mursalin Saifi, Yonus and Mohd Salman. Saad has two houses in Delhi - one in Zakir Nagar and another in Nizamuddin.
The complaint further states that around 2,100 people were vacated from Markaz within five days, but it has not been sanitised completely.
Twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86, a health official said. Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Indore and one from the neighbouring Khargone district, he said.
Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, health officials said on Wednesday. One was a 75-year-old man from Mumbai, while the other, a 50-year-old man, died in adjoining Palghar district, the officials said.
Eighteen new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total count to 320. 16 new cases are reported in Mumbai, while two were reported in Pune. The toll in Maharashtra climbs to 12 after the death of two more coronavirus positive patients, said Health official on Wednesday.
Four more fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported from Vishakhapatnam on Tuesday. This takes the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in Andhra Pradesh to 44.
The Centre on Tuesday said that there has been an increase of 146 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,397 in India.
The total number includes 1,238 active cases, and 124 people who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 35 deaths. Three deaths — two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra — were reported on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Tuesday to prevent migration of people due to coronavirus and set up within 24 hours a portal for disseminating real-time information on the pandemic to counter the panic being spread through fake news.
Meanwhile, a religious congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat held from 1 to 15 March in Delhi's Nizamuddin West has become a point of concern for authorities after several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in the congregation. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the registration of an FIR against a cleric for leading the congregation
State-wise figures
The cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, which is one of the worst-affected states by the pandemic, have gone up substantially, reports said on Tuesday adding that there are now 302 positive cases in the state. News18 reported that there are 59 cases in Mumbai, two each in Pune, Thane, KDMC and Navi Mumbai.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that seven positive cases have been reported in the state, two each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. He said that additionally, one each was reported in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur. The total active cases are now 215 in the state.
Thirteen new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka in the last 21 hours, reports said. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 101, including three deaths and eight discharged/cured cases.
Additionally, reports said that 88 COVID-19 patients (including one pregnant woman) are in isolation at
designated hospitals and are stable, while two are in the ICU.
In Assam, a 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Sarma said that it is Assam's first COVID-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and his condition is stable, the minister said.
In Madhya Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday rose to 66 in the state, of which 44 positive cases have been reported in Indore. Five people have died due to the infection till now in the state.
However, in what comes as a positive development, several patients have been successfully cured of the disease across the country. News18 India reported that in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, 13 out of 26 positive cases have been cured.
The first three COVID-19 patients in West Bengal have recovered, reports said, adding that they will remain in quarantine for the time being. Meanwhile, two new cases were confirmed for the infection in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27.
Row over Tablighi Jamaat event
At least 24 members of the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive in Delhi and another six died in Telangana due to the virus, nearly two weeks after attending a congregation in its Nizamuddin West centre.
Following this, the Centre has asked all states and Union territories to immediately trace and quarantine the estimated 2,000 foreign workers of the organisation present in India.
The Home Ministry in a letter to all chief secretaries and police heads told them to deport all foreign Jamaat followers who test negative for the deadly virus to their countries "by the first available flights".
"Presently, it is estimated that about 2,000 foreigners, on tourist visa, from over 70 countries are spread all over the country for Tabligh work. Majority of these foreign nationals belong to Bangladesh (493), Indonesia (472), Malaysia (150) and Thailand (142) and their period of stay in the country is up to six months," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in the letter.
Some Jamaat members in Erode district of Tamil Nadu and eight Indonesian nationals, part of a Jamaat team in Hyderabad in Telangana, tested positive for the virus recently.
Kejriwal said that the congregation at the Nizammudin markaz (centre) in Delhi, which was attended by around 2,000 people, was "highly irresponsible".
Prevent migration, SC tells Centre
The Supreme Court asked the Centre to prevent migration of people due to coronavirus and set up within 24 hours a portal for disseminating real-time information on the pandemic to counter the panic being spread through fake news.
"Panic will destroy more lives than the virus", the top court said and asked the Centre to get trained counsellors and community leaders of all faiths to calm down the migrants, who are kept in shelter homes across the country.
It said these shelters should be run by volunteers and not the police, and there should be no use of force and intimidation.
It asked the Centre to prevent migration of people and take care of their needs of food, shelter, nourishment and medical aid.
The Centre told the apex court that the suggestion by a petitioner to sprinkle water and chemicals on migrants to sanitise them does not work scientifically and is not the right way.
Meanwhile, the Centre, in an affidavit, also sought a direction from the Supreme Court on Tuesday that no media outlet print, publish or telecast anything on coronavirus without first ascertaining facts from the mechanism provided by the government.
It said that in an unprecedented situation of this nature, any deliberate or unintended fake or inaccurate reporting either in electronic, print, social media or web portals has a serious and inevitable potential of causing panic in large sections of the society.
Considering the very nature of the infectious disease which the world is struggling to deal with, any panic reaction by any section of the society based upon such reporting would not only be harmful for such situation but would harm the entire nation," it said.
The government said that though an act of creating panic is a criminal offence under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, appropriate direction from the top court would protect the country from any potential and inevitable consequence resulting from a false alarm having the potential of creating panic in a section of the society .
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 07:04:47 IST
Centre says states must set up fact-checking mechanism
Dharavi patient succumbs to COVID-19
A 56-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus from Mumbai's Dharavi died on Wednesday in Sion Hospital, reports said.
He had symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory issues and also had co-morbid condition of renal failure, ANI reported.
SBI provides 3-month relief under loan settlement repayment
State Bank of India has given a three-month relief to borrowers under its settlement schemes and will not charge extra interest keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's largest lender said on Wednesday.
Against the backdrop of current disruption in the market and 21 days lockdown till 14 April, 2020, State Bank of India (SBI) has come forward to extend the timeline for payment of settlement amount by three months, it said in a statement.
Customers on-boarded under settlement scheme SBI OTS 2019, Rin Samadhan 19-20 and general compromise can meet payment obligation by June 30, 2020, said the country's largest lender.
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today
No new COVID-19 patient was detected on Wednesday in Haryana which has seen 29 coronavirus cases so far, PTI reported.
During the day, no positive case was reported from anywhere and the total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 29, a bulletin issued by the state Health Department said.
The figure of 29, however, does not include the 14 Italian tourists who were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for treatment.
72 people from Gujarat who attended Tablighi Jamaat event are in quarantine
Gujarat Police on Wednesday said that seventy-two people from Gujarat, including 34 from Ahmedabad, 20 from Bhavnagar and 12 people from Mehsana, attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
"One attendee from Bhavnagar, who tested positive, has passed away while 71 others are asymptomatic and in quarantine," said DGP Shivanand Jha.
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 335
The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday said that the coronavirus cases rose to 335 with 14 cases reported in Mumbai and one case in the Buldhana district.
Meanwhile, BMC said that 191 areas in various locations of Mumbai have been marked as 'Containment Areas', where COVID-19 patients are confirmed. Entry/exit is restricted for all such areas and residents of the area are instructed to remain home quarantined.
DGCA grants permission for cargo operations
The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday granted special permission to conduct cargo operations using passenger category aircraft during the lockdown which was enforced as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Tamil Nadu govt working 'overtime' to trace contacts of Tablighi Jamaat attendees
Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that the government machinery is working "overtime" for the last 24 hours to trace contacts of the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
"I would like to thank every person who came forward voluntarily on our appeal for having attended the Delhi conference and they have come into our treatment facilities. We have tested 658 of them, 1,103 members have come forward," she said.
"The entire governemnt machinery has been working overtime the last 24 hours. We have taken them into isolation wards, 658 samples have been lifted and 110 have been found positive so far. For every patient, we'll see what was the mode of transport used, who were the people who travelled with them, what have they been doing, where all have they gone, all of these are being worked out. Since numbers are large, it will take some time," she added.
CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Wednesday.
For rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking, assessment will be issued soon, he said.
SC seeks Centre's response on plea to ensure fair distribution of protective gear
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea filed by an NGO seeking direction to ensure fair and equitable distribution of masks and also the sale and distribution of hand sanitisers and liquid soap among the public to deal with COVID-19.
A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, which took up the matter for hearing through video conferencing, issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government and sought their replies on the plea filed by NGO 'Justice For Rights Foundation' and others.
Kejriwal says 10 lakh people to be given ration in Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there are around 10 lakh people who don't have a ration card should apply for one on the government's website.
"I request them to apply for the ration card on Delhi government's e-district website. They will not get the card but we will give them ration till COVID-19 issue persists," he said,
He also added that no community transmission has been reported in Delhi yet.
Arvind Kejriwal speaks on COVID-19 updates via video conferencing
Delhi govt disburses Rs 5,000 to 32,358 construction workers
Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that around 32,358 construction workers have been given the sum of Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts through the Delhi government's initiative. He added that other 9,000 workers will also be given the amount soon.
Modi to hold video conference with all CMs tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to a meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers of al the states on Thursday over coronavirus, ANI reported.
82 cases in Gujarat as search for Nizamuddin returnees continue in state
The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 82 on Wednesday after eight more people tested positive, officials said, adding that efforts were on to trace nearly 1,500 people from the state who recently visited Delhi's Nizamuddin area.
A religious congregation held earlier this month at Nizamuddin West has turned out to be one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country. According to the details sent by the Centre to the Gujarat health department, around 1,500 people recently returned to the state after visiting the Nizamuddin area in the National Capital.
Efforts were underway to trace these people, and information is also being gathered if those who came in contact with these people display any symptoms of the virus, the state health department said in a release.
Overview of COVID-19 cases trail in India due Nizamuddin event in Delhi
250 Indians stranded in Iran tested positive for COVID-19, Centre tells SC
The Centre Wednesday told the Supreme Court that 250 Indian pilgrims stranded in Qom, Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus and have not been evacuated, while over 500 have already been brought back.
The top court observed that it is thinking of asking the Indian embassy to constantly monitor the situation and be in touch with the stranded Indians in Iran.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said it will pass the orders in favour of the petitioners and would ask the Indian embassy to take fresh tests and look into the possibility of bringing them back as and when possible. It observed that government is taking the matter seriously.
Olivia Nikkanen, known for The Society, Supergirl, tests positive
The Society actress Olivia Nikkanen has tested for the novel coronavirus. The 21-year-old appeared on Instagram Live with her co-star Kathryn Newton for the health update.
Nikkanen said she was feeling better but still had some tightness in her chest. According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, the actress said, “This is a scary thing. It's all-consuming...I’m glad that I’m okay and that my mom is okay."
She also documented her experience on Instagram highlights saying she came down with body aches, chills and temperature on 13 March, which escalated on 14 March and on 19 March she was diagnosed.
Read full report here
Star Wars actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack dies
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76. The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.
His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, who is quarantined in Australia, posted on social media: “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”
25 Markaz attendees traced to Thane district
Authorities have so far identified at least 25 people from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month, an official said on Wednesday.
The area has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus outbreak since the 'markaz' or gathering of Tabligh-e-Jamaat was held there, prompting many states to launch a massive search for the attendees.
"On the directions from the Centre, a team of seven to eight medical officials has been deployed along with the police to carry out inspection and for identifying those who had attended the event. So far they have identified at least 25 persons from two madrasas (seminaries) in Mumbra and the search is still on," said Dr RT Kendre, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) incharge for coronavirus cases for Thane.
Four fresh cases reported in Assam; all new patients were Markaz attendees, says HB Sarma
Four more positive cases reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5 in the state. "All four were in Markaz, attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi," said Assam health minister HB Sarma. He also stated that the cases in the state increase. "may cross double-digits by evening."
Addressing a press meet in Guwahati, health minister Sarma said that in addition to the first patient at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, four more people have been tested positive for Coronavirus at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Sarma further said that Centre has provided with a list of 547 people to Assam government on Tuesday. Out 547, 134 were in the Nizamuddin area but not in Tablighi Jamaat.
He added that 68 people had stayed back in Delhi and 4 of them tested positive in the National Capital itself. "347 are back in Assam and but did not get themselves quarantined. Out of 347, 230 of them have been traced overnight and samples are being collected." said the health minister.
117 are yet to be traced.
200 out of 342 Markaz attendes quarantined, says B Sriramulu
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that 200 people, out of 342 from the state who had attended the religious gathering at Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, have been quarantined.
The minister had earlier said that Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru have been identified among the prime 25 COVID-19 hotspots in the country.
Chikkaballapur, since the last fourteen days, has been emerging as another hotspot, according to Sriramulu.
Mumbai cop tests positive; kin, 32 policemen quarantined
After a constable posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus police station in Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus, his family members and 32 police personnel who came in contact with him have been asked to remain in home quarantine, an official said on Wednesday.
This is the first case in Maharashtra of a police personnel contracting the viral infection, he said. The constable is being treated at the Kasturba Hospital, the official said, adding that samples of four police personnel who worked with him have been sent for test.
The policeman, a resident of Kalyan township in neighbouring Thane district, complained of uneasiness in breathing following which he was rushed to hospital on Monday.
Omar Abdullah question suspicious 'timing' of Centre to introduce new domicile
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to question the timing of the Centre to introducing a new domicile for the newly formed Union territory amid a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said, "Talk about suspect timing. At a time when all our efforts & attention should be focused on the COVID-19 outbreak the government slips in a new domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir."
The government on Wednesday issued a gazette notification announcing a slew of amendments to 138 Acts of Jammu and Kashmir that included protecting jobs up to Group-4 for only those who are domicile of the union territory. The notification said among the laws amended is the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act.
The government has inserted a clause for the domicile category under which a person has to stay in the Union Territory for a period of 15 years. Children of all-India services personnel who have served there for 10 years also come under the category.
Rajnath Singh holds review meeting with CDS, others via video conferencing
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held a review meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Service Chiefs and other officials to discuss the preparedness and efforts being taken to tackle COVID-19 outbreak.
Taking to Twitter Singh posted the pictures of the review meeting held today. "Today, via video conferencing, had a review meeting with the CDS, Service Chiefs, Secretaries, and DPSUs to discuss the preparedness and ongoing efforts towards tackling #COVID19 menace. Armed Forces and MoD are fully prepared and geared up to face any situation," Singh tweeted.
In the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, a high-level meeting of Union Ministers was held at Singh's residence earlier on Sunday.
There has been an increase of 240 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours across the country.
Five Markaz attendees, including 2 foreigners test positive in Ahmednagar
Five positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, including two foreigners who had attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi, according to the District Collector on Wednesday.
A total of 34 people, including 29 foreigners, who had attended the religious gathering in Delhi were traced in Ahmednagar by the administration. Out of these 29 foreigners, the results of 14 people have arrived which revealed two confirmed cases of the infection.
The results of the rest 51 samples, including those of 15 foreigners, are likely to arrive by Wednesday evening. Apart from this, the samples of those who came into contact with the foreigners and others were also sent for testing which revealed three more cases bringing the tally up to five.
Fourth flight evacuates Russian nationals from Delhi
The fourth flight with Russian nationals on board departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to their country on the intervening night of 31 March and 1 April, the country's embassy said on Wednesday.
At least 28 Russian nationals who arrived in India for different purposes were stranded here due to curbs placed on travel by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The Indian government curtailed all international flights and later extended that suspension on domestic flights as well. Seeing the situation turning adverse, the Russian Embassy decided to extend an immediate helping hand to the 28 stranded nationals who were in New Delhi and sought help to return to their country.
Delhi govt hospital shut after doctor tests positive
Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut for a day after a doctor tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday. According to the official, the Delhi government-run institute is being disinfected and that is why it has been shut for a day.
The doctor, who tested positive for coronavirus, worked at the institute. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the disease were reported.
These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at the Markaz in Nizamuddin West earlier this month.
Tamil Nadu CM says whereabouts of many returnees from Nizamuddin event not known yet
The whereabouts of a section of people from Tamil Nadu who took part in the recent conference held by the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi is not known yet and in view of several attendees testing positive they should voluntarily get in touch with authorities, Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealed here on Wednesday.
Several people who took part in the meet from Tamil Nadu at the national capital recently have tested positive, Palaniswami said adding 1,131 men have returned of the about 1,500 people who went for the event.
"About 515 people have been identified...others who took part in the meet should voluntarily get in touch with the authorities...we have not got the addresses of others fully," he said apparently indicating that their whereabouts could not be ascertained so far.
Palaniswami told reporters that while a section could not be contacted yet, others have been quarantined in Delhi.
5 trains, thousands of passengers under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants
Railways is scrambling to provide information regarding thousands of passengers who travelled on five trains with people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, many of whom have tested positive.
All these trains began from Delhi between 13 and 18 March: the Duronto Express to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, the Grand Trunk Express to Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Express to Chennai, New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express and the AP Sampark Kranti Express.
While there are yet no definite numbers with the railways on the actual number of people who could have come in contact with the participants of this event, sources say that each train carried around 1000-1200 passengers and other staff members which could put them all at risk.
State officials said that the railways are providing lists of passengers to the district authorities which are being compared to the list of participants of the event to ensure contact tracing.
Toll in US' epicenter New York crosses 1,000
More than 1,000 people have died in New York City alone from COVID-19 as the authorities struggled to procure enough medical equipment to cope with the rising coronavirus cases and warned that it is approaching the toughest weeks of this crisis.
According to the official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the City was 41,771 and 1,096 people died of the disease as of 31 March. At least 8,400 people are hospitalized and of those, at least 1,888 are in the ICU.
Six from Nizamuddin Tabligh Jamaat traced to remote village in Bihar
Six people from Nizamuddin's Tablighi Jamaat have been traced to a remote village 'Kunjbanna' in Pirpainti of Bihar on 30 March. Villagers informed the police on Tuesday.
They had travelled in two mini-bus registered in Noida and Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Block Development Officer Rajjan Lal Nigam told the Firstpost that all six have been put under quarantine and they are questioning the leader of the group to find out whereabouts of others.
Nigam said around 30 to 35 people might have arrived in that region from Nizamuddin in the intervening night of 29-30 March.
Total cases in India stand at 1,637
A total of 1,637 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and 38 deaths have taken place due to the infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases in India climb to 1,466 with 132 cases recovered so far.
At least 300 people from Kerala attended Nizamuddin congregation, says report
The Hindu reported that the Kerala government is bracing itself to contain a possible spread of COVID-19 infection from a large group of persons who had returned from the Tablighi Jamat centre at Nizamuddin in New Delhi in early March.
At least 300 persons from Kerala had attended the back-to-back meetings from which the disease had radiated to outlying States.
Of the 300 attendees, an estimated 150 persons from the State had left the centre to other regions for religious work.
RBI announces further measures to deal with pandemic
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced more measures, including extension of period for realisation and repatriation of export proceeds, to deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19 pandemic.
It also increased ways and means advances (WMA) limit by 30 percent from existing limit for all states and union territories.
In a statement, the RBI said presently value of goods or software exports made by the exporters is required to be realised fully and repatriated to the country within a period of 9 months from the date of exports.
First death due to COVID-19 reported in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive. The man was admitted to the BRD Medical College here on Sunday and he was suffering from kidney and liver problems, the institute's principal Ganesh Kumar said.
"Whether the patient died due to the coronavirus has not been ascertained yet," he said, adding that the patient showed symptoms of COVID-19, but the test reports came after he died on Monday. "The sample of the patient was found positive for the coronavirus," an official of the King George's Medical University said in Lucknow.
The man hailed from Basti in Uttar Pradesh. The two lab technicians, who had taken his samples, have been admitted to the quarantine ward of the hospital as a precautionary measure, Kumar said.
Two fresh cases reported from Bihar; state total climbs to 23
Two fresh cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number so far in the state to 23, an official said.
According to Pradip Das, Director of the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute, an ICMR centre here, those who have tested positive include one man each from Begusarai and Nalanda districts with travel histories to Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.
According to the state health department, 1,350 samples have been collected so far across Bihar out of which 1,324 have tested negative while three were rejected.
Among the 23 confirmed cases, one patient has died while another has been discharged from hospital upon full recovery.
107 people from MP identified who attended Nizamuddin congregation
All 107 people from Madhya Pradesh who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin West, which has turned out as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, have been identified and quarantined, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat, was held earlier this month.
"We have identified all the 107 people from Madhya Pradesh who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat's event in Delhi. They have been put under quarantine and are being examined thoroughly," Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode told PTI.
"We are keeping a close watch on them. There is no reason to worry or panic," he added
Seven people named in FIR lodged by Delhi police in connection Nizamuddin event
The FIR filed by Delhi police in connection with the religious gathering held at Markaz Nizamuddin case holds seven people responsible for the gathering and the ensuing stay of people on the premises.
Maulana Saad, Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohammad Salman and Mohammed Ashraf have been named in the FIR filed in connection with the case, according to sources in the Delhi police.
The FIR holds the seven accused responsible for the gathering which took place, and added that visitors were allowed to continue living in the premises despite a notice being issued to them on 24 March.
A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between 13-15 March, the gathering came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.
Two deaths reported from West Bengal; state toll at 6
According to multiple reports, two COVID-19 patients died in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the death count rises to six in the state.
A 57-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Golabari area of Howrah district two days ago, died on Tuesday night, he said.
"We are trying to find out the travel history of the deceased and whether he had come in contact with any person infected with coronavirus," the official said.
Another 57-year-old man died in a hospital in Belghoria in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning, he said.
The second person had no history of travelling abroad or to any other state in India, the official said.
"The man was diabetic for the last 20 years and was hospitalised since March 23 with kidney ailments. He tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night," he said. Family members of both the deceased have been placed under quarantine, the official said.
Two men from Sheoraphuli in Hooghly district and another man from Egra in Purba Medinipur district tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 34, he added.
UP govt issues licences to 48 companies to make 50,000 litres of sanitisers per day
Forty-eight companies have been issued licences by the Uttar Pradesh government to produce 50,000 litres of sanitiser per day, officials said on Wednesday.
The move comes in the wake of a spike in demand of sanitisers, an alcohol-based disinfectant, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 35 lives and infected 1,397 people in the country.
"The total sanitiser licenses issued in the state is 48 and production ramped up to 50,000 litres per day," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi, told reporters.
To deal with this increased demand, the government has issued licences to distilleries and sanitiser-manufacturing companies to increase production, he said.
These companies are currently producing 50,000 litres of sanitisers per day and it will be increased to 60,000 litres soon, he said.
43 new cases reported in AP, tally rises to 87
As many as 43 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since Tuesday night, taking the overall count to 87 in the state, the government said.Most of these cases relate to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.
West Godavari district, which did not have a single COVID-19 case till Tuesday, recorded 13 positive cases while Kadapa district too reported 15.
Five new cases were added in Chittoor district, four in Prakasam, two each in East Godavari, SPS Nellore and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts, according to the latest bulletin of the Medical and Health Department.
In all 373 samples were tested since 9 pm on Tuesday and 330 of them turned negative till 9 am on Wednesday, the bulletin added.
300 people from Karnataka attended Nizamuddin jamaat, says heath minister
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said about 300 people from the state had attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in New Delhi last month, and 40 of them have been identified and quarantined.
In a tweet, the Minister also said COVID-19 test reports of 12 of them have come out as negative. Stating that the government has got information about 62 Malaysia and Indonesia nationals who had attended the congregation have come to Karnataka, in another tweet Sriramulu said, 12 of them have been identified and quarantined.
"The Home Department and the Health Department will identify and quarantine those who are staying here without going to their country," he added.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had last night said about 300 people from the state had attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat and efforts were on to identify and quarantine them.
Tabligh's Nizamuddin centre cleared, 2361 people evacuated in 36 hours, says Sisodia
The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West, which is among the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, has been cleared after the evacuation of 2,361 people in the past 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said that out of the 2,361 people, 617 have been admitted to hospitals while the rest quarantined. "The medical staff, administration, police and DTC staff worked together in this 36-hour operation, putting their lives at risk. Hats off to all of them," the deputy chief minister said in another tweet.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the disease were reported on Tuesday.
These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at the Markaz in Nizamuddin West earlier this month.
Centre seeks SC's direction asking media to report official version on COVID-19
The Centre has sought directions from the Supreme Court for the media houses not to publish, print or telecast anything without first confirming it from the concerned authorities, keeping in view the sensitivity of the news regarding COVID-19 in the country on Tuesday.
The Central government had filed its status report with respect to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer, Alakh Alok Srivastava, seeking a direction to provide food, medicines, shelter and other basic necessities to migrant labourers and workers amid the national lockdown.
The Centre stated in its report that it wanted media houses not to publish the news of COVID-19, without asking the Central government authorities, who are assigned to talk to media houses, keeping in view the welfare and benefit of migration labourers and other people due to the pandemic.
"We expect the media (print, electronic or social) to maintain a strong sense of social responsibility and ensure that unverified news, capable of causing panic, is not disseminated," the report stated.
SC directs media to publish official data on COVID-19 developments
The Supreme Court on Tuesday had directed media outlets to publish the government’s official version of developments pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak.
Taking a serious note of the panic caused among the migrant workers due to fake news, the top court said it expects the media including print, electronic and social to maintain a “strong sense of responsibility” and ensure that "unverified news" with regard to coronavirus pandemic is not disseminated.
The top court said that the migration of large number of labourers working in the cities was triggered by panic created by fake news that the lockdown would continue for more than three months.
“In particular, we expect the Media (print, electronic or social) to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated,” the bench said.
The top court, however, made it clear that the court does not intend to interfere with the free discussion about the pandemic, but “direct the media refer to and publish the official version about the developments”.
It noted that such panic-driven migration has caused untold suffering to those who believed and acted on such fake news and in fact, some have lost their lives in the process.
It continued: “A daily bulletin by the government of India through all media avenues, including social media and forums to clear the doubts of people, would be made active within a period of 24 hours as submitted by the Solicitor General of India.”
60 people from Pune who attended Nizamuddin Markaz gathering quarantined
Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday said that till now 60 people from Pune have been put under quarantine in connection with the Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi, which was attended by over 130 people from the State.
"Nobody has the symptoms and samples are being sent for testing. Tracing for others is on," said Ram. "The total number of people from Pune who attended the event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi is more than 130. Many of them are either not in Pune or are untraceable. The search for them is underway," he added.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the accurate number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.
The religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between 13 to 15 March.
US toll crosses 4,000 mark
The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths was 4,076 -- more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday, Johns Hopkins data showed.
BS Yediyurappa donates one year's salary to fight pandemic
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19.
He has appealed to Ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
Yediyurappa on 25 March had appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Security personnel guarding Srinagar mayor put in isolation
Security personnel guarding Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu were put in isolation after a family member of an employee in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.
The employee, whose brother tested COVID-19 positive, works as a generator operator at the Srinagar Municipal Complex. Mattu said the precautionary step was taken because of the security personnel station's proximity to the generator room.
In a letter to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 10th Battalion's commandant, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for the Police Control Room in Kashmir on Tuesday asked him to put his men on escort duty with the mayor for the last 10 days in isolation as a precautionary measure.
FIR filed against organisers of Nizamuddin Markaz event
An FIR has been filed in the case of the Nizamuddin Markaz event, 100 of whose attendees tested positive for coronavirus. The FIR in the case names Saad, Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, Mursalin Saifi, Yonus and Mohd Salman.
Saad has two houses in Delhi - one in Zakir Nagar and another in Nizamuddin.
The complaint further states that around 2,100 people were vacated from Markaz within five days, but it has not been sanitised completely.
Accroding to the FIR, despite the direction and notice served on 24 March, the place was not vacated.
Tech Mahindra tweaks logo in solidarity with fight against COVID-19
IT services major Tech Mahindra has temporarily tweaked its brand logo to show solidarity with the fight against COVID-19 that has claimed thousands of lives globally.
The tweaked logo shows the "e" in Tech Mahindra as boxed inside a house for the next few weeks, and showcases how the company's over 1.3 lakh associates have adjusted to the crisis, it said in a statement on Saturday.
These employees are working towards keeping critical systems running for global clients, including governments, public-sector institutions, healthcare institutions and leading service companies, it added.
CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, said the company's focus continues to be on ensuring the safety and well-being of associates, partners, and customers, while continuing to keep mission-critical systems on for global clients.
Tech Mahindra said it has taken all the necessary preventive measures to ensure the wellness and well-being of its associates.
Karnataka DGP threatens to seize vehicles if lockdown rules are not followed
Karnataka DGP threatens pranksters that their vehicles will be seized if they violated lockdown rules. The police officer urged citizens to strictly adhere to lockdown rules which include the ban of two/ four wheelers from use till the 14 April in view of April Fool's Day.
20 new cases in MP; tally jumps to 86
Twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86, a health official said. Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Indore and one from the neighbouring Khargone district, he said.
Of the 19 new patients in Indore, nine are from one family, including three children, aged 3, 5 and 8, residing in Tanzeem Nagar area of the city, the official said. A police official from Indore is also among the new coronavirus patients.
As a precautionary measure, the police officials wife and two daughters are also kept in a separate ward of the hospital. The police station where the official was posted as in-charge has been sanitised and steps are taken to protect the other staff from the infection, Parashar said.
Two test positive in Puducherry; patients had attended Nizamuddin congregation
Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry on Wednesday, a senior official said.
Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar said the two had returned from Delhi after attending the congregation and were admitted to the State Government hospital.
The test of their samples conducted in the centrally administered JIPMER here found that they were infected with the virus. A source said the two persons belong to Ariyankuppam village near.
Free ration distribution in Kerala from 1 April
New India Express reports that Kerala will start distributing free rice through 14,250 ration shops from today (1 April). Priority card holders (yellow and pink cards) can purchase free rice and other items from ration shops from morning till noon, while the non-priority cardholders (blue and white cards) can approach the shops in the afternoon.
Non-priority cardholders will get 15 kgs of rice over and above their regular ration, as part of the Rs 20,000-crore package announced by the chief minister.
Those without ration cards can also purchase grains by giving an affidavit at the PDS shops.
Kerala HC to discuss Karnataka border closure issue today
The Kerala HC to take up the issue of border closure by Karnataka again on Wednesday. The Karnataka government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that it was willing to open two roads connecting both states, which it had closed following the COVID-19 outbreak.
This followed a request from the bench to the Advocate General of Karnataka on Monday, seeking the government''s views on the matter Joining the hearing conducted by Kerala High Court Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chali via video conferencing.
The AG said Karnataka was ready to open two roads connecting the state with Kerala''s Kannur and Wayanad districts to facilitate movement of essential goods.
During the hearing, the High Court directed both states to inform it about the easiest way connecting Kerala''s Kasaragod and Mangalore in Karnataka to facilitate the movement of people from Kasaragod seeking treatment in hospitals in Mangalore.
The Karnataka government had closed the roads connecting its border with Kasaragod in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the north Kerala district.
Two people from Kerala die in US
Two people from Kerala lost their lives to the coronavirus in United States on Wednesday, reported Manorama. A 45-year-old man hailing from Elanthoor in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district died in New York, while an 85-year-old man who hailed from Ramamangalam in Ernakulam district lived in New Jersey.
The US government raced to build hundreds of makeshift hospitals to ease the strain on overwhelmed healthcare systems as the United States marked 700 deaths in a single day from COVID-19 for the first time on Tuesday.
Sensex up 172 points, Nifty rises 7.35 points
Benchmark indices are trading flat to positive in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 8,600-level. At 09:02 am, the Sensex was up 172.05 points or 0.58 percent at 29640.54, and the Nifty up 7.35 points or 0.09 percent at 8605.10.
Follow LIVE updates on stock market here
Maharashtra reports two new deaths; state toll at 12
Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, health officials said on Wednesday. One was a 75-year-old man from Mumbai, while the other, a 50-year-old man, died in adjoining Palghar district, the officials said.
"The 75-year-old male patient died in Mumbai on Tuesday. We are finding details of his travel history and also checking if someone close to him had a travel history, an official said.
The Palghar man had no travel history, he said. This is the first death reported from Palghar, a predominantly tribal district. Maharashtra now has 320 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. Thirty-nine coronavirus positive patients have been discharged after recovery.
Delhi Police writes to govt seeking immediate action against Nizamuddin gathering
Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Government seeking an immediate action with regard to the persons including 157 foreign nationals associated with Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin and presently staying at various mosques and other places in Delhi.
Meanwhile, after 24 people who attended the Markaz event in Nizamuddin were tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, on Tuesday said that an FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.
Earlier, 24 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event were tested positive for coronavirus
14 samples test negative in Goa
Tests conducted on 14 coronavirus suspects in Goa have come out negative, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. This was the second batch of tests conducted at the newly set up virology laboratory at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Goa.
"The tests conducted on all the 14 samples at GMCH lab have come out negative," Rane said. This has come as a huge respite for residents of the tourist state.
After initial five coronavirus positive cases in the coastal state, rest all tests have come out negative so far. The GMCH has set up a virology lab which started functioning from Tuesday.
The first four tests conducted in the lab had also come out negative.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Pune Police issues notification against prankers on April Fool's Day
Over 115 from Pune suspected to have attended Nizamuddin congregation
Over 115 people from Pune are suspected to have attended a religious congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area, reports News18. Out of them, 30 people have been identified and sent for quarantine in Pune. Some of them were from neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, am official told PTI.
"So far none of them has any coronavirus symptoms," said the senior police official on the condition of anonymity.
Delhi's confirmed cases at 120
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the pandemic was reported in the past 24 hours, the Health Department said.
These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at Nizamuddin West area earlier this month. Till Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stood at 97, including two deaths.
According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the total 120 cases recorded so far, about 90 are admitted at various hospitals like the LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Five have been discharged, two have had died and one has migrated out of the country, it said.
Twenty-four people, who took part in the congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
18 new cases reported in Maharashtra; tally at 320
18 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total count to 320. 16 new cases are reported in Mumbai, while two were reported in Pune. The toll in Maharashtra climbs to 12 after the death of two more coronavirus positive patients, said Health official on Wednesday.
Andaman district DC orders FIR against two for misleading contract tracking
Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman District has ordered to register FIR against two people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 for continuously misleading contact tracking in tracking their contacts. The two people tested positive have been identified as Farzand Ali and S Rehman.
These people have been giving wrong information about the places they visited during the home quarantine period apart from violating the terms and conditions of home quarantine.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director Heath and Nodal Officer in Andaman and Nicobar, COVID-19 Abhijit Roy, on Tuesday informed that nine out of the 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the Islands had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event at the Jamaat's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin.
15 traced in AP who attended Markaz gathering
Health department officials in Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh have identified 15 persons who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin in Delhi. These individual have been shifted them from Srikalahasti to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed nine district officials, including from Meerut and Saharanpur, to ensure an adequate supply of food grains to the poor, an official said. The official said the meeting was held via a video link.
Free ration should be distributed to Antyodaya card holders, MGNREGS labourers, registered labourers of the labour department and daily wage labourers of the urban development department. Social distancing should be adhered to during the distribution of food grains at e-POS shops.
Adequate arrangement of sanitisers, soaps, and water should be maintained at every shop, and only after washing hands, the ePOS machines should be used. No crowding should take place at the ration shops and social distancing must be adhered to.
US records 700 coronavirus deaths in a single day for first time
The US government raced to build hundreds of makeshift hospitals to ease the strain on overwhelmed healthcare systems as the United States marked 700 deaths in a single day from COVID-19 for the first time on Tuesday. That is the equivalent of a person dying every two minutes.
Nearly half those deaths were in New York state, still, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pleaded for reinforcements from the Trump administration, saying the worst may still be weeks away.
Three cases found so far in Himachal Pradesh
A total of 229 suspected COVID-19 cases were investigated in which 222 samples have been found negative and 3 samples were positive, Himachal Pradesh Health Department said on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.
Four test positive in Vishakhapatnam; AP cases climb to 44
Four more fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported from Vishakhapatnam on Tuesday. This takes the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in Andhra Pradesh to 44.
The district administration said the COVID-19 positive tested persons attended the Markaz meeting in New Delhi. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.
Lakshmi Mittal announces contribution of Rs 100 cr to PM CARES Fund
NRI billionaire Lakshmi N Mittal on Tuesday announced a contribution of Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus in India.
"ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between (L N Mittal's) ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel, and HMEL, a partnership between Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy Investments, today announce a package of support to strengthen India's capacity to protect families and communities impacted by the virus.
"Both our operations in India commit equally to a total of Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES for the ongoing relief efforts countrywide," Mittal said in a statement.
"Citizens across India have shown extraordinary dedication, bravery and compassion in this moment of singular crisis and they deserve our support and the gratitude of the nation," the steel magnate said.
COVID-19 is having significant repercussions for people in every continent, Mittal said. No country will be immune to it and for nations like India which have a vast population, the impact could be very serious, he added. Collaboration in times like these is critical, the industrialist asserted.
Governments, companies and citizens must therefore work together to pool their resources, to ensure every action is taken to combat the pandemic as swiftly as possible, he said. Mittal also said his companies are providing daily meals to over 5,000 people and food kits to more than 30,000.
Prominent Indian-origin virologist in South Africa dies from COVID-19
World-renowned virologist Gita Ramjee has become the first Indian-origin South African to have died after contracting the novel coronavirus that has killed five people in the country.
Ramjee, a stellar vaccine scientist and an HIV prevention research leader, had returned from London a week ago but reportedly showed no symptoms of COVID-19.
Ramjee, aged nearly 50 years, was the Clinical Trials Unit Principal Investigator and Unit Director of the HIV Prevention Research Unit of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) offices in Durban.
Donald Trump says US headed for 'tough, painful' two weeks
The US is headed for a "tough two weeks", President Donald Trump has warned, advising people to be prepared for the "hard days" ahead, as the country fights the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that the White House projects could claim one to two lakh lives in the coming weeks.
Trump's remarks came as Deborah Bix, a member of White House Task Force on coronavirus, based on a model from actual data from the ground, said the death toll in the US could be between 100,000 to 200,000, with the strict implementation of the existing mitigation measures including social distancing till 30 April.
If no steps were to be taken, the death toll could range between 1.5 million and 2.2 million, Brix said on a day when the confirmed number of coronavirus infections in the US, according to the Worldometer website, skyrocketed to over 188,000, adding more than 24,000 new cases in a single day and the fatalities rose to 3,867.
50 quarantined in UP's Jaunpur for attending Nizamuddin congregation
The Jaunpur administration has quarantined about 50 people who attended a Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and returned to the district recently.
"People who returned two days ago from Delhi and Noida on buses were scanned. Of this, there were around 50 persons who returned after attending the Tabligh-e-Jamaat. These people have been quarantined at Shia College, and their health check-up is being done," District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said.
He said their addresses and the places they visited after attending the religious congregation are being ascertained. Nizamuddin area in Delhi has turned into a new hotspot after a number of people who attended the Jamaat's gathering tested positive for coronavirus.
Toll rises to 4 in Bengal, total confirmed cases at 32
The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic climbed to four in West Bengal on Tuesday after two patients succumbed to the contagion, while 10 new cases were reported, the highest single-day rise in the state so far.
Five people did not have any travel history, while the rest either came in contact with a positive patient or had a travel history outside the state. The two persons who died were among the 10 new cases, officials said.
A total of 1,03,391 people are under home isolation in various parts of the state as on Tuesday, while the total number of positive cases stands at 32. Two persons have earlier died due to the disease.
The state government so far had identified 70 people, who had attended a religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier this month.
Total shutdown in Dimapur from Wednesday morning
At the end of the first week of 21-day nationwide lockdown, the district administration of Dimapur has ordered total closure of all shops, commercial, private establishments, and imposed restriction on movement of public and vehicles for 66 hours with effect from 6 am on Wednesday.
In exercise of powers under Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the state government order to initiate effective and immediate measures needed to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus, the total closure will be imposed from 6 am on April 1 to Midnight of April 3, 2020, an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, Anoop Khinchi, said on Tuesday.
The containment measure will remain in force in all parts of the district, he said.
US death toll eclipses China's as reinforcements head to NYC
The US death toll from the coronavirus has climbed past 3,600, eclipsing China's official count, as hard-hit New York City rushed to bring in more medical professionals and ambulances and parked refrigerated morgue trucks on the streets to collect the dead.
The crisis hit close to home for Governor Andrew Cuomo, who reported teary-eyed that his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, was infected.
The governor pronounced on Tuesday the disaster unlike any other the city has weathered: "This is ongoing and the duration itself is debilitating and exhausting and depressing."
New York was the nation's deadliest hot spot, with about 1,550 deaths statewide, most of them in New York City, which braced for things to get much worse in the coming weeks.
A 1,000-bed emergency hospital set up at the mammoth Javits Convention Center began taking non-coronavirus patients to help relieve the city's overwhelmed health system. A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds that arrived on Monday was expected to begin accepting patients on Tuesday.
Man reaches home in Poonch amid lockdown by faking his death
A man faked his death to reach home in an ambulance in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during the nationwide lockdown, according to officials.
Hakam Din was admitted to Government Medical College hospital last week due to an injury.
After he was discharged, he conspired with three others and forged a certificate of his death to travel in a private ambulance, officials said. A police team intercepted the ambulance and found the man alive and subsequently arrested all the four accused. Police sent them to a quarantine facility.
AP govt defers salaries of CM, govt staff
The Andhra Pradesh government late on Tuesday night announced deferment of payment of full salaries to the chief minister, officers, and employees, saying its revenue streams have "totally dried up" in view of the ongoing lockdown to combat coronavirus.
The deferments will range from 10 to 100 percent for different categories of employees, it said. In an order issued around midnight, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said the deferment will continue to be in force till further orders.
"While the revenue streams have totally dried up due to the lockdown, the demand on state resources has increased tremendously for contact tracing, quarantining, providing personal protection equipment, drugs, health facilities, etc. and for providing financial assistance to the poor people, most affected by the lockdown," he said.
146 new cases reported in last 24 hours
The Centre on Tuesday said that there has been an increase of 146 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,397 in India.
The total number includes 1,238 active cases, and 124 people who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 35 deaths. Three deaths — two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra — were reported on Tuesday.
Odisha reports 5th case of COVID-19
A 60-year-old person from Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar with multiple co-morbid conditions, and admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, tested positive for COVID-19. This is the 5th COVID-19 positive case in the state, the state department of health and family welfare said.
CMO Noida removed from post
Noida chief medical officer Anurag Bhargava was removed from his post on Wednesday, reports said, adding that AP Chaturvedi is likely to be appointed as the next CMO.
Padma Shri awardee Nirmal singh tests positive for COVID-19, says report
Padma Shri recipient and former 'Hazoori Raagi' at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh, on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, India Today reported.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi are worst-hit by COVID-19
According to reports, Maharashtra has reported 302 cases of coronavirus which is the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 241 cases. Tamil Nadu has reported 234 cases, while Delhi has reported 152.
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Prdesh
Twenty-four new COVID19 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 111.
Centre says states must set up fact-checking mechanism
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked chief secretaries of all states and union territories to create a mechanism at state -level where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly, similar, to the web portal being created by the Centre.
8 of 10 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Manipur test negative for COVID-19
The Manipur government on Wednesday said, "There were 10 persons who returned to Manipur after attending religious conference at Nizamuddin, Delhi. Out of them, eight tested negative for COVID-19 and are now at quarantine centre. Result of the remaining two are inconclusive and they're presently at JNIMS and RIMS respectively.
"It is learnt that some audio recordings etc are circulating through social media creating confusion about COVID-19. It is clarified that till date there is no new/second confirmed COVID19 cases in the state and there is no advice from the govt to hoard essential items."
12 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan
Twelve Tablighi Jamaat attendees have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan so far, of which five are from Tonk. There are now 120 COVID-19 cases in the state.
Telangana Police condemns assault on doctor at Gandhi Hospital
"The assault on Duty Doctor at Gandhi Hospital treating COVID19 patients is condemned. Strong action against the culprits will be taken immediately. Anyone indulging in such acts of vandalism will not be spared," said Director General of Police.
Dharavi patient succumbs to COVID-19
A 56-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus from Mumbai's Dharavi died on Wednesday in Sion Hospital, reports said.
He had symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory issues and also had co-morbid condition of renal failure, ANI reported.
Dharavi COVID-19 patient had no travel history, says report
The patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi had had no travel history, The Economic Times reported.
SBI provides 3-month relief under loan settlement repayment
State Bank of India has given a three-month relief to borrowers under its settlement schemes and will not charge extra interest keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's largest lender said on Wednesday.
Against the backdrop of current disruption in the market and 21 days lockdown till 14 April, 2020, State Bank of India (SBI) has come forward to extend the timeline for payment of settlement amount by three months, it said in a statement.
Customers on-boarded under settlement scheme SBI OTS 2019, Rin Samadhan 19-20 and general compromise can meet payment obligation by June 30, 2020, said the country's largest lender.
I&B ministry's COVID-19 fact check unit to be functional from 5 March
The COVID-19 fact check unit of the Information and Broadcasting ministry is likely to be functional by 6 pm on 5 March, reports said.
Four more COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday said that four more coronavirus patients passed away in the state, taking the total statewide toll to 16. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 335, including 41 people who have been discharged.
86 people shifted from Koliwada in Mumbai to quarantine
86 people from the Koliwada locality in Mumbai's Worli have been shifted to a quarantine facility at a hospital at Peddar Road, BMC officials said.
9 of 10 COVID-19 patients in Gurugram recover
Out of the ten COVID-19 patients in district Gurugram, nine people have fully recovered, ANI reported.
Shashi Tharoor appeals to Bengali migrant workers to not leave Kerala
"My appeal in Bangla to Bengali migrant workers in Kerala not to leave the state under lockdown," Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor said.
8 more COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
The cases of coronavirus in Assam rose to 13 on Wednesday after eight more cases were reported in the Golaghat district. State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all the new cases are attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizammudin.
Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray speak over COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday spoke about the coronavirus pandemic situation in Maharashtra.
Wimbledon cancels Championships 2020 over COVID-19
"It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021," the official statement by Wimbledon said on Wednesday.
Tablighi Jamaat attendee admitted in Delhi hospital attempts suicide
Hospital admin of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday was quoted by ANI as saying, "People from Markaz Nizamuddin were admitted on 6th floor. One of them tried to commit suicide today. We successfully saved him. We're taking all possible measures to tighten security so that such incidents don't repeat."
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana today
No new COVID-19 patient was detected on Wednesday in Haryana which has seen 29 coronavirus cases so far, PTI reported.
During the day, no positive case was reported from anywhere and the total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 29, a bulletin issued by the state Health Department said.
The figure of 29, however, does not include the 14 Italian tourists who were earlier admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon for treatment.
4,053 people detained for violating lockdown protocol in Delhi
Over 200 cases have been registered and 4,053 people detained for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, PTI reported.
According to the report, 249 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Wednesday.
A total of 4,053 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 515 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they said.
COVID-19 cases in Spain cross one lakh
Coronavirus cases in Spain crossed one lakh with 9,03 casualties, reports said, adding that 864 people died in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. News18 reported that two planes with protective gear like masks and sanitiser were flown to Spain.
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 152, with 53 from Nizammudin
The total COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi on Wednesday rose to 152, including 53 positive cases from Markaz Nizamuddin, the state governemnt said.
"The National Capital did not report a single case of local transmisson today. Many participants of the congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in mid-March tested positive and thousands have since then spread to different parts of the country, including some foreign nationals," The India Express reported.
COVID-19 is unprecedented, says Conrad Sangma
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said, "This COVID-19 situation is unprecedented. I urge all citizens of the state to follow the rules and norms laid down by the government."
One COVID-19 case reported in Mumbai's Dharavi
One coronavirus positive case has been found in the Shahu Nagar of Dharavi in Mumbai. A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is at the spot, ANI reported, adding that the police is planning to seal the concerned building where the person has been found.
Reports added that the patient is a 56-year-old man and has been shifted to the Sion hospital. Seven other members of his family have been home quarantined.
Dharavi, considered the largest slum in Asia, houses more than 15 lakh people.
72 people from Gujarat who attended Tablighi Jamaat event are in quarantine
Gujarat Police on Wednesday said that seventy-two people from Gujarat, including 34 from Ahmedabad, 20 from Bhavnagar and 12 people from Mehsana, attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
"One attendee from Bhavnagar, who tested positive, has passed away while 71 others are asymptomatic and in quarantine," said DGP Shivanand Jha.
Harsh Vardhan says prepared for higher demand for protective gear
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks etc are available in adequate quantities. If in the future, more masks, PPE kits, ventilators, ICU beds etc are needed, then, we are prepared for it."
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 335
The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday said that the coronavirus cases rose to 335 with 14 cases reported in Mumbai and one case in the Buldhana district.
Meanwhile, BMC said that 191 areas in various locations of Mumbai have been marked as 'Containment Areas', where COVID-19 patients are confirmed. Entry/exit is restricted for all such areas and residents of the area are instructed to remain home quarantined.
DGCA grants permission for cargo operations
The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday granted special permission to conduct cargo operations using passenger category aircraft during the lockdown which was enforced as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.
UK records highest toll in a day with 500 deaths
The UK recorded over 500 deaths due to the coronavirus in a day for the first time, AFP reported on Wednesday.
Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Thane, Nagpur
Some of the people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi and returned to the Thane and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra have been identified and quarantined, authorities said on Wednesday. The congregation, which was attended by over 2,000 people from all over the country and abroad, has become a hotspot of the coronavirus infection after several attendees tested positive.
Thane Police said that 13 Bangladeshi nationals and two people from Assam who visited the event and came to Thane afterwards have been home quarantined. "Their test reports will be available by tomorrow. On the basis of the report, further action will be taken," said Subhas Burse, DCP, Mumbra, Thane.
Meanwhile, Nagpur municipal corporation commissioner Tukaram Munde said, "54 people from Nagpur, who attended the Tablighi Jamat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have been identified and quarantined."
Tamil Nadu govt working 'overtime' to trace contacts of Tablighi Jamaat attendees
Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that the government machinery is working "overtime" for the last 24 hours to trace contacts of the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
"I would like to thank every person who came forward voluntarily on our appeal for having attended the Delhi conference and they have come into our treatment facilities. We have tested 658 of them, 1,103 members have come forward," she said.
"The entire governemnt machinery has been working overtime the last 24 hours. We have taken them into isolation wards, 658 samples have been lifted and 110 have been found positive so far. For every patient, we'll see what was the mode of transport used, who were the people who travelled with them, what have they been doing, where all have they gone, all of these are being worked out. Since numbers are large, it will take some time," she added.
40 of 300 people from Karnataka who attended Tablighi Jamaat event identified by state govt
The Karnataka government on Wednesday said that while 300 people from the state had attended the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat organisation in Delhi, 40 have been identified by the state government. The health minister said that the saliva tests of 12 people have come back negative.
The congregation, which was attended by more than 2,000 people from across the country and abroad, has become a "hotspot" of the coronavirus infection after several attendees have tested positive.
Requesting all the attendees to come forward, the government said, "62 Indonesian nationals participated in Markaz Nizamuddin event. Later, all of them visited Karnataka.
Meanwhile, the Kalaburgi Police said that 26 people from the district attended the event and of those, 14 people came back and were put under quarantine.
62 Indonesian nationals participated in Markaz Nizamuddin event. Later, all of them visited Karnataka: Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare, B Sriramulu
CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for only 29 main subjects: HRD minister
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Wednesday.
For rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking, assessment will be issued soon, he said.
Indian start-up companies join to fight COVID-19
Several start-ups in India on Wednesday came together to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country. In a tweet, they said they would "initiate a collective effort to help Indian startups survive this crisis and build resilient businesses and launch of ACT Grants, an Rs 100 crore-programme, aimed at seeding 50+ initiatives through grants".
SC seeks Centre's response on plea to ensure fair distribution of protective gear
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea filed by an NGO seeking direction to ensure fair and equitable distribution of masks and also the sale and distribution of hand sanitisers and liquid soap among the public to deal with COVID-19.
A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, which took up the matter for hearing through video conferencing, issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government and sought their replies on the plea filed by NGO 'Justice For Rights Foundation' and others.
COVID-19 cases rise to 62 in Jammu and Kashmir
Cases of coronavirus have risen on 62 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government said on Wednesday, adding that 58 of those cases are active.
"While 58 of the active cases have been reported in Kashmir division, 10 are in Jammu. 17,041 people are under active surveillance," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir administration.
Delhi govt to track phones of quarantined people to deter violation
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the phone numbers of people who have been prescribed quarantine will be tracked to ensure compliance with the measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. He added that 1,1084 phone numbers have already been shared with the police and another 14,345 will be shared on Wednesday.
"These are the numbers of people who are supposed to be in quarantine. However, there have been complaints that people are violating this. Now, movement will be tracked though your phone — we will know of you have violated quarantine norms and also who else you have come in touch with."
Kerala reports 24 new COVID-19 cases
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 24 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours, out of which 12 are from the Kasaragod district, three are from Ernakulam, two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kannur, and one from Palakkad.
He added that one patient each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode have recovered. The total cases in the state are now 265 and 237 are undergoing treatment, he said.
Kerala allots Rs 350 crore for free food kits
The Kerala governemnt on Wednesday allotted Rs 350 crore from the Chief Minister's Distress Fund for the distribution of free foodgrain to families across the state, The Economic Times reported.
All CBSE students from classes 1 to 8 to be automatically promoted, says Centre
Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted that the CBSE board has been advised to promote all the students studying in classes 1 to 8 automatically as regular schedules of exams have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mamata Banerjee urges Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Bengal to inform authorities
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizammudin to inform the authorities so that they can be quarantined and assured that they have nothing to be scared of.
She said that so far, a total of 54 people connected to the event (including 40 foreigners and 14 Indians) have been quarantined in Kolkata. The state government is looking for information of attendees from the areas of Bankura, Uttar Dinajpur, she said.
"71 people attended from Bengal. We are hoping today we will get 30 more in quarantine. I appeal people not to use this for communal politics, one community shouldnt be defamed," she said.
List of new confirmed COVID-19 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat event:
The health ministry has released a list of the new confirmed coronavirus cases due to the transit-related history of Tablighi Jamaat workers in the country, reports said.
Jammu and Kashmir: 23 Cases
Telangana: 20 Cases
Andhra Pradesh: 17 Cases
Andman and Nicobar Islands: 9 cases
Tamil Nadu: 65 Cases
Delhi: 18 Cases
Puducherry: 2 Cases
Six COVID-19 deaths in Telangana were Tablighi Jamaat attendees
The Telangana government on Wednesday said that there are 77 active cases of coronavirus in the state, and 14 people have been discharged. The official also said that there have been six COVID-19 deaths in the state, who were all attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin.
8 villages in J&K's Udhampur district declared as red zones over COVID-19
Eight villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have been declared as red zones after 10 people from the district attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, PTI reported.
70 out of 87 COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh are Tablighi Jamaat returnees: Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a press conference over coronavirus on Wednesday said that of the 87 confirmed cases in the state so far, 70 are returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin.
"A total of 1,083 people had attended Delhi's event from the state and 585 people who return from Delhi have been tested. The state government is requesting private hospital help at this juncture," he added.
Delhi govt to issue curfew passes for private company employees
"Passes will be given to two employees or the owner of every private company so that they can go to their respective offices to calculate and transfer the employees' salaries. The passes will be valid for two days," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Wednesday.
Kejriwal says 10 lakh people to be given ration in Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there are around 10 lakh people who don't have a ration card should apply for one on the government's website.
"I request them to apply for the ration card on Delhi government's e-district website. They will not get the card but we will give them ration till COVID-19 issue persists," he said,
He also added that no community transmission has been reported in Delhi yet.