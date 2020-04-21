Coronavirus Outbreak: Hema Malini extends support to PM-CARES, nominates friends to help initiative

New Delhi: Veteran actor Hema Malini on Monday pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund and also urged others to donate and fight the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video message in which she said, "My country is my identity, and today my country needs me. During this corona war, I am making my small contribution to the PM CARES Fund and I am giving more power in the hands of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Dream Girl actor also urged everyone to make a small contribution to the fund and accept it as a challenge, and also nominate friends to donate.

"Hello, I have a request for all my fans and well-wishers. I am donating for PM Care Fund to help our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fight against the Corona Pandemic. It is my humble request to all if you could also contribute whatever little amount to PM Care Fund then together we can fight this battle against Corona. Jai Hind," read the caption of her post.

Other celebrities who have chipped in support to combat the outbreak of the virus are Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

