Coronavirus Outbreak: Hal Willner, Saturday Night Live music supervisor, passes away aged 64 after showing consistent symptoms

Los Angeles: Hal Willner, a music producer, and longtime Saturday Night Live music supervisor, has died. He was 64.

Blake Zidell, a representative for Willner, said the producer died Tuesday. Zidell said Willner had symptoms consistent with those caused by the coronavirus, but he had not been diagnosed with the virus.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Check out the announcement

Film and TV music producer Hal Willner, who worked many years on #SaturdayNightLive, has died at age 64 apparently due to coronavirus complications, according to multiple reports https://t.co/sM76mmjy3i — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 7, 2020

Willner had selected music for skits on Saturday Night Live since 1980. He produced albums for Lucinda Williams, Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull, who is currently being treated for the coronavirus in a London hospital.

Willner is also known for curating a host of tribute albums starting off with Amarcord Nino Rota in 1981. He’s had tribute projects dedicated to Thelonious Monk and music for Disney films. He recruited a variety of music artists for tribute projects including Sting, Keith Richards and Ringo Starr.

Willner produced a live tribute concert in New York for Tim Buckley in 1991. The concert helped launch the career of Buckley's son, Jeff, who performed at the event.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 08:58:14 IST

Tags : Amarcord Nino Rota, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hal Willner, Saturday Night Live Music Supervisor