Coronavirus outbreak: Gujarat Police detains 426, files 238 cases for violations of lockdown; confirmed cases rise to 33
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Police has detained 426 people in the last 24 hours for violating lockdown rules in force in the state to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Tuesday.
They include those who came out despite being advised home quarantine, state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said.
"The lockdown met with around 90 percent success. We are taking strict measures to implement the lockdown in the remaining 10-15 percent areas. We have lodged 238 cases related to the violation of police notification and 127 cases related to quarantine rule violation. In all, we have detained 426 persons across the state," Jha told reporters in Gandhinagar.
"For better implementation of the lockdown and to address issues concerning people, we have set up a dedicated 24-hour control room and appointed two additional DGP rank officers to supervise operations. Three teams under them would work to resolve issues across the state," said Jha.
He said police commissioners and districts SPs have been asked to enforce the lockdown in an effective manner.
Essential services like vegetable and milk shops are allowed to remain open, he said, and asked people not to flock in large numbers to such shops.
The state has so far reported 33 COVID-19 cases, and one person has died of the infection.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 18:55:51 IST
