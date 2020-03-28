Coronavirus Outbreak: Grey's Anatomy slashes season 16 to 21 episodes, won't resume production
The long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy will not be resuming production to finish its season 16.
Each season of the ABC series had 24 to 25 episodes but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers have decided to shorten the current season.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
According to The Hollywood Reporter, season 16 will wrap up with its episode 21, scheduled to be aired on 9 April.
Grey's Anatomy, created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Ellen Pompeo in the lead, was one of the first TV productions to stop shooting in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 27,000 people worldwide.
However, ABC's other Rhimes-created series Station 19 and How to Get Away With Murder have already been completed and will air their planned finales as per the schedule.
Grey's Anatomy stars Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti. Earlier this season, long time series regular Justin Chambers exited the show.
(With inputs from agencies)
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 17:28:26 IST
