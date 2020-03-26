Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt launches 'MyGov Corona News Desk' group on Telegram to fight misinformation on COVID-19

After launching an official chatbot on WhatsApp to resolve queries related to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has now created an official Telegram group called 'MyGov Corona News Desk' as well.

It is already being well received by the public with over 6 lakh members. The group is meant to dispel rumours and act as a means for the authorities to reach out to the masses.

“Government of India's official channel for communications regarding COVID -19,” reads the about section.

The Telegram group will only allow people to read government updates and not ask questions. It will only have vital information shared by various government authorities.

There is a FAQ section about the virus, updates regarding the state of public transportation and infographs about basic dos and don’ts.

For those who are already on Telegram, they can search for the online link to join the group.

If you do not have the app, then download it to avail the new service.

India is a under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government’s attempt to reach out to the public through social media is essential to stop the flow of fake messages.

On March 24, just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the countrywide lockdown, people resorted to panic buying fearing essential goods won’t be available. The hundreds of fake messages on the scarcity of supplies added to the panic and confusion.

This prompted PM Modi to tweet that essential services will be available for the citizens and they should not congregate and facilitate the spread of the virus.

