Coronavirus Outbreak: Govt launches call centre to facilitate inter-state movement of agri-commodities during lockdown
New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched an all-India level call centre to resolve transportation problems being faced during inter-state movement of agricultural commodities during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The 24x7 service All India Agri Transport Call Centre is an initiative of the Union Agriculture Ministry, but will be operated by IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Limited (IKSL) from its offices in Faridabad, Haryana, an official statement said.
The call centre numbers are 18001804200 and 14488. These numbers can be called from any mobile or landline phones any time of the day or night, it said.
Truck drivers and helpers, traders, retailers, transporters, farmers, manufacturers or any other stakeholder who is facing problems in inter-state movement of agricultural, horticultural or any other perishable commodities, besides seeds and fertilizers may seek help by calling the call centre.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
According to the ministry, the call centre lines will initially be manned by 10 customer executives round the clock in three shifts of 8 hour each.
Call centre executives will forward the vehicle and consignment details along with the help needed to state government officials for resolution of issues, it said.
The call centre service may be escalated to the full capacity of 20 seats based on requirements. The executives will also maintain records and verify the disposal of problems.
Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, as well as Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, were among the other senior officers present during the launch of the call centre.
The 24x7 call centre service is part of the several measures undertaken by the ministry to facilitate farmers and farming activities at field level during the lockdown period.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 15:39:26 IST
