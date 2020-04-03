Coronavirus Outbreak: Goa government extends support to Nafisa Ali after actor voiced concern over medicines during lockdown
Panaji: The Goa government today sent its officials to help actor Nafisa Ali who is stranded in the coastal state since lockdown was announced to contain coronavirus.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Ali, a cancer survivor who is staying at Morjim village in North Goa district, had told Press Trust of India earlier in the day that she was running out of her medicines.
After learning about her plight, the Goa Chief Minister's Office sent officials to help her.
"Local incident Commandar has established contact with her and necessary help has been extended," the CMO tweeted.
It also posted a picture of the actor speaking with the officials while maintaining a safe social distance.
Check out the post
Local Incident Commander has established contact with her and necessary help has been extended. pic.twitter.com/r2YUMtgpSm
— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 2, 2020
Earlier during the day, Ali told Press Trust of India that she was staying with her daughter in Goa and finding it hard to get her medicines due to the nationwide lockdown.
"The first week was very hard here in Goa (after the lockdown was announced) but now vegetable shops are open. Goa was in a bad situation. Everything was locked down so there was nothing available, no water, vegetables, ration," she said.
"One could not go out to buy anything because the cops would stop you...whoever was trying to go anywhere would get hit," Ali told Press Trust of India.
The actor, who lives in Delhi, had come to meet her daughter in Goa for a week.
"Now, my medicines are running out. I have to take some medicines for cancer treatment which are not available anywhere in Goa. They are all lying in Delhi and courier services are closed so they cannot be sent," she said.
"As and when my medicines run out I will stop taking them because they are not available. What to do? I understand the situation is such one can not help," Ali added.
Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 10:32:48 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Cancer Patient, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, Goa Chief Minister, Goa Government, Medicines, Morjim Village, Nafisa Ali, North Goa District
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%