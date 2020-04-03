Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates MHA says violence against medical staff to be dealth with strictly "Violent attacks being committed against doctors & paramedical staff providing healthcare by risking their lives is condemned in severest of terms & anyone resorting to violence against them will be liable to strict legal action. All DGPs to take immediate action against culprits," the MHA said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Lockdown on domestic, internation flights is till 15 Apriil, says Centre "The current Lockdown on both domestic & international passenger flights is till 15 April. A decision to restart the flights after this period remains to be taken. If required, we will have to assess the situation on a case by case basis," Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates Accused in Indore stone pelting incident charged with NSA The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday put the National Security Act on Md Mustafa, Md Gulrez, Shoaib and Majeed who were involved in stone-pelting on health workers in Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal area, ANI reported.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 67-yr-old COVID-19 patient passes away in Maharashtra District Collector of Palghar in Maharashtra said that a 67-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away on Thursday and that he was also suffering from tuberculosis. The total number of deaths in the state due to COVID19 rises to 21.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates MHA issues third set of guidelines on lockdown Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued the third set of guidelines on the lockdown, given measures with SOP on the evacuation of foreign nationals and release from quarantine facilities. Ministry of Home Affairs issues 3rd Addendum to lockdown guidelines, given measures with SOP on the evacuation of foreign nationals and release from quarantine facilities. pic.twitter.com/QhTKzS0C4n — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Another COVID-19 case reported in Dharavi One more person tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai's dense-populated Dharavi area. According to reports, the patient is a doctor and authorities are investigating his travel history and other details. Reports added that the building of his residence will be quarantined and contact tracing will be done.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees under isolation in Maharashtra According to a bulletin by the Maharashtra government on Thursday, of 1,062 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, 890 have been contacted and 576 out of them have been put in isolation wards. Four people of these have been found positive until now in the state. Two are from Pimpri-Chinchwad and two from Ahmednagar.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Qatar Airways operating cargo flights from tomorrow Qatar Airways airline will operate freight-only passenger aircraft to Delhi (3 weekly flights), Hyderabad (2 weekly flights), Bengaluru (3 weekly flights), Chennai (4 weekly flights), Mumbai (5 weekly flights), and Kolkata (2 weekly flights), reports said.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka today Karnataka reported a rise of 14 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, of which 11 are from Bidar district and had visited the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin area. With this, the total cases in the state are 124, which includes three deaths and 11 discharges.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Wife of AIIMS doctor tests positive for COVID-19 A resident doctor of AIIMS who tested positive for COVID19 earlier on Thursday and his nine-month-pregnant wife who is also a doctor posted at Emergency has also tested positive. She has been isolated and her delivery will take place at AIIMS.

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates Sarbananda Sonowal leads sanitisation drive in Guwahati Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reportedly led a sanitisation drive and got himself sprayed with disinfectant in Guwahati, India Today reported. "The state government has conducted sanitisation drive across the state to ensure cleanliness and contain and control the novel coronavirus outbreak. Sonowal led the sanitization drive at Fancy Bazar area and Minister for Guwahati Development Department, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, and other top officials of the state government were also present during the sanitization exercise," the report said.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates Doctor who was pelted with stones in Indore says it was unprecedented situation "We'd been working on screening of contacts for last four days.But what we saw yesterday we'd not seen earlier.We sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared," says Dr Zakiya Sayed who was pelted with stones by locals in Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal area on Wednesday. #WATCH "We'd been working on screening of contacts for last 4 days.But what we saw y'day we'd not seen earlier.We sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared," says Dr Zakiya Sayed who was pelted with stones by locals in Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal area y'day pic.twitter.com/XxtS6hgkBl — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 16 Haj houses turned into quarantine centres Union minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that 16 Haj houses across the country turned into quarantine centres for cororonavirus cases.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates Police arrest 7 for pelting stones on health workers in Madhya Pradesh The police have arrested seven people in connection for allegedly pelting stones at health workers in Tatpatti Bakhal area of Indore on Wednesday. A case has been registered against a total of 10 people. The health workers were there to screen people, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported.

Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates No COVID-19 cases reported in Tripura so far As per inputs received from the Tripura health department, the latest quarantine status as of Thursday is: In Tripura, there is no positive case of COVID19 so far. 1. 7,405 people are under surveillance 2. 131 people are under quarantine in various facility centres 3. 7,274 people are under home quarantine 4. 161 samples have been tested and all reports have been found to be 'negative' 5. 2,133 people have completed the observation period so far 6. Arrangements have been made for a separate unit for COVID-19 patients in GBP hospital. Besides, another 50-bed ward is being prepared for COVID-19 patients in the new building of IGM hospital. People who returned from Nizamuddin don’t have any symptom so far, the state government said.They have been quarantined and 72 samples have been tested in this connection and all the reports found to be negative.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates Power to issue movement passes cancelled for DCs, corporators, tehsildaars in Tamil Nadu The Tamil Nadu chief secretary said that the delegation of power to issue movement passes for the posts of district collectors, commissioners of corporation, tehsildars and deputy commissioners is cancelled with immediate effect. It was not working satisfactorily as too many people were on roads:

Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates Global COVID-19 toll crosses 50,000 The global toll due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday crossed the 50,000-mark with 50,255 deaths reported worldwide.

Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates Naveen Patnaik appeals to waive rent for three months Odisha chief minister on Thursday said, "It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown & fighting an unprecedented pandemic of COVID-19. Appeal house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Let’s show the world that Odisha cares." It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown & fighting an unprecedented pandemic of #COVID19. Appeal house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Let’s show the world that #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/KhSbrtJFTg — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates 27 COVID-19 cases detected in Telangana today Twenty-seven positive new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 128.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Mumbai Police arrests one for hoarding 1 lakh face masks Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested one person on charges of hoarding over one lakh three-ply face masks worth Rs 35.84 lakh in the Santacruz west area, the arrested person has been sent to police custody by Court.

Coronavirus in Chandigarh Latest Updates 10-month-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh A 59-year-old woman and her 10-month-old granddaughter on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, ANI reported. They are primary family contacts of an NRI couple (Positive for COVID-19). Total cases in the union territory is 18, so far, the health department said.

Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates Total COVID-19 cases in Haryana are 35 The Haryana government on Thursday said that the total positive cases in Haryana are 35. "Out of 35 cases, 10 were reported in Gurugram, six in Faridabad, four in Palwal, three each in Sirsa and Ambala, two in Panchkula, and one each in Hisar, Sonipat, and Rohtak. Out of which, nine patients of Gurugram, two patients from Panipat, one patient each from Faridabad and Palwal have been discharged," the statement said.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Five arrested for attacking police in Muzaffarnagar Five people have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under the relevant section of IPC for allegedly attacking police personnel when they were trying to enforce the lockdown as a measure to curb the coronavirus in Morna area on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 960 foreigners to be penalised for violating visa rules, says MHA In the case of the foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin on 13 March, the MHA has directed Delhi Police and DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. "960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat."

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh today Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 121. Two COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state so far, however, no deaths were reported on Thursday. Noida has reported 48 cases, Meerut has 20, Agra has 12, Lucknow has 10, Ghaziabad has nine, Bareilly has six cases.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in India cross 2,000 The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2,000 as 2,069 confirmed cases were reported across the country till Thursday. Additionally, there have been 156 patients who have recovered and 53 patients who have succumbed to the infection. The total active cases are 1,860.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 cases rise to 100 Two people on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, taking total in state to 100. ​

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Insure coal workers for minimum Rs 50 lakh against death due to COVID-19: INMF to Coal India INTUC-affiliated trade body INMF has put forth a demand before Coal India that all workers irrespective of activities they are involved in, should have an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh in case of death due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat event to be blacklisted Foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin without missionary visa will be blacklisted for visa violations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा पर्यटक वीजा पर तब्लीगी गतिविधियों में लिप्त पाए जाने के कारण 960 विदेशियों को ब्लैक लिस्ट किया गया है और साथ ही उनका भारतीय वीजा भी रद्द कर दिया गया है। — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates Odisha releases 1,873 undertrials Odisha on Thursday released 1,873 undertrials from prisons across the state. Reports said that 989 prisoners have been shifted, while 20 have been released on parole. 177 have been released for good behaviour.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Not the time to create divide, BJP tells Congress over criticism of measures Home Minister Amit Shah, responding to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the implementation of the lockdown aimed at curbing coronavirus spread, said, "Under PM Modi's leadership,India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130 crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19. Yet, Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people." Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said, "I would urge Congress President Sonia Gandhi that it is not the occasion to create a political divide and do something which in a way seeks to bring political fissures to the common determination in the fight against COVID-19."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Sonia Gandhi says implementation of lockdown hurt many people Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that the way the 21-day complete lockdown was imposed by Centre "with few hours of prior information has created problems for common people". "Lakhs of migrant workers were forced to return to their villages in the absence of transportation services. This has hurt many people," she added.

Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates Punjab to conduct aggressive tracking of Tablighi Jamaat returnees Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday prohibited all the gatherings in state and ordered "aggressive" tracking and testing of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees who have returned to the state from Delhi. He also ordered 21 days of quarantine for the attendees who have been traced. At a video conference reviewing COVID-10 measures with civic and police officials, Singh also ordered quarantine for Pakistani nationals who had come to Amritsar from Delhi. He called for total preparedness to deal with any contingency in the `long-drawn battle’ against COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates Andhra Pradesh to get two more testing centres, PPEs Andhra Pradesh to get two more testing centers and adequate numer of PPEs will be supplied to the COVID-19 hospitals. Testing labs would come up one in Guntur and the other in Kadapa taking the total to six. The State has testing facilities in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kakinada and Ananthapur.Work is in progress at Visakhapatnam for another centre, The two new centers will function from 3 and 4 April, the government said. With the growing number of cases more number samples can be tested.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 81 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra The Maharashtra health department on Thursday said that the total cases of coronavirus rose to 416 after 81 new patients were reported in 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai has 57 cases, Pune has six, Pimpri Chinchwad has three, Ahmednagar has nine, Thane has five and Buldhana has one. The total deaths in the state are 19, while 42 people have been discharged after recovery. ANI reported that 40 health workers of the Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai's Kandivali have been quarantined after a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital was found to be COVID-19 positive.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates BSF personnel donate day's salary to PM-CARES News18 Delhi reported that BSF personnel posted on the border areas have donated a day's salary to the PM-CARES fund for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The report said that the amount is Rs 33 crore.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates BMC shares map of containment zones over COVID-19 in Mumbai The BMC has uploaded a map that shows the containment zones in Mumbai. These are zones in which people have tested positive for coronavirus. View the map here: https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=47726549910f4920b8ce6367053a1697

Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates 900 samples tested for COVID-19 in Odisha so far Odisha government said that a total of 900 samples have been tested for the coronavirus in the state so far, of which five people tested positive.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates 13 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan Thirteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan which brings the total to 133, which including the two Italians and 14 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. The number of active cases in the state are 115.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates 21 more COVID-19 patients, including pregnant woman, reported in Kerala Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 21 more people, including a pregnant woman in the Kollam district, have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The total cases in the state are 286 of which 256 are active cases, he said. "A pregnant woman from Kollam district is also among the 21 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala," he added. Eight cases have been reported from the Kasargode district, five from Idukki, two from Kollam, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, and Thrissur.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates 74 of 75 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu attended Tablighi Jamaat meet Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh on Thursday said that 74 of 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. "75 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu of which 74 are those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event. Total positive cases in the state are 309 including 264 who attended the Tablighi event," she said.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates Telangana govt sanctions Rs 383 crore for COVID-19 measures The Telangana government on Thursday issued an order sanctioning Rs 383 crores for measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates 57, 901 people under quarantine in West Bengal The West Bengal government on Thursday said that 57,901 people have been kept in home quarantine in the state while 1,014 were in hospital isolation so far.Of these, except for 280, the rest have now been released. Meanwhile, the total cases of coronavirus in the state have risen to 53 after 16 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates 758 Tablighi Jamaat attendees traced back to Andhra Pradesh The Andhra Pradesh government said that around 1,085 people from the state travelled to Delhi for the congregation conducted by the Tablighi Jamaat organisation in the Nizammudin area. Of these, 758 have been traced and tests have been conducted on all of them from which 91 were found positive for coronavirus. The cases are now at 135 in the state.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Dharavi MLA reviews measures after first COVID-19 case in area Maharashtra minister and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday visited the area after a coronavirus case was reported in the densely populated area on Wednesday. The 53-year-old patient died succumbed to the infection later in the evening. "I visited Dharavi and took stock of situation after the first coronavirus case was reported here. Also, held meetings with police and municipal officers. There is no need to panic but the lockdown should be strictly followed," she said. Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that another case has been reported in the area on Thursday. "A 52-year-old man who worked in Dharavi as a sweeper has been tested positive for the coronavirus. He is admitted in Seven Hills hospital," the report said.

Coronavirus in Mizoram Latest Updates 9-yr-old Mizoram girl donates Rs 1,107 to COVID-19 efforts A 9-year-old girl in Mizoram has donated her savings of Rs 1,107 to support the needy, PTI reported on Thursday, adding that another woman, who subsists on casual labour and sells grocery items, chipped in with Rs 950.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Two evacuated from Nizamuddin markaz have died due to coronavirus: Kejriwal Two people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz died due to coronavirus on Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said. In a digital press conference, he said of the 2,346 people evacuated from the Markaz, 108 have tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 219 including four deaths, he said, adding that there are 208 active COVID-19 cases in hospitals and 202 of them are stable while the rest have been discharged. (PTI)

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra govt declares 30 public hospitals as COVID-19 facilities The Maharashtra government on Thursday declared 30 government hospitals as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, India Today reported. 2,305 beds are available in the hospitals, the state health ministry said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Kejriwal says 108 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event have tested positive in Delhi Arvind Kejriwal provided information about the situation of coronavirus in Delhi, especially in the context of the Tablighi Jamaat event which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus. He said that 55 new patients linked to the congregation in Nizamuddin have been detected, adding that 108 patients from the event have been reported in the National Capital. He also said that two attendees have died of COVID-19 so far. "We are testing all the 2364 evacuated from Markaz. Patients from the Markaz appear to be more serious. It is possible that Delhi figures will see a spike in the next one or two days," he said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt to give Rs 5,000 to rickshaw, autorickshaw drivers Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a video press conference on Thursday said that the state government will give Rs 5,000 to autorickshaw, Gramin-Sewa, and e-rickshaw drivers amid the lockdown over coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Another person tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's densely populated Dharavi area on Thursday.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reportedly led a sanitisation drive and got himself sprayed with disinfectant in Guwahati, India Today reported.

"The state government has conducted sanitisation drive across the state to ensure cleanliness and contain and control the novel coronavirus outbreak. Sonowal led the sanitization drive at Fancy Bazar area and Minister for Guwahati Development Department, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, and other top officials of the state government were also present during the sanitization exercise," the report said.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2,000 as 2,069 confirmed cases were reported across the country till Thursday. Additionally, there have been 156 patients who have recovered and 53 patients who have succumbed to the infection.

The total active cases are 1,860.

Foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin without missionary visa will be blacklisted for visa violations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

The Maharashtra health department on Thursday said that the total cases of coronavirus rose to 416 after 81 new patients were reported in 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai has 57 cases, Pune has six, Pimpri Chinchwad has three, Ahmednagar has nine, Thane has five and Buldhana has one.

The total deaths in the state are 19, while 42 people have been discharged after recovery.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 21 more people, including a pregnant woman in the Kollam district, have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The total cases in the state are 286 of which 256 are active cases, he said.

"A pregnant woman from Kollam district is also among the 21 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala," he added.

Eight cases have been reported from the Kasargode district, five from Idukki, two from Kollam, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, and Thrissur.

Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh on Thursday said that 74 of 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

"75 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu of which 74 are those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event. Total positive cases in the state are 309 including 264 who attended the Tablighi event," she said.

Arvind Kejriwal provided information about the situation of coronavirus in Delhi, especially in the context of the Tablighi Jamaat event which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus.

He said that 55 new patients linked to the congregation in Nizamuddin have been detected, adding that 108 patients from the event have been reported in the National Capital. He also said that two attendees have died of COVID-19 so far.

"We are testing all the 2364 evacuated from Markaz. Patients from the Markaz appear to be more serious. It is possible that Delhi figures will see a spike in the next one or two days," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after two addresses to the nation over the coronavirus situation over the past few weeks, tweeted that he will share a video message at 9 am on Friday morning.​

The MHA on Thursday said that around 9,000 primary contacts of the Nizammudin congregation attendees have been identified so far.

The congregational event conducted by the Tablighi Jamaat organisation in Delhi has become a "hotspot" for the coronavirus after attendees from several states tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the efforts taken by state governments to ensure the curb of COVID-19 and stressed on the formulation of a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of population once the nationwide lockdown concludes.

"Our goal is to ensure minimum loss of life:," said Modi during video interaction with the chief ministers on tackling COVID-19.

The chief miisters praised the leadership of Modi in the time of crisis and briefed about steps taken to contain spread of cases arising from Tabligha event in Delhi.

Modi also asked the chief ministers to reach out to Community Leaders and social welfare organizations to adopt a community-approach in the battle against the pandemic.

A second COVID-19 case has been registered in Mumbai's Dharavi after a 52-year-old BMC sanitisation worker tested positive for the virus on Thursday, ANI reported.

"The patient is a resident of Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning," said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the order issued by the state government to allow alcohol supply to an individual on submission of doctor's prescription that shows the person is suffering from withdrawal syndrome, Live Law reported. The stay has been ordered for three weeks.

A bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly passed the interim order on petitions filed by Congress MP TN Prathapan, Indian Medical Association and Kerala Government Medical Officers Association.

"We are concerned that the State Government has taken a unilateral decision to administer more alcohol to persons suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome. This is disturbing," Justice Nambiar said, adding, "This is a recipe for disaster."

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Thursday after a 31-year-old who attended the Tablighi jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive for the virus, said chief minister Pema Khandu.

"At present he is asymptomatic and kept in isolation. His condition is stable," said the chief minister.

According to local reports, the patient from Tezu in Lohit district has been kept in strict quarantine. The report also mentioned that seven people have been kept in quarantine - six in Namsai and one in Lohit. Their samples were sent to Dibrugarh in neighbouring Assam on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 50 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,965. Out of these, 151 have been cured/discharged, according to the ministry.

After Centre's directive to States on Islamic sect members over rising COVID-19 Cases, Ponda Police in Goa on Wednesday has found around nine members from Tablighi Jamaat, who are natives of Gujarat and were hiding in Madrasa based at Ponda South Goa for last 11 days.

Three more Covid-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra - two from Pune and one from Buldhana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338, said Maharashtra Health Department.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted that one more case of COVID-19 was detected in the state, taking the tally to two. The infected was one of the attendees in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

On the intervening night of 1-2 April around 12. 15 am, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about three fresh positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Goalpara, taking the state's tally of positive cases up by 16 in the state.

Sarma also stated that all the three individuals had a travel history traced to Nizamuddin in Delhi, where they had attended a religious conglomeration.

Authorities across states identified over more than 6,000 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin as more than 437 fresh cases of infection emerged on Wednesday to take the tally to 1,834 with 41 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

The MOHFW figure includes 1,649 active cases, 143 cured or discharged and one migrated case.

But figures announced by states and union territories totalled 1,949 with at least 59 deaths, PTI reported.

The Ministry officials also said that cases have increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in mid-March, and therefore technically it does n

