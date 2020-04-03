Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Another person tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's densely populated Dharavi area on Thursday.
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reportedly led a sanitisation drive and got himself sprayed with disinfectant in Guwahati, India Today reported.
"The state government has conducted sanitisation drive across the state to ensure cleanliness and contain and control the novel coronavirus outbreak. Sonowal led the sanitization drive at Fancy Bazar area and Minister for Guwahati Development Department, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, and other top officials of the state government were also present during the sanitization exercise," the report said.
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2,000 as 2,069 confirmed cases were reported across the country till Thursday. Additionally, there have been 156 patients who have recovered and 53 patients who have succumbed to the infection.
The total active cases are 1,860.
Foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin without missionary visa will be blacklisted for visa violations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
The Maharashtra health department on Thursday said that the total cases of coronavirus rose to 416 after 81 new patients were reported in 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai has 57 cases, Pune has six, Pimpri Chinchwad has three, Ahmednagar has nine, Thane has five and Buldhana has one.
The total deaths in the state are 19, while 42 people have been discharged after recovery.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 21 more people, including a pregnant woman in the Kollam district, have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The total cases in the state are 286 of which 256 are active cases, he said.
"A pregnant woman from Kollam district is also among the 21 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala," he added.
Eight cases have been reported from the Kasargode district, five from Idukki, two from Kollam, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, and Thrissur.
Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh on Thursday said that 74 of 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
"75 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu of which 74 are those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event. Total positive cases in the state are 309 including 264 who attended the Tablighi event," she said.
Arvind Kejriwal provided information about the situation of coronavirus in Delhi, especially in the context of the Tablighi Jamaat event which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus.
He said that 55 new patients linked to the congregation in Nizamuddin have been detected, adding that 108 patients from the event have been reported in the National Capital. He also said that two attendees have died of COVID-19 so far.
"We are testing all the 2364 evacuated from Markaz. Patients from the Markaz appear to be more serious. It is possible that Delhi figures will see a spike in the next one or two days," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after two addresses to the nation over the coronavirus situation over the past few weeks, tweeted that he will share a video message at 9 am on Friday morning.
The MHA on Thursday said that around 9,000 primary contacts of the Nizammudin congregation attendees have been identified so far.
The congregational event conducted by the Tablighi Jamaat organisation in Delhi has become a "hotspot" for the coronavirus after attendees from several states tested positive for COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the efforts taken by state governments to ensure the curb of COVID-19 and stressed on the formulation of a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of population once the nationwide lockdown concludes.
"Our goal is to ensure minimum loss of life:," said Modi during video interaction with the chief ministers on tackling COVID-19.
The chief miisters praised the leadership of Modi in the time of crisis and briefed about steps taken to contain spread of cases arising from Tabligha event in Delhi.
Modi also asked the chief ministers to reach out to Community Leaders and social welfare organizations to adopt a community-approach in the battle against the pandemic.
A second COVID-19 case has been registered in Mumbai's Dharavi after a 52-year-old BMC sanitisation worker tested positive for the virus on Thursday, ANI reported.
"The patient is a resident of Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning," said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the order issued by the state government to allow alcohol supply to an individual on submission of doctor's prescription that shows the person is suffering from withdrawal syndrome, Live Law reported. The stay has been ordered for three weeks.
A bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly passed the interim order on petitions filed by Congress MP TN Prathapan, Indian Medical Association and Kerala Government Medical Officers Association.
"We are concerned that the State Government has taken a unilateral decision to administer more alcohol to persons suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome. This is disturbing," Justice Nambiar said, adding, "This is a recipe for disaster."
Arunachal Pradesh reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Thursday after a 31-year-old who attended the Tablighi jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive for the virus, said chief minister Pema Khandu.
"At present he is asymptomatic and kept in isolation. His condition is stable," said the chief minister.
According to local reports, the patient from Tezu in Lohit district has been kept in strict quarantine. The report also mentioned that seven people have been kept in quarantine - six in Namsai and one in Lohit. Their samples were sent to Dibrugarh in neighbouring Assam on Wednesday.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 50 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,965. Out of these, 151 have been cured/discharged, according to the ministry.
After Centre's directive to States on Islamic sect members over rising COVID-19 Cases, Ponda Police in Goa on Wednesday has found around nine members from Tablighi Jamaat, who are natives of Gujarat and were hiding in Madrasa based at Ponda South Goa for last 11 days.
Three more Covid-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra - two from Pune and one from Buldhana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338, said Maharashtra Health Department.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted that one more case of COVID-19 was detected in the state, taking the tally to two. The infected was one of the attendees in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.
On the intervening night of 1-2 April around 12. 15 am, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about three fresh positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Goalpara, taking the state's tally of positive cases up by 16 in the state.
Sarma also stated that all the three individuals had a travel history traced to Nizamuddin in Delhi, where they had attended a religious conglomeration.
Authorities across states identified over more than 6,000 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin as more than 437 fresh cases of infection emerged on Wednesday to take the tally to 1,834 with 41 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
The MOHFW figure includes 1,649 active cases, 143 cured or discharged and one migrated case.
But figures announced by states and union territories totalled 1,949 with at least 59 deaths, PTI reported.
The Ministry officials also said that cases have increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in mid-March, and therefore technically it does n
Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 07:16:55 IST
Tags : Corona Case In Jharkhand, Corona Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Corona In Jharkhand, Corona In Kerala, Corona In Mumbai, Corona Jharkhand, Corona Kerala, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Kerala, Corona Virus Mumbai, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Bengal, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Jharkhand, Coronavirus In Karnataka, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus In Maharashtra, Coronavirus In Mumbai, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Jharkhand, Jharkhand Corona, Jharkhand Corona Cases, Jharkhand Corona Cases Today, Jharkhand Corona News, Jharkhand Corona Update, Jharkhand Coronavirus, Nizamuddin, Ranchi Corona News, Ranchi News, State Wise Corona Cases In India, Tablighi Jamaat
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: COVID-19 patient assaults doctor in Hyderabad hospital, police says action will be taken against culprit
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
Highlights
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA says violence against medical staff to be dealth with strictly
"Violent attacks being committed against doctors & paramedical staff providing healthcare by risking their lives is condemned in severest of terms & anyone resorting to violence against them will be liable to strict legal action. All DGPs to take immediate action against culprits," the MHA said.
Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates
No COVID-19 cases reported in Tripura so far
As per inputs received from the Tripura health department, the latest quarantine status as of Thursday is:
In Tripura, there is no positive case of COVID19 so far.
1. 7,405 people are under surveillance
2. 131 people are under quarantine in various facility centres
3. 7,274 people are under home quarantine
4. 161 samples have been tested and all reports have been found to be 'negative'
5. 2,133 people have completed the observation period so far
6. Arrangements have been made for a separate unit for COVID-19 patients in GBP hospital. Besides, another 50-bed ward is being prepared for COVID-19 patients in the new building of IGM hospital.
People who returned from Nizamuddin don’t have any symptom so far, the state government said.They have been quarantined and 72 samples have been tested in this connection and all the reports found to be negative.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Power to issue movement passes cancelled for DCs, corporators, tehsildaars in Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu chief secretary said that the delegation of power to issue movement passes for the posts of district collectors, commissioners of corporation, tehsildars and deputy commissioners is cancelled with immediate effect. It was not working satisfactorily as too many people were on roads:
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
Global COVID-19 toll crosses 50,000
The global toll due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday crossed the 50,000-mark with 50,255 deaths reported worldwide.
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Naveen Patnaik appeals to waive rent for three months
Odisha chief minister on Thursday said, "It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown & fighting an unprecedented pandemic of COVID-19. Appeal house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Let’s show the world that Odisha cares."
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
27 COVID-19 cases detected in Telangana today
Twenty-seven positive new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 128.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai Police arrests one for hoarding 1 lakh face masks
Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested one person on charges of hoarding over one lakh three-ply face masks worth Rs 35.84 lakh in the Santacruz west area, the arrested person has been sent to police custody by Court.
Coronavirus in Chandigarh Latest Updates
10-month-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh
A 59-year-old woman and her 10-month-old granddaughter on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, ANI reported. They are primary family contacts of an NRI couple (Positive for COVID-19). Total cases in the union territory is 18, so far, the health department said.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Total COVID-19 cases in Haryana are 35
The Haryana government on Thursday said that the total positive cases in Haryana are 35.
"Out of 35 cases, 10 were reported in Gurugram, six in Faridabad, four in Palwal, three each in Sirsa and Ambala, two in Panchkula, and one each in Hisar, Sonipat, and Rohtak. Out of which, nine patients of Gurugram, two patients from Panipat, one patient each from Faridabad and Palwal have been discharged," the statement said.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 cases rise to 100
Two people on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, taking total in state to 100.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Insure coal workers for minimum Rs 50 lakh against death due to COVID-19: INMF to Coal India
INTUC-affiliated trade body INMF has put forth a demand before Coal India that all workers irrespective of activities they are involved in, should have an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh in case of death due to COVID-19.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat event to be blacklisted
Foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin without missionary visa will be blacklisted for visa violations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi says implementation of lockdown hurt many people
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that the way the 21-day complete lockdown was imposed by Centre "with few hours of prior information has created problems for common people".
"Lakhs of migrant workers were forced to return to their villages in the absence of transportation services. This has hurt many people," she added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
81 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra health department on Thursday said that the total cases of coronavirus rose to 416 after 81 new patients were reported in 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai has 57 cases, Pune has six, Pimpri Chinchwad has three, Ahmednagar has nine, Thane has five and Buldhana has one.
The total deaths in the state are 19, while 42 people have been discharged after recovery.
ANI reported that 40 health workers of the Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai's Kandivali have been quarantined after a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital was found to be COVID-19 positive.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
BMC shares map of containment zones over COVID-19 in Mumbai
The BMC has uploaded a map that shows the containment zones in Mumbai. These are zones in which people have tested positive for coronavirus.
View the map here: https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=47726549910f4920b8ce6367053a1697
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
13 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
Thirteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan which brings the total to 133, which including the two Italians and 14 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. The number of active cases in the state are 115.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
21 more COVID-19 patients, including pregnant woman, reported in Kerala
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 21 more people, including a pregnant woman in the Kollam district, have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The total cases in the state are 286 of which 256 are active cases, he said.
"A pregnant woman from Kollam district is also among the 21 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala," he added.
Eight cases have been reported from the Kasargode district, five from Idukki, two from Kollam, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, and Thrissur.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
74 of 75 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu attended Tablighi Jamaat meet
Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh on Thursday said that 74 of 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
"75 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu of which 74 are those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event. Total positive cases in the state are 309 including 264 who attended the Tablighi event," she said.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
57, 901 people under quarantine in West Bengal
The West Bengal government on Thursday said that 57,901 people have been kept in home quarantine in the state while 1,014 were in hospital isolation so far.Of these, except for 280, the rest have now been released.
Meanwhile, the total cases of coronavirus in the state have risen to 53 after 16 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
758 Tablighi Jamaat attendees traced back to Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government said that around 1,085 people from the state travelled to Delhi for the congregation conducted by the Tablighi Jamaat organisation in the Nizammudin area.
Of these, 758 have been traced and tests have been conducted on all of them from which 91 were found positive for coronavirus. The cases are now at 135 in the state.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Dharavi MLA reviews measures after first COVID-19 case in area
Maharashtra minister and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday visited the area after a coronavirus case was reported in the densely populated area on Wednesday. The 53-year-old patient died succumbed to the infection later in the evening.
"I visited Dharavi and took stock of situation after the first coronavirus case was reported here. Also, held meetings with police and municipal officers. There is no need to panic but the lockdown should be strictly followed," she said.
Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that another case has been reported in the area on Thursday. "A 52-year-old man who worked in Dharavi as a sweeper has been tested positive for the coronavirus. He is admitted in Seven Hills hospital," the report said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt declares 30 public hospitals as COVID-19 facilities
The Maharashtra government on Thursday declared 30 government hospitals as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, India Today reported. 2,305 beds are available in the hospitals, the state health ministry said.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt to give Rs 5,000 to rickshaw, autorickshaw drivers
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a video press conference on Thursday said that the state government will give Rs 5,000 to autorickshaw, Gramin-Sewa, and e-rickshaw drivers amid the lockdown over coronavirus.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Narendra Modi to share video message at 9 am tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after two addresses to the nation over the coronavirus situation over the past few weeks, tweeted that he will share a video message at 9 am on Friday morning.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Placed orders for more than 1.5 crore PPEs: Centre
Union health ministry on Thursday said that order has been place for more than 1.5 crore pieces of protective gear like N-95 masks.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
ICMR to recommend use of Rapid Antibody Tests in hotspot areas
The Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) is likely to recommend the Rapid Antibody Tests in COVID-19 hotspot areas, India Today reported. The report said that a National Task Force meeting is scheduled for 5 pm on Thursday to finalise this recommendation.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
Man in Bengal's Nadia district quarantines himself in boat
An elderly man from Nabadwip in West Bengal's Nadia district has quarantined himself on a river boat. He said, "I had fever after visit to a relative's place in Habibpur. Villagers here didn't allow me to enter the village. On doctor's advice to quarantine for 14 days, I took shelter on the boat."
Coornavirus in India Latest Updates Latest Updates
Air India says staff flying relief flights have all PPE equipment
Air India CMD on Thursday said that the entire range of personal protective eqipment (PPE) has been made available for the staff which is flying the relief flights.
"We have released the flying allowance of pilots for the month of January (which was due to be paid in March)," they added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre says airlines have been instructed to not take cancellation charges
The Aviation ministry on Thursday said that airlines have been given a "clear advisory" to not take cancellation charges.
"Most airlines are following this — they're not charging cancellation fee, they are offering options to reschedule the flight. We had imposed restrictions on international flights arriving from specific destination even before the lockdown. After the lockdown ends, we will consider the resumption of flights on a case by base basis after assessing the situation," the statement said.
The Aviation secretary also said, "The governemnt direction is very clear that the lockdown is till 14 April so far. If the lockdown is extended , then airlines will have to reschedule the flights they are booking now."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
9,000 primary contacts of Nizammudin event attendees identified, says Centre
The MHA on Thursday said that around 9,000 primary contacts of the Nizammudin congregation attendees have been identified so far.
The congregational event conducted by the Tablighi Jamaat organisation in Delhi has become a "hotspot" for the coronavirus after attendees from several states tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Karnataka ASHA worker says she was attacked while collecting data
An ASHA worker in Karnataka, Krishnaveni, said she was attacked in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru while collecting data on coronavirus. She said, "The problem started when an announcement was made against us from a mosque, whoever made that announcement should be arrested".
"I have appointed Pulikeshi Nagar ACP Tabarak Fathima to investigate the matter. A case will be registered and action will be taken. ASHA workers will be protected by the police to carry out the their functions," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Eoin Morgan says sport on television could boost people's morale
England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan says giving fans the chance to watch live cricket on television, even if the matches took place without spectators, would help boost morale during the coronavirus pandemic.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended all professional cricket until 28 May but is looking at the possibility of playing internationals behind closed doors.
“If medical experts advised us it was okay to play behind closed doors and it was on TV, I think that would be a huge step forward for the game,” the World Cup winning captain told reporters in a conference call.
“Sport could play a huge role in uplifting the world and people’s perspective on things. Isolation encourages idle minds and I think sport can create that theatre and level of expectation around what it’s like to be outside again and be active," Morgan said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Ensure common exit strategy to ensure 'staggered' relaxations after lockdown: Modi to CMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the efforts taken by state governments to ensure the curb of COVID-19 and stressed on the formulation of a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of population once the nationwide lockdown concludes.
"Our goal is to ensure minimum loss of life:," said Modi during video interaction with the chief ministers on tackling COVID-19.
The chief miisters praised the leadership of Modi in the time of crisis and briefed about steps taken to contain spread of cases arising from Tabligha event in Delhi.
Modi also asked the chief ministers to reach out to Community Leaders and social welfare organizations to adopt a community-approach in the battle against the pandemic.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Resident doctor tests positive for COVID-19
A resident doctor of the Physiology Department of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to hospital sources, the doctor has been admitted to a new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing.
The sources further said that the doctor's His family will also be screened.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi criticises govt for "unplanned" lockdown
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government for "unplanned" implementation of the countrywide lockdown that she said had caused "chaos and pain" to millions of migrant workers.
Calling for availability of all necessary equipment for medical professionals, she said the onus lies on the government to ensure that the spread of infection and casualties are not caused owing to lack of infrastructure or preparedness.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA issues directive to CMs of States and UTs to help migrant labourers
Preeti Sudan, Secretary at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued a directive to chief ministries of all States and Union Territories on redressal of grievances of migrant labourers in different parts of the nation.
"The migrant workers in relief camps/shelter homes should be provided adequate mediacl facilites besides proper food, clean drinking water and sanitation," read the advisory.
The advisory also said that the Police warned the Police and other authorities to deal with nthe migrant workers in a humane manner.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
SSLC exam schedule to be declared after 14 April: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister
The schedule for SSLC examination and decision on PUC English exam will be announced after 14 April, said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.
"Karnataka State Board has cancelled exams for Class 7 and 8 students standard. Children will be promoted to the next standard without exams," said Kumar.
For Class 9 students, promotion to Class 10 will be on the basis of summative (SA) and formative assessment (FA) evaluation. If any student failed to clear the internal process, the school will utilise the present vacation period for providing remedial intervention.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Adam Schlesinger, acclaimed musician and songwriter, dies due to COVID-19
Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and on the TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, died Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus.
Schlesinger died at a hospital in upstate New York, his longtime lawyer Josh Grier told The Associated Press. It is not clear where or how Schlesinger, a 52-year-old father of two daughters, contracted the virus. He had been sedated and on a ventilator for several days.
Schlesinger was nominated for 10 Emmys for writing comical songs across several television shows, winning three.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Paytm teams up with hotels to offer temporary accommodation for healthcare professionals
Paytm on Thursday announced that it has launched a special hotel listings page on its app to support temporary accommodation needs of the medical frontline forces fighting COVID-19. The company has rolled out this initiative in partnership with more than 300 hotels including acclaimed chains and star-rated properties that are pitching in to support healthcare heroes in 60 plus cities.
This initiative will enable medical practitioners to search and book a room in hotels nearest to the hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities they are working in. The list would be available on the app under the '#WESALUTEYOUALL' tag.
Few of the most prominent chains in the country including OYO, Treebo, Ginger Hotels are participating in their initiative.
Abhinav Kumar, Vice President - Paytm said, "Ensuring that healthcare workers are provided with comfortable temporary accommodation is the least what we can do for them. We will keep on adding cities as well as properties who share our belief and help these heroes in every way possible."
Coronavirus in North Korea Latest Updates
No one in North Korea infected with COVID-19, claims health official
North Korea remains totally free of the novel coronavirus, a senior health official in Pyongyang has insisted, despite mounting skepticism overseas as confirmed global infections near one million.
Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of the North's Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters, insisted that the efforts had been completely successful.
"Not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far," Pak told AFP.
"We have carried out preemptive and scientific measures such as inspections and quarantine for all personnel entering our country and thoroughly disinfecting all goods, as well as closing borders and blocking sea and air lanes.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
54 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Bengal
The West Bengal government has quarantined 54 persons, including 40 foreigners, who attended the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi, IANS quoted chief minister Mamata Banerjee as saying on Wednesday.
As many as 71 people from the state attended the congregation, Mamata told the media in Kolkata.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
23 of 24 COVID-19 patients who attended Tablighi event tested positive: Delhi's LNJPN Hospital
Medical Director of Delhi's LNJPN Hospital, Dr JC Passey on Thursday said that the 216 COVID-19 patients in the National Capital have been divided into groups - 188 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event and the rest. Dr Passey also said of the 24 reports from the Tablighi group, 23 patients have tested positive for the virus.
"Many of them (attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event) are objecting against testing and feel that they do not need admission. So, this put security of our staff at risk. Now, police have been deployed around three blocks where they have been kept," said the doctor.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Another COVID-19 case emerges in Mumbai's Dharavi
A second COVID-19 case has been registered in Mumbai's Dharavi after a 52-year-old BMC sanitisation worker tested positive for the virus on Thursday, ANI reported.
"The patient is a resident of Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning," said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
HDFC Group donates Rs 150 crore to PM-CARES
Financial services conglomerate HDFC Group on Thursday committed Rs 150 crore to the PM-CARES fund to support the Centre for its relief and rehabilitation measures towards the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Limited said, "These are uncertain and trying times for all of us. The HDFC Group’s support to the PM-CARES relief fund is to commend the exemplary efforts of the Central and State governments, armed and
paramilitary forces, local police, healthcare professionals and sanitation workers across the country, who are working tirelessly day in and out to fight the pandemic. In the aftermath of COVID-19 and with the good intent of over 130 crore Indians, I am certain we will emerge a stronger, more conscious & compassionate nation."
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
Kerala HC stays govt order to supply alcohol to those suffering from withdrawal syndrome
The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the order issued by the state government to allow alcohol supply to an individual on submission of doctor's prescription that shows the person is suffering from withdrawal syndrome, Live Law reported. The stay has been ordered for three weeks.
A bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly passed the interim order on petitions filed by Congress MP TN Prathapan, Indian Medical Association and Kerala Government Medical Officers Association.
"We are concerned that the State Government has taken a unilateral decision to administer more alcohol to persons suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome. This is disturbing," Justice Nambiar said, adding, "This is a recipe for disaster."
"No document in medical literature supports such a prescription of alcohol to persons with alcohol withdrawal syndrome", the judge added
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Jump from 1,000 COVID-19 cases to 2,000 in four days
The COVID-19 cases breached 1000-mark in 44 days, from 15 February to 29 March in India. However, within four days, from 29 March to 1 April, the number of those infected by the novel coronavirus almost doubled.
India reported 437 new Covid-19 cases between 31 March and 1 April. The toll in India climbed to 50 on Thursday, the health ministry stated. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country to now stands at 1965 including 1764 active cases, 150 recoveries and 50 deaths.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Passengers can book train, air tickets after post-lockdown period, claims report
According to some media reports, Indian Railways and private airlines are allowing passengers to make travel reservations from 15 April onward, after the 21-day nationwide lockdown period concludes.
"It is to clarify that reservations for journeys after 14 April were never stopped and is not related to any new announcement," said Ministry of Railways.
Reservations on the webste of IRCTC, the online ticketing subsidiary of Indian Railways, were already open as per the 120-day advanced reservation period (ARP).
The online booking systems of private airlines, including SpiceJet, Indigo and GoAir, were showing bookings from 15 April onward for domestic travel. However, there is no official statement so far from the airlines on the same.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Three men in Pune violate lockdown, court orders 3-day imprisonment
A Baramati court in Pune has awarded three-day imprisonment to three individuals for violating the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. This is, perhaps, the first case of conviction for violating the lockdown order, police claimed.
Judge JJ Bachulkar on Wednesday ordered that the accused - Afzal Attar (39), Chandrakumar Shah (38) and Akshay Shah (32) - serve three-day imprisonment or pay a fine of Rs 500 each.
"The three accused were booked under IPC Section 188 after they were found roaming in Baramati city of Pune district without any reason, thus violating the lockdown and orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC," Baramati''s Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi to discuss tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants with state CMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all chief ministers on Thursday during which issues such as ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, movement of migrants and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are likely to come up for discussion, sources said on Wednesday. The availability of essential items will also be discussed during the conference, they added.
This will be the second such interaction in less than two weeks on the critical issue of the COVID-19 outbreak and related matters and the first after the Central government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown from 25 March.The last interaction took place on 20 March.
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
11 from Bidar who attended Nizamuddin event in Delhi test positive
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday confirmed that 11 people of 27 in Bidar, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz have tested positive for COVID-19.
Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Health Minister said, "We are monitoring 362 people who had attended Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Out of 27 people from Bidar who had attended, 11 have tested positive for COVID-19, while results of 16 others are awaited. Total positive cases in the state are 121."
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
29 people of 32 who tested positive in Delhi, attended Nizamuddin event, says health minister
Of the 32 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi on Wednesday, 29 had had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
"A total of 700 possibly infected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in different hospitals in Delhi," said Jain.
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Update
67-year-old patient dies in Haryana; confirmed cases in state climb to 43
A 67-year-old COVID-19 patient from Haryana passed away at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, informed Dr Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer on Thursday.
The state has reported forty-three coronavirus positive cases so far, out of these, 23 have been cured/discharged.
Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told ANI, "All SPs in Haryana have been told that all those places where they (those who attended Markaz event) could be checked. Police did checking in Ambala yesterday and four possibly infected people were found. They have been admitted to hospital and their samples sent for test."
"40 people have been placed under quarantine. Further action will be taken after their report comes," he added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Three-days-old baby tests positive in Mumbai
Indian Express reported that a three-day-old boy on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, suspected to have caught the virus from the bed occupied by an infected patient before it was allotted to his mother at Sai hospital in Mumbai. While the mother has also tested positive, the boy is the state’s youngest COVID-19 patient.
The newborn was delivered at the Chembur-based hospital on 26 March. On Tuesday, the mother and son were shifted to Kurla Bhabha hospital and later to Kasturba Hospital. The family claimed no pediatrician had visited the baby and the mother at Kasturba Hospital – the nodal center for COVID-19 cases in Mumbai – since they had been admitted there.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Pune start-up works on developing low-cost ventilators
Engineers at NOCCA Robotics Private Limited, a start-up in Pune are working on developing low-cost ventilators in a bid to help the country in its fight against coronavirus and eventually save hundreds of lives.
The invasive ventilators being developed by the engineers at NOCCA will cost less than Rs 50,000. A ventilator is a device that helps a patient breathe, giving them time to fight off infections and recover.
NOCCA, a two-year-old start-up which was co-founded in 2017 by IIT Kanpur graduates, makes water-less robots that clean solar plants.
Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of NOCCA Robotics told ANI, "Our objective is to build a portable ventilator. The ventilators that we are developing will cost less than Rs 50,000. It is not a full-fledged ventilator. It has features for COVID-19 patients specifically."
"We got in touch with doctors to develop the ventilators who briefed us as to what exactly happens to a COVID-19 patient. A COVID-19 patient develops acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) which causes the lungs to collapse. The lungs are weak and one can't rely on a person's muscles to help him breathe so to avoid that fatigue, the patient needs invasive ventilation," he added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Multiple hospitals across Mumbai sealed due to exposure to patients
Sai Hospital in Mumbai's Chembur area was completely sealed, while Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital were partially affected due to exposure to COVID19 patients reported ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Cases in India climb to 1,965 with 50 deaths
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 50 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,965. Out of these, 151 have been cured/discharged, according to the ministry.
According to the ministry's data, there has been an increase of 131 cases in the last 12 hours, with 1764 active cases.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
3 held for pelting stones at officials amid lockdown in Rampur
Three people have been detained after a group of miscreants pelted stones at officials in Rampur's Tanda area on Wednesday. The incident occurred while the security personnel were patrolling the area to ensure that people stay in their houses during the COVID-19 lockdown. None of the officials were injured in the incident.
"A group pelted stones at the police team from their terrace. A case has been registered and action is being taken to arrest them," said Arun Kumar Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rampur.
Three people were detained during the incident and cases have been registered against six people, including a woman, under relevant Sections.
Deputy District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar (IAS), Tehsildar Mahendra Bahadur Singh, police station in-charge Durga Singh, along with other officials, were patrolling in the area on foot.
These officials were making an announcement for the people to stay inside their houses during the lockdown. A few people were seen on roads and got into an argument with the patrolling officials. As the police officials tried to intervene, the miscreants resorted to stone-pelting.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
77 percent of MP cases are from Indore
Twelve more coronavirus patients have been found in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 98, an official said on Thursday. Of the total cases in the state, 77 percent are from Indore, he said.
The 12 new patients include an 80-year-old woman and three from a family whose nine members earlier tested positive for coronavirus, an official of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial college in Indore said.
Out of the total 98 coronavirus cases in the state, 75 have been reported from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, six from Ujjain, four from Bhopal, two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone, health department official said.
Indore, which is an industrial hub, is the worst affected by coronavirus in the state. Majority of COVID-19 patients in Indore have no travel history and they contracted the infection at the local level, the official said.
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Update
Telangana police receives over 6.41 lakh calls
The Telangana police have received more than 6.41 lakh distress calls to Dial 100 service in the last three days of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. A stress management session was held for the Dial 100 staff on Wednesday to help keep their spirits up, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said.
"Imagine the stress levels the #Dial100 staff have undergone, who received 6,41,955 calls in just 3 days during this #LockDownInTelangana. In this regard, a #StressManagement session held by #BOURGEON to reinforce them to keep their spirit up & enabling them to take up even more beyond," the DGP tweeted.
The number of calls to Dial 100 rose after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently said that people can use the service for assistance relating to health emergencies and following his instructions to officials that no person should be allowed to go without a meal in the state.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
52-year-old dies in Vadodara
A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Vadodara on Thursday morning. He had a history of travel to Sri Lanka, and was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on 19 March. Four members of his family have also tested positive for the virus and are undergoing treatment, said S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector Gujarat.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
Nearly 35% sweet shops open in Bengal after govt go-ahead to operate during lockdown
Around 30-35 percent of sweet shops opened in the two days since getting a go-ahead from the West Bengal government to remain open for four hours during
the lockdown period, officials said on Wednesday.
The state government had on Monday said sweet shops will be allowed to operate from 12 noon to 4 pm, after the apex body of sweetmeat outlets flagged concerns over wastage of milk and jobless staff.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update
Social media campaign being run to target Tablighi Jamaat attendees: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan Thursday said that a social media campaign is underway to identify all those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz from the state and added that currently many of them are under observation.
"The situation is under control and there is no need for any concern. A purposeful campaign is being run particularly on social media targeting those who attended Nizamuddin Markaz gathering in Delhi and their community," Vijayan told reporters on Wednesday.
The Kerala chief minister further warned that anyone trying to create a religious divide will be dealt with strongly in the state.
"At the time of a pandemic, if anyone tries to make religious divide it will be strongly dealt with. Coronavirus does not affect a person after checking his religion. Everyone will have to be united to fight this pandemic," he said.
Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates
Ponda Police traces nine Tablighi Jamaat attendees hiding in Goa for 11 days
After Centre's directive to States on Islamic sect members over rising COVID-19 Cases, Ponda Police in Goa on Wednesday has found around nine members from Tablighi Jamaat, who are natives of Gujarat and were hiding in Madrasa based at Ponda South Goa for last 11 days.
All nine members had allegedly attended controversial meeting at Nizamuddin in Delhi from Goa have now been taken to a quarantine facility in Mayem residency, informed Ponda Police.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Three fresh cases take Maharashtra's COVID-19 count to 338: Health Dept
Three more Covid-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra - two from Pune and one from Buldhana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338, said Maharashtra Health Department.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Indian Navy designs, develops handheld infra-red based temp sensor in Mumbai
Naval Dockyard in Mumbai has designed and developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor in view of coronavirus, the Indian Navy said.
The sensor was built to undertake screening of a large number of personnel at the entry gates of the yard, reducing the load on the security sentries at the gate.
"The instrument has been manufactured under Rs 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market)," the Indian Navy said.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
12 cases emerge in Indore
Twelve more coronavirus cases were reported in Indore thereby taking the total number fof confirmed cases in Madhya Pradesh to 98, PTI reported.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan take state's count to 129: Health Dept
Rajasthan has reported nine more cases related to the novel coronavirus, the state health department said. Of these, seven are from Ramganj, and one each from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu.
"This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 129," ANI reported.
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates
US sets new single-day record with 884 COVID-19 deaths: Johns Hopkins
The toll from COVID-19 in the United States jumped by 884 over the past 24 hours, setting a new one-day record for the country, according to Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday evening.
So far, the total COVID-19 toll in the United States reached 4757.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases would hit one million mark in next few days: WHO
The head of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases would hit one million "in the next few days."
"I am deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
In the next few days we will reach 1 million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide," he said.
Coronavirus In Brazil Latest Updates
First COVID-19 case reported among Brazil's indigenous population
An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported among Brazil’s more than 300 tribes, the Health Ministry’s indigenous health service Sesai said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus In United States Latest Updates
Russian plane with medical gear lands in US after Trump-Putin call
Russia sent the United States medical equipment on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he discussed the crisis with US President Donald Trump.
Trump, struggling to fill shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment, accepted Putin’s offer in a phone call on Monday. A Russian military transport plane left an airfield outside Moscow and arrived at New York’s John F Kennedy airport in late afternoon on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
UN's COP 26 climate summit postponed
The UN's COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported AFP.
About 30,000 people, including 200 world leaders, had been due to attend the 10-day conference for crucial talks to halt rising global temperatures.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Stock markets shut today
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is closed on Thursday on account of 'Ram Navami'. The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain shut.
There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets, too. The markets will resume for trading on 3 April.
Coronavirus In Manipur Latest Updates
Fresh COVID-19 case in Manipur takes state's tally to 2
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted that one more case of COVID-19 was detected in the state, taking the tally to two. The infected was one of the attendees in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.
"Some of the attendees are at quarantine centres and under observation," said Singh.
Coronavirus In Telangana Latest Updates
Three dead, 30 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; all linked to Nizamuddin Markaz
Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said.
Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, a press release from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Thursday.
All the fresh cases and the deceased had a history of attending the religious meeting at Nizamuddin in south Delhi in March, it said.
Coronavirus In Delhi Latest Updates
Tablighi Jamaat attendee, infected with COVID-19, attempts suicide in Delhi
A person from Nizamuddin's markaz infected with coronavirus tried to commit suicide at a hospital in New Delhi, a doctor said.
During an interaction over a video link with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the doctor from Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital said people, who were brought from the markaz, were "not cooperating" with the medical staff of the hospital.
"A person from markaz tried to commit suicide, but doctors foiled his suicide attempt, putting their lives in danger," the doctor said.
The total number of positive cases in the National Capital on Wednesday climbed to 152, with 32 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.
Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates
US begins repatriation of its nationals from India
The US has begun repatriation of its stranded nationals, who want to return home, from India which is undergoing a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, a senior American diplomat has said, praising the Indian government for extending full support to undertake this "important mission".
The repatriation from India is part of the massive effort being undertaken by the US for its citizens from across the world. So far, the US has repatriated over 30,000 citizens from over 60 countries on more than 350 flights.
"We began our repatriation efforts from India on Wednesday with a flight that brought in some 170 US citizens," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee told reporters during a conference call.
"We will begin a steadier flow of flights out of New Delhi and Mumbai in the coming days, really beginning toward the end of this week and into the weekend," he said in response to a question.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
Infected with COVID-19, but feeling fine: How people are unwittingly spreading virus
As many as 25 percent of people infected with the coronavirus may not show symptoms, the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warns — a startlingly high number that complicates efforts to predict the pandemic’s course and strategies to mitigate its spread.
In particular, the high level of symptom-free cases is leading the CDC to consider broadening its guidelines on who should wear masks.
“This helps explain how rapidly this virus continues to spread across the country,” the director, Dr Robert Redfield, said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.
The agency has repeatedly said that ordinary citizens do not need to wear masks unless they are feeling sick. But with the new data on people who may be infected without ever feeling sick, or who are transmitting the virus for a couple of days before feeling ill, Redfield said that such guidance was “being critically re-reviewed.”
Read more here...
Coronavirus In United States Latest Updates
Trump says Florida will evacuate Canadians and Britons from stranded cruise ships
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that US authorities will evacuate passengers from a stranded cruise ship due to dock in Florida after being barred from several South American countries because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Both the cruise ship Zaandam, where dozens of people have fallen ill, and its sister ship Rotterdam are due to enter US waters early Thursday ahead of their expected docking in Fort Lauderdale.
"We're taking the Canadians off and giving them to Canadian authorities," Trump said, adding, "Same thing with the UK. But we have to help the people. They're in big trouble."
State Governor Ron DeSantis, who issued a stay-at-home order on Wednesday for Florida's 21 million residents, had earlier stated he didn't want the ships to come into port.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
Ex-Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple dies of COVID-19
Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, passed away on Thursday morning at 4.30 am after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, India Today reported.
The 62-year-old Gurbani exponent was put on ventilator on Wednesday.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers
HDFC Bank on Wednesday offered to defer EMIs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The bank in an email said to its customers said the prevailing situation may pose a huge challenge for people at large.
"In line with the RBI guidelines and to show our solidarity, HDFC Bank is offering its customers EMI moratorium as a relief measure. You can defer your EMIs/loan installments and credit card dues up to 3 months," the bank said.
The bank said its debit card holder customers can now withdraw cash from any ATM without charges till 30 June.
Coronavirus In United States Latest Updates
US reports youngest victim as 6-week-old baby dies in Connecticut
A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut said Wednesday, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus.
Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived. "Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive," Lamont said.
"This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19," he said.
Coronavirus In Gujarat Latest Updates
Eight new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state count at 82
Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 82 (including 6 cured and 6 death) in the state. All the eight positive cases are from Ahmedabad. The condition of 66 persons out of the affected persons in the state is stable while three persons are on ventilator support.
Coronavirus In Maharashtra Latest Updates
Six more die in Maharashtra, 335 COVID-19 cases
Maharashtra reported six deaths and 33 new cases taking the tally to 335. Thirty of the new cases were found in Mumbai alone, two in Pune and one in Buldhana, PTI quoted a health official as saying.
A person also tested positive from Mumbai's Dharavi — home to 15 lakh people and considered to the largest slum in Asia.
Coronavirus In Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Uttar Pradesh reports two deaths
Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus deaths on Wednesday with one casualty each in Gorakhpur and Meerut as the total number of positive patients rose to 113 in the northern state.
A 25-year-old Basti man had died at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College on Monday before his test reports had come in, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.
He was admitted there on Sunday, but was being treated at Basti's district hospital and other places for liver and kidney ailments for the last three months.
The other UP victim was the 72-year-old father-in-law of a Maharashtra man, who had come to Meerut on a visit and infected 16 relatives, district officials said.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
States trace thousands of Tablighi Jamaat attendees
Authorities said that more than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
The list includes foreigners as well, while some of those identified by the state authorities are yet to return from Delhi to their respective native places.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
More than 450 fresh cases emerge
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases till Wednesday. While more than 450 confirmed cases were reported by all states put together, they also reported at least 14 new deaths due to COVID-19.
Authorities said that more than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
Coronavirus In India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases breach 1800-mark, toll at 41
Authorities across states identified over more than 6,000 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin as more than 437 fresh cases of infection emerged on Wednesday to take the tally to 1,834 with 41 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
The MOHFW figure includes 1,649 active cases, 143 cured or discharged and one migrated case.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:57 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA says violence against medical staff to be dealth with strictly
"Violent attacks being committed against doctors & paramedical staff providing healthcare by risking their lives is condemned in severest of terms & anyone resorting to violence against them will be liable to strict legal action. All DGPs to take immediate action against culprits," the MHA said.
23:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Lockdown on domestic, internation flights is till 15 Apriil, says Centre
"The current Lockdown on both domestic & international passenger flights is till 15 April. A decision to restart the flights after this period remains to be taken. If required, we will have to assess the situation on a case by case basis," Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
23:37 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Accused in Indore stone pelting incident charged with NSA
The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday put the National Security Act on Md Mustafa, Md Gulrez, Shoaib and Majeed who were involved in stone-pelting on health workers in Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal area, ANI reported.
23:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
67-yr-old COVID-19 patient passes away in Maharashtra
District Collector of Palghar in Maharashtra said that a 67-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away on Thursday and that he was also suffering from tuberculosis. The total number of deaths in the state due to COVID19 rises to 21.
23:27 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
MHA issues third set of guidelines on lockdown
Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued the third set of guidelines on the lockdown, given measures with SOP on the evacuation of foreign nationals and release from quarantine facilities.
23:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Another COVID-19 case reported in Dharavi
One more person tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai's dense-populated Dharavi area. According to reports, the patient is a doctor and authorities are investigating his travel history and other details.
Reports added that the building of his residence will be quarantined and contact tracing will be done.
23:07 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees under isolation in Maharashtra
According to a bulletin by the Maharashtra government on Thursday, of 1,062 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, 890 have been contacted and 576 out of them have been put in isolation wards.
Four people of these have been found positive until now in the state. Two are from Pimpri-Chinchwad and two from Ahmednagar.
22:55 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Qatar Airways operating cargo flights from tomorrow
Qatar Airways airline will operate freight-only passenger aircraft to Delhi (3 weekly flights), Hyderabad (2 weekly flights), Bengaluru (3 weekly flights), Chennai (4 weekly flights), Mumbai (5 weekly flights), and Kolkata (2 weekly flights), reports said.
22:39 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka today
Karnataka reported a rise of 14 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, of which 11 are from Bidar district and had visited the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin area.
With this, the total cases in the state are 124, which includes three deaths and 11 discharges.
22:28 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Wife of AIIMS doctor tests positive for COVID-19
A resident doctor of AIIMS who tested positive for COVID19 earlier on Thursday and his nine-month-pregnant wife who is also a doctor posted at Emergency has also tested positive. She has been isolated and her delivery will take place at AIIMS.
22:26 (IST)
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Sarbananda Sonowal leads sanitisation drive in Guwahati
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reportedly led a sanitisation drive and got himself sprayed with disinfectant in Guwahati, India Today reported.
"The state government has conducted sanitisation drive across the state to ensure cleanliness and contain and control the novel coronavirus outbreak. Sonowal led the sanitization drive at Fancy Bazar area and Minister for Guwahati Development Department, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, and other top officials of the state government were also present during the sanitization exercise," the report said.
22:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Doctor who was pelted with stones in Indore says it was unprecedented situation
"We'd been working on screening of contacts for last four days.But what we saw yesterday we'd not seen earlier.We sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared," says Dr Zakiya Sayed who was pelted with stones by locals in Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal area on Wednesday.
22:16 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
16 Haj houses turned into quarantine centres
Union minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that 16 Haj houses across the country turned into quarantine centres for cororonavirus cases.
22:13 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Police arrest 7 for pelting stones on health workers in Madhya Pradesh
The police have arrested seven people in connection for allegedly pelting stones at health workers in Tatpatti Bakhal area of Indore on Wednesday. A case has been registered against a total of 10 people. The health workers were there to screen people, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported.
22:07 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates
No COVID-19 cases reported in Tripura so far
As per inputs received from the Tripura health department, the latest quarantine status as of Thursday is:
In Tripura, there is no positive case of COVID19 so far.
1. 7,405 people are under surveillance
2. 131 people are under quarantine in various facility centres
3. 7,274 people are under home quarantine
4. 161 samples have been tested and all reports have been found to be 'negative'
5. 2,133 people have completed the observation period so far
6. Arrangements have been made for a separate unit for COVID-19 patients in GBP hospital. Besides, another 50-bed ward is being prepared for COVID-19 patients in the new building of IGM hospital.
People who returned from Nizamuddin don’t have any symptom so far, the state government said.They have been quarantined and 72 samples have been tested in this connection and all the reports found to be negative.
21:48 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
Power to issue movement passes cancelled for DCs, corporators, tehsildaars in Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu chief secretary said that the delegation of power to issue movement passes for the posts of district collectors, commissioners of corporation, tehsildars and deputy commissioners is cancelled with immediate effect. It was not working satisfactorily as too many people were on roads:
21:44 (IST)
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
Global COVID-19 toll crosses 50,000
The global toll due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday crossed the 50,000-mark with 50,255 deaths reported worldwide.
21:37 (IST)
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Naveen Patnaik appeals to waive rent for three months
Odisha chief minister on Thursday said, "It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown & fighting an unprecedented pandemic of COVID-19. Appeal house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Let’s show the world that Odisha cares."
21:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
27 COVID-19 cases detected in Telangana today
Twenty-seven positive new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 128.
21:20 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai Police arrests one for hoarding 1 lakh face masks
Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested one person on charges of hoarding over one lakh three-ply face masks worth Rs 35.84 lakh in the Santacruz west area, the arrested person has been sent to police custody by Court.
21:10 (IST)
Coronavirus in Chandigarh Latest Updates
10-month-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh
A 59-year-old woman and her 10-month-old granddaughter on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, ANI reported. They are primary family contacts of an NRI couple (Positive for COVID-19). Total cases in the union territory is 18, so far, the health department said.
21:04 (IST)
Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates
Total COVID-19 cases in Haryana are 35
The Haryana government on Thursday said that the total positive cases in Haryana are 35.
"Out of 35 cases, 10 were reported in Gurugram, six in Faridabad, four in Palwal, three each in Sirsa and Ambala, two in Panchkula, and one each in Hisar, Sonipat, and Rohtak. Out of which, nine patients of Gurugram, two patients from Panipat, one patient each from Faridabad and Palwal have been discharged," the statement said.
21:01 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Five arrested for attacking police in Muzaffarnagar
Five people have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under the relevant section of IPC for allegedly attacking police personnel when they were trying to enforce the lockdown as a measure to curb the coronavirus in Morna area on Wednesday.
20:54 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
960 foreigners to be penalised for violating visa rules, says MHA
In the case of the foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin on 13 March, the MHA has directed Delhi Police and DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
"960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat."
20:49 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh today
Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 121. Two COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state so far, however, no deaths were reported on Thursday.
Noida has reported 48 cases, Meerut has 20, Agra has 12, Lucknow has 10, Ghaziabad has nine, Bareilly has six cases.
20:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 cases in India cross 2,000
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2,000 as 2,069 confirmed cases were reported across the country till Thursday. Additionally, there have been 156 patients who have recovered and 53 patients who have succumbed to the infection.
The total active cases are 1,860.
20:22 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 cases rise to 100
Two people on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, taking total in state to 100.
20:20 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Insure coal workers for minimum Rs 50 lakh against death due to COVID-19: INMF to Coal India
INTUC-affiliated trade body INMF has put forth a demand before Coal India that all workers irrespective of activities they are involved in, should have an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh in case of death due to COVID-19.
20:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat event to be blacklisted
Foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizammudin without missionary visa will be blacklisted for visa violations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.
20:11 (IST)
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha releases 1,873 undertrials
Odisha on Thursday released 1,873 undertrials from prisons across the state. Reports said that 989 prisoners have been shifted, while 20 have been released on parole. 177 have been released for good behaviour.
20:02 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Not the time to create divide, BJP tells Congress over criticism of measures
Home Minister Amit Shah, responding to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the implementation of the lockdown aimed at curbing coronavirus spread, said, "Under PM Modi's leadership,India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130 crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19. Yet, Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people."
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said, "I would urge Congress President Sonia Gandhi that it is not the occasion to create a political divide and do something which in a way seeks to bring political fissures to the common determination in the fight against COVID-19."
19:56 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi says implementation of lockdown hurt many people
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that the way the 21-day complete lockdown was imposed by Centre "with few hours of prior information has created problems for common people".
"Lakhs of migrant workers were forced to return to their villages in the absence of transportation services. This has hurt many people," she added.
19:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates
Punjab to conduct aggressive tracking of Tablighi Jamaat returnees
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday prohibited all the gatherings in state and ordered "aggressive" tracking and testing of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees who have returned to the state from Delhi. He also ordered 21 days of quarantine for the attendees who have been traced.
At a video conference reviewing COVID-10 measures with civic and police officials, Singh also ordered quarantine for Pakistani nationals who had come to Amritsar from Delhi. He called for total preparedness to deal with any contingency in the `long-drawn battle’ against COVID-19.
19:38 (IST)
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
Andhra Pradesh to get two more testing centres, PPEs
Andhra Pradesh to get two more testing centers and adequate numer of PPEs will be supplied to the COVID-19 hospitals. Testing labs would come up one in Guntur and the other in Kadapa taking the total to six. The State has testing facilities in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kakinada and Ananthapur.Work is in progress at Visakhapatnam for another centre,
The two new centers will function from 3 and 4 April, the government said. With the growing number of cases more number samples can be tested.
19:20 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
81 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra health department on Thursday said that the total cases of coronavirus rose to 416 after 81 new patients were reported in 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai has 57 cases, Pune has six, Pimpri Chinchwad has three, Ahmednagar has nine, Thane has five and Buldhana has one.
The total deaths in the state are 19, while 42 people have been discharged after recovery.
ANI reported that 40 health workers of the Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai's Kandivali have been quarantined after a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital was found to be COVID-19 positive.
19:12 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
BSF personnel donate day's salary to PM-CARES
News18 Delhi reported that BSF personnel posted on the border areas have donated a day's salary to the PM-CARES fund for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The report said that the amount is Rs 33 crore.
19:02 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
BMC shares map of containment zones over COVID-19 in Mumbai
The BMC has uploaded a map that shows the containment zones in Mumbai. These are zones in which people have tested positive for coronavirus.
View the map here: https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=47726549910f4920b8ce6367053a1697
18:59 (IST)
Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates
900 samples tested for COVID-19 in Odisha so far
Odisha government said that a total of 900 samples have been tested for the coronavirus in the state so far, of which five people tested positive.
18:56 (IST)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
13 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
Thirteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan which brings the total to 133, which including the two Italians and 14 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. The number of active cases in the state are 115.
18:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates
21 more COVID-19 patients, including pregnant woman, reported in Kerala
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 21 more people, including a pregnant woman in the Kollam district, have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The total cases in the state are 286 of which 256 are active cases, he said.
"A pregnant woman from Kollam district is also among the 21 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala," he added.
Eight cases have been reported from the Kasargode district, five from Idukki, two from Kollam, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, and Thrissur.
18:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates
74 of 75 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu attended Tablighi Jamaat meet
Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh on Thursday said that 74 of 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.
"75 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu of which 74 are those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event. Total positive cases in the state are 309 including 264 who attended the Tablighi event," she said.
18:34 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
Telangana govt sanctions Rs 383 crore for COVID-19 measures
The Telangana government on Thursday issued an order sanctioning Rs 383 crores for measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.
18:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates
57, 901 people under quarantine in West Bengal
The West Bengal government on Thursday said that 57,901 people have been kept in home quarantine in the state while 1,014 were in hospital isolation so far.Of these, except for 280, the rest have now been released.
Meanwhile, the total cases of coronavirus in the state have risen to 53 after 16 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
18:18 (IST)
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates
758 Tablighi Jamaat attendees traced back to Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government said that around 1,085 people from the state travelled to Delhi for the congregation conducted by the Tablighi Jamaat organisation in the Nizammudin area.
Of these, 758 have been traced and tests have been conducted on all of them from which 91 were found positive for coronavirus. The cases are now at 135 in the state.
18:14 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Dharavi MLA reviews measures after first COVID-19 case in area
Maharashtra minister and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday visited the area after a coronavirus case was reported in the densely populated area on Wednesday. The 53-year-old patient died succumbed to the infection later in the evening.
"I visited Dharavi and took stock of situation after the first coronavirus case was reported here. Also, held meetings with police and municipal officers. There is no need to panic but the lockdown should be strictly followed," she said.
Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that another case has been reported in the area on Thursday. "A 52-year-old man who worked in Dharavi as a sweeper has been tested positive for the coronavirus. He is admitted in Seven Hills hospital," the report said.
18:04 (IST)
Coronavirus in Mizoram Latest Updates
9-yr-old Mizoram girl donates Rs 1,107 to COVID-19 efforts
A 9-year-old girl in Mizoram has donated her savings of Rs 1,107 to support the needy, PTI reported on Thursday, adding that another woman, who subsists on casual labour and sells grocery items, chipped in with Rs 950.
18:01 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Two evacuated from Nizamuddin markaz have died due to coronavirus: Kejriwal
Two people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz died due to coronavirus on Thursday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said. In a digital press conference, he said of the 2,346 people evacuated from the Markaz, 108 have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 219 including four deaths, he said, adding that there are 208 active COVID-19 cases in hospitals and 202 of them are stable while the rest have been discharged.
(PTI)
17:57 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Maharashtra govt declares 30 public hospitals as COVID-19 facilities
The Maharashtra government on Thursday declared 30 government hospitals as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, India Today reported. 2,305 beds are available in the hospitals, the state health ministry said.
17:54 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Kejriwal says 108 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event have tested positive in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal provided information about the situation of coronavirus in Delhi, especially in the context of the Tablighi Jamaat event which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus.
He said that 55 new patients linked to the congregation in Nizamuddin have been detected, adding that 108 patients from the event have been reported in the National Capital. He also said that two attendees have died of COVID-19 so far.
"We are testing all the 2364 evacuated from Markaz. Patients from the Markaz appear to be more serious. It is possible that Delhi figures will see a spike in the next one or two days," he said.
17:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt to give Rs 5,000 to rickshaw, autorickshaw drivers
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a video press conference on Thursday said that the state government will give Rs 5,000 to autorickshaw, Gramin-Sewa, and e-rickshaw drivers amid the lockdown over coronavirus.