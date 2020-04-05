Coronavirus Outbreak: From Roger Federer to Kevin Pietersen, a look at how the sporting world is coping with self-isolation
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced people of all nationalities to hunker down in their houses, safely sequestered away in an attempt to reign in the spread of COVID-19. For most of us, this period of self-isolation has chiefly consisted of watching Netflix in our underpants whilst pretending to work from home, but when you're a highly-skilled athlete, your quarantine routine looks a bit different. We at Firstpost take a look at what sportspersons around the world have been getting up to this week:
Footballers tried their hand (or foot) at the #KTAChallenge
Thanks for the nomination Wee man @billygilmourrr. I nominate @rubey_lcheek, @TheRealAC3, @Mwaghorn_9 and @BenChilwell. Let’s go lads! #KTAchallenge pic.twitter.com/n8WX8GvHkQ
— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) April 3, 2020
Eric Cantona came through with some excellent advice for people on lockdown
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Eric Cantona (@ericcantona) on
Jemimah Rodrigues extolled the virtues washing over wiping
The more you concentrate on each individual, the funnier it gets https://t.co/WJoUhiPHS2
— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 1, 2020
Roger Federer whacked some balls around in the snow
Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine
I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together #stayhome pic.twitter.com/ZVqMZ2ZpXc
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 2, 2020
Kevin Pietersen went around interviewing just about anyone who would talk to him
Float like a butterfly, sting like Zhang Weili
View this post on Instagram
希望能再快一些力量衔接再协调一些 Hopefully a little bit faster and a little bit more coordinated#mma#wmma#ufc#mmatraining #mmagirls #mmafighters #mmalifestyle #mmaworld #mmalife #ufcfights #ufcfighter #ufcfightpass #ufcfortaleza #ufcfighters @suckerpunchent @pedrojordaobjj @john_yodpetch @secretofathleticism @rubenpayanjr @cai8005457
A post shared by Weili Zhang 张伟丽 (@zhangweilimma) on
Toby Alderweireld surprised one very lucky NHS worker!
Stephen Curry hosted NBA Trivia on his IG live
It goes Wales, Golf, Madrid, in that order for Gareth Bale
