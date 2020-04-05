You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: From Roger Federer to Kevin Pietersen, a look at how the sporting world is coping with self-isolation

Apr 05, 2020

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced people of all nationalities to hunker down in their houses, safely sequestered away in an attempt to reign in the spread of COVID-19. For most of us, this period of self-isolation has chiefly consisted of watching Netflix in our underpants whilst pretending to work from home, but when you're a highly-skilled athlete, your quarantine routine looks a bit different. We at Firstpost take a look at what sportspersons around the world have been getting up to this week:

Footballers tried their hand (or foot) at the #KTAChallenge

Eric Cantona came through with some excellent advice for people on lockdown

Stay safe! #lookingforeric

Jemimah Rodrigues extolled the virtues washing over wiping

Roger Federer whacked some balls around in the snow

Kevin Pietersen went around interviewing just about anyone who would talk to him

When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out....

Float like a butterfly, sting like Zhang Weili

Toby Alderweireld surprised one very lucky NHS worker!

Stephen Curry hosted NBA Trivia on his IG live

It goes Wales, Golf, Madrid, in that order for Gareth Bale

