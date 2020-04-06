Coronavirus Outbreak: From Nikon's photography classes to Yale's well-being course, six online lessons to take during lockdown

Needless to say, the coronavirus lockdown has left many with a lot of extra time on their hands. To kill boredom and encourage people to do something productive, many organisations are offering free online classes.

Here are six online classes to shore up your skills during the lockdown:

Career Edge by TCS iON: TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, has announced a free, 15-day self-paced digital certification programme called Career Edge. The course is designed for college students and will conclude with an online digital assessment and certification. The course includes associated videos, case studies and self-paced eLearning content and requires a commitment of twelve hours per week.

Yale University's The Science of Well-Being: The free online course offered by Yale University teaches people how to be happy. The idea for the class is to make people know how to be content and not face mental health issues during the lockdown.

Nikon's photography course: If you have always wanted to learn the subtle art of photography, Nikon has made it possible during the lockdown. The company has made its curriculum of online photography classes free to the public till 30 April.

Skill Share: Skill Share website has a number of online courses in a wide array of subjects. The courses are taught by experts with in-depth knowledge. While earlier Skill Share would give away free classes for the month, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted them to increase the duration of free classes for two months.

Game Development by Unity Learn:Interested in learning game development? Unity Learn Premium is giving three months of complimentary subscription in 2D, 3D, AR and VR development.

Nike Training Club: While it was initially priced at USD 14.99, Nike is now giving Nike Training Club subscription for free for premium workout plans. The app allows users to choose from workouts based on the equipment available.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 20:08:14 IST

