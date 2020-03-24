Coronavirus Outbreak: From Maharashtra to Manipur, here's what life is like under the lockdown and latest developments

The Centre has followed the example of COVID-19 affected nations such as China, Italy, Spain, France, Australia and UK and locked down 32 states and union territories which have reported cases and deaths as the number of cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases.

The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said. West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab.

Thirty-seven people have been cured/discharged/migrated, it added. The number of active cases at 446 saw an increase of 22 from last night's figure. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till 31 March.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 101, including eight foreign nationals, followed by Kerala which recorded 91, including three foreigners, according to the ministry data. Karnataka has reported 37 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Rajasthan increased to 33, including two foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh has 33 positive cases, including a foreign national. Telangana has so far reported 32 cases, including 10 foreigners. Cases in Delhi rose to 31, including one foreigner, while Gujarat has reported 29 cases. In Haryana, there are 26 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has reported 21 cases.

Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 12 cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal has reported eight cases, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have reported seven cases each so far. Chandigarh has six cases, while Jammu and Kashmir has four cases. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each, while there are two cases each in Bihar and Odisha. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

How lockdown works

It is an emergency protocol that requires people to stay holed up in an area or building without leaving its confines in order to protect the community from an external danger. In this case, a lockdown has been issued to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

During this time, any store or shop selling non-essential items will remain closed. People are asked to not leave their houses, until absolutely necessary and any sort of celebration or gathering is prohibited.

What services have been suspended?

All domestic passenger trains have been stopped, along with metro rails and inter-state buses. International flights arriving in India were stopped before; now all domestic commercial flights will cease to operate in India from midnight.

Reports added that the restrictions will not apply to cargo flights. Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 11.59 pm hours on 24 March, the reports added.The Centre has recommended a complete lockdown in 80 districts across the country. Malls, restaurants, pubs, monuments, parks, gyms, schools, colleges and other public spaces have been closed down.

What services can I access?

So that people can live safely inside their houses, shops selling essential items and services will remain open. In Delhi, the following will remain accessible: police, fire, health, prisons, law and order, print and electronic media, water, municipal services, ATMs, groceries, provision stores, takeaway and delivery from restaurants, petrol pumps, e-commerce of all essential goods. Emergency services across all districts, including hospitals and pharmacies, will continue to operate as usual.

What's the penalty for disobedience?

Flouting the rules during lockdown could see violators being fined or imprisoned.

Maharashtra sees rise

The number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 101, health officials told PTI. Maharashtra currently has the highest number of confirmed cases in India. Three new cases were reported in Pune and one in Satara.

A 64-year-old man who was admitted to Kasturba hospital on 23 March, died within a few hours of admission. He had returned from the UAE and had travelled to Ahmedabad on 15 March, returned to Mumbai on 20 March. He had been suffering fever, cough, and got admitted yesterday. This is India's tenth death since the coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra, which saw a statewide curfew being imposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, witnessed its number of coronavirus cases rise to 101. The state earlier reported that 15 people testing positive over the past 24 hours.

Uddhav said that he was "compelled" to announce a statewide curfew because "people were not listening" to quarantine guidelines. "All district borders sealed, no inter-district transportation allowed as Maharashtra government announces a statewide curfew. All essential services to function and their transportation also allowed but with restrictions," Uddhav said.

He added, "Yesterday we sealed the state borders and today we are sealing district borders. We will not allow it to spread to the districts which are unaffected as of now." Of these cases, 11 are from Mumbai, three from Thane, Vasai- Virar and Navi Mumbai, all part of the commercial capital's metropolitan region, and one from Pune, according to an official statement.

"Out of 14 positive patients in Mumbai (metropolitan) region, nine got the infection from their family member or friends who have earlier tested positive for the pandemic disease, while the remaining five have a travel history from Dubai, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Australia and England," it said.

"One more relative of the COVID-19 woman patient admitted in Pune's Bharti Hospital tested positive today. She does not have any travel history, leaving authorities worried about where she got the infection from," an official said. The official also claimed the Philippines citizen, a Covid-9 patient, who died also had pre-existing complexities such as diabetes and asthma.

The report had stated that there are now 35 positive patients in Mumbai, followed by 16 in Pune, 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad and five in Navi Mumbai. Kalyan, Nagpur and Yavatmal have reported four cases each while Ahmednagar and Thane have two patients each.

Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri and Vasai Virar have reported one positive patient each, taking the total number to 89, the report said. The state has seen two Covid-19 deaths so far. A total of 255 people are currently under quarantine in the state and these include both confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases. Quarantine facilities have admitted 2,144 people of which 1,889 have tested negative.

No new cases in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said no new coronavirus case has been reported in the National Capital in the last 24 hours and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. Five people infected with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals after getting treatment.

The Delhi Police directed people who are on the move for essential services to get curfew passes from the district office to ensure the adherence to Section 144. There were few vehicles and people on the roads in Delhi on Monday as many stayed indoors on the first day of the lockdown in the National Capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Delhi has 30 cases. Twenty-three are those who have returned from abroad, seven are their family members who have been infected," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. "Currently, the situation is under control. Lessons from other countries state that if strictness is not adhered to, things can go out control. This is why there is a lockdown so that the situation does not go out of hand," Kejriwal said.

Kerala in total lockdown

Kerala decided to go in for a total lockdown from midnight till 31 March with 28 new positive COVID-19 cases, the highest on a single day, being reported on Monday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 91 and more than 64,000 under surveillance.

With positive cases continuing to rise, the government decided to go in for the lockdown from midnight tonight till month end, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who held a series of high-level meetings with various departments and stakeholders, said. At least 64,320 are under surveillance in the state and 383 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Of the 28 new cases, 19 are from the worst-affected northern district of Kasaragod, five are from Kannur, one from Pathnamthitta, two from Ernakulam and one from Thrissur, Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting. This is the highest number of positive cases detected in the state on a single day.

With several instances of people in home quarantine defying medical advice to remain indoors, Vijayan said those in quarantine must strictly follow the health department's directions.

Two more test positive in West Bengal

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in West Bengal, PTI reported, taking the total number of cases in the state to eight.

ANI reported that a 57-year-old patient admitted to the AMRI hospital has died of a cardiac arrest and was detected as having contracted the novel coronavirus on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the patient had travel history with Italy.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. According to reports, Banerjee asked the Centre to stop all flights coming to the state and said that flights are causing a breach in the shutdown and quarantine protocol.

Cases mount in Gujarat

Two new positive cases of coronavirus are recorded in Gujarat, total cases mount to 33, stated the Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. She also said that the government was surveying 27,000 people in the state who have recent travel history.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani promised strict action against people violating lockdown rules. The state has declared partial lockdown in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Rajkot districts.

"I have instructed police to take action against those who are flouting lockdown norms. Before flouting rules of lockdown, one has to understand the situation in Europe. Developed countries like Germany, Italy, Spain have over 20,000 cases each. New York had five thousand cases in a day," Rupani said.

"The lockdown is to stop the spread of the disease. It is for general well being of the society. One should not think that we do not face any threat after we observed Janta curfew on Sunday. This has to be observed till 31 March if we have to win the fight against coronavirus," he said.

He assured people there was no shortage of essential items such as milk, vegetables and food. In several areas, police have started punishing people flouting lockdown norms by making them do sit-ups.

Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said that from 12 am on Monday, the entire state will be under lockdown till 31 March. "State borders have been sealed. Action will be taken against the people who will violate the lockdown," he said.

17 districts affected in UP

"All of UP to be locked down by Wednesday," Additional Chief Secretary of Information Awanish Awasthi said, without providing further details. Seventeen of the state's 75 districts that reported positive cases of coronavirus have already been placed under lockdown. Uttar Pradesh has reported 33 cases of coronavirus, including a foreigner.

People rushed to buy essential commodities and police stepped up their presence as a lockdown in 17 Uttar Pradesh districts began on Monday to fight the spread of coronavirus. On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced in Gorakhpur that 15 districts in the state will be under lockdown in the first phase, from Monday to Wednesday.

A few hours later, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said Pilibhit has been added to the list of districts. On Monday evening, Jaunpur become the 17th district under lockdown. Thirty-three people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the state.

After the Janta curfew on Sunday, people in some areas were seen coming out to stock up on groceries on Monday morning. Some complained that traders had hiked the prices of vegetables. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said members of his force were out in large numbers, making people aware of the lockdown and ensuring that essential commodities remained available. "Police are on the job," he said.

Pandey said 190 police vehicles and public address systems at road crossings in the state capital were put to use, asking people to remain indoors. Officials said those employed in essential services like banks and the health sector were being allowed to move about after showing their identity cards. "Efforts are on to see that people do not venture out unnecessarily, a senior official said.

The official said sanitisation work at major crossings and markets was also on. The lockdown is now in force in the districts of Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Pilibhit and Jaunpur.

In a tweet on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of the virus.

Barring essential services, all government offices, educational institutes, autonomous bodies, business establishments, private offices, malls, shops, factories, godowns and public transport will remain shut in these districts, the state government said.

The government will periodically evaluate the situation and redefine essential services, Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The services declared essential include medical, health and family welfare, medical education, home, intelligence/prison administration, police, armed forces and paramilitary forces, personnel department, district administration, energy, urban development, food and civil supplies, disaster relief, fire services, civil defence, information, emergency services, telephone, internet, network services and IT-enabled services.

Postal services, banks, ATMs, insurance companies, e-commerce, media, petrol pumps, LPG and oil agencies, medicine shops, medical equipment shops and medicine producing units, agriculture production and animal fodder too have been classified as essential services.

Save Punjab, urges CM

Hours after announcing a curfew in Punjab to combat coronavirus, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was forced to take the extreme measure in the "larger interest" of the state.

Appealing to the people to voluntarily adhere to the curfew imposed to tackle the prevailing "war-like situation", Singh also warned of strict action against the violators.

The Punjab government on Monday clamped a curfew to fight coronavirus, making it the first state to take the drastic measure after finding that many people were ignoring the state-wide lockdown ordered by it.

In a video message addressing the people of Punjab, the chief minister said he was forced to take the stringent step "in the larger interest of the state, and in the interest of all of you", as he had received reports that people were moving around normally in towns, mohallas and cities defying the lockdown that took into effect on Monday morning.

He appealed to the people for their cooperation and said the violation of the lockdown by them was "unacceptable" and it was the responsibility of his government, and his duty as its head, to "save Punjab".

"We must save our state, our people; we have children, families," the chief minister said, adding that as a small state, it was all the more reason for Punjab to take all possible steps "to preserve our population and ensure that everyone lives happily for years to come." Punjab reported 21 positive coronavirus cases till Monday morning.

Tamil Nadu closes borders

Tamil Nadu became the 15th state to declare a lockdown with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday enforced Section 144 across the state, effective from 6 pm on 24 March (Tuesday) till 31 March. District borders will be shut and only essential services will be available.

The Tamil Nadu government earlier Monday announced a series of intensified measures to tackle coronavirus such as pasting stickers on the houses of overseas returnees advised self-quarantine and setting apart over 9,000 beds and 560 ventilators in government hospitals.

Outlining the initiatives taken by the government for thwarting the spread of the contagion and managing the infected, Palaniswami told the state Assembly that Rs 500 crore has been allocated from the state disaster relief fund for anti-virus initiatives, up from the initial sum of Rs 60 crore.

In a bid to ensure those under home quarantine on return from foreign countries do not come into contact with outsiders, he directed officials to "paste home quarantine information" on the doors of houses of such people. Data on home quarantined people should be shared with police, local bodies and field health officials so that people getting in contact with those isolated will be avoided, he said.

Odisha extends shutdown to entire state

The whole of Odisha will be under lockdown from Tuesday midnight because of the coronavirus threat, a top state government official said. Fourteen of the state's 30 districts are already under a lockdown.

The government's chief spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, said the shutdown will be in force till 29 March. He said the decision was taken after the state's chief secretary chaired a meeting with all district collectors.

The Odisha government extended the statewide lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was also extended to 21 districts and the railways and busstands areas.

"Lockdown extended to full districts of Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur. Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda districts from tomorrow morning. So now the total number of districts under lockdown is 14.

"In addition to this two more major changes are railway station and bus stands are removed form the exempted category for internal transport and eateries located in them. Now railways and bus transport is completely blocked in the entire state," the advisory said.

Karnataka govt orders shutdown till 1 April

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the entire state of Karnataka will be locked down from midnight on 23 March to 1 April, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. "People are requested to strictly follow it," he added.

The Karnataka government said, "All public and private passenger transport services including Ola, Uber, taxi and autorickshaws shall be stopped from tomorrow in Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru and Belagavi where restrictions are in place."

Telangana sees three fresh cases

Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of people detected for the coronavirus in the state to 36, the government said. The three fresh cases are a 49-year-old man with travel history to London, a 39-year-old woman who returned from Germany and a 61-year-old woman who travelled to Saudi Arabia, a media bulletin on COVID-19 said. The condition of all three patients was stable in designated hospitals, it said. The Telangana government has already announced a lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

First positive case in Manipur

A 23-year-old Manipur-based girl who recently returned from the UK has been tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first case in the North-East region of the country. She is currently undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospital in Imphal. The patient hails from Thangmeiband, Imphal West.

Haryana joins in

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus.

The Haryana government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula districts till March 31 but later decided to extend the measure to the entire state.

However, all essential and emergency services are exempted, officials said. During the lockdown, all commercial establishments, shops and factories will remain closed, except those dealing in essential commodities like food, grocery, medicines, etc., they said.

With inputs from agencies

