FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Media briefing on 'statutory, regulatory compliance matters' to begin shortly

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates:
FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would address the media at 2 pm today amid preparations of preparing an economic package that is likely to help the country through the coronavirus lockdown. She said in a tweet that the package would be announced soon on priority and that she would give the media presser through video conference. Her speech will be specifically be focused on statutory and regulatory compliance matters.
Ahead of Narendra Modi's address, the whole of Odisha will be under lockdown from Tuesday midnight because of the coronavirus threat, a top state government official said. Fourteen of the state's 30 districts are already under a lockdown. The Madhya Pradesh government has also imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur cities, where coronavirus cases have been found, right after Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would address the media at 2 pm today amid preparations of preparing an economic package that is likely to help the country through the coronavirus lockdown.
India has reported its tenth death on Tuesday after a 64-year-old man who was admitted to Kasturba hospital on 23 March, died within a few hours of admission. He had returned from the UAE and had travelled to Ahmedabad on 15 March, returned to Mumbai on 20 March.
American lawyer Larry Klayman has filed a USD 20 trillion lawsuit against China for the creation and the release of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 334,000 people globally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm regarding the vital aspects relating to the COVID-19 menace. Meanwhile, the 26 March Rajya Sabha election to 55 seats, scheduled to be held on 26 March, has been deferred.
Two new positive cases of coronavirus are recorded in Gujarat, total cases mount to 33, stated the Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. Meanwhile, a 54-year-old domestic passenger was arrested at the airport here for allegedly refusing to follow instructions given by doctors for the prevention of the spread of novel coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.
The number of states and Union Territories (UTs) which have imposed a lockdown has increased to 32 from 30 last night. The number of districts under lockdown has increased to 560 from 548. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 101 on Tuesday. Four more patients were tested positive in Pune and one was tested positive in Satara.
Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 492. Benchmark indices erased most of its early gains but trading higher with Nifty above 7700. The Sensex is up 369.34 points or 1.42 percent at 26350.58, and the Nifty up 108.40 points or 1.42 percent at 7718.65.
Benchmark indices opened in positive territory on 24 March with Sensex added more than 1000 points. At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,212.60 points or 4.67 percent at 27193.84, and the Nifty up 353.85 points or 4.65 percent at 7964.10. Manipur has reported the first case of COVID-19 in Northeast India, say reports. Northeast Now reports that a 23-year-old from Imphal (west) has been identified as the first confirmed case in the state.
The Tihar Prison authorities said they are planning to release around 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails over the coronavirus threat. However, it will not include hardened or dangerous criminals. While in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enforced the strictest curbs on movement of people for at least three weeks to try and control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, where the death toll has reached 335.
Security was tightened at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, on Tuesday, after a prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in Delhi, with the police clearing out the protest site. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide.
The number of deaths in India due to the novel coronavirus rose to nine on Monday with 468 testing positive as the Centre announced a lockdown in 22 states and Union Territories across the country and the Indian Council of Medical Research recommended the use of an anti-malarial drug in cases of high risk.
The health ministry, in its daily press briefing on Monday, said Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are under complete lockdown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked captains of industry to ensure that the production of essential items is not impacted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and there is no hoarding and black marketing. "The impact on the economy will be felt for some time to come," said Modi as he exhorted India Inc to adopt a humanitarian approach and not to cut down on the workforce in spite of the COVID-19 negative impact on their businesses.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that companies' expenditure to fight the coronavirus pandemic will be considered valid under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The coronavirus outbreak will be treated as a disaster, the Finance Minister said on Twitter.
The Delhi Police on Monday moved to seal all border pickets in the national capital and said curfew passes will be issued to people associated with essential services as "execution" of the prohibitory orders in the city was "not up to the mark today".
Media persons, however, will not need the passes and their ID cards will suffice, they said.
Details like the format of the application for the passes and from when they will be required, etc are likely to be shared on Tuesday, the police said.
On Sunday, police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Delhi till 31 March in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banning protests, and other gatherings.
Section 144 of the CrPC bans the assembly of four or more people in one place.
The Nagaland government will promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Dimapur district from Tuesday to make people stay indoors during the ongoing lockdown declared in the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.
The order, issued by Dimapur police commissioner Rothihu Tetseo on Monday, will come into force from 6 am on 24 March, the official said.
Dimapur, a commercial hub of the state, witnessed an "unprecedented" movement of vehicles during the lockdown which began from Sunday midnight, he said.
Police seized a number of taxis for plying on roads, the official said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enforced the strictest curbs on movement of people for at least three weeks to try and control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, where the death toll has reached 335.
In a televised address to the nation on Monday evening, he said while no prime minister wants to make such demands on the population, the situation was such that he was forced to clamp down on people's movement and the crackdown on any gatherings of more than two people.
With his central message calling on people to restrict their movements outside their homes only for the very basic essentials, Johnson said, "From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction you must stay at home."
In the US, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to prevent hoarding of vital medical supplies and personal protective equipment as the country for the first time registered over 130 deaths in a day due to coronavirus.
Till Monday, more than 43,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the United States. Of these, over 10,000 were added in one day, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles COVID-19 cases. With 139 deaths, the number of fatalities crossed 550 by Monday night.
Signing the executive order, Trump said his government would take action against hoarding and excessive pricing of vital medical and personal protective equipment as well as supplies such as hand sanitisers and face masks.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 14:06:16 IST
Highlights
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Three more cases reported from Telangana; state toll at 36
Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of people detected for the coronavirus in the state to 36, the government said. The three fresh cases are a 49-year-old man with travel history to London, a 39-year-old woman who returned from Germany and a 61-year-old woman who travelled to Saudi Arabia, a media bulletin on COVID-19 said. The condition of all three patients was stable in designated hospitals, it said. The Telangana government has already announced a lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
BJP MPs extend financial assistance through MPLADS fund
Two BJP MPs Ravindra Kushwaha and Virendra Singh Mast have extended financial help through their MPLADS funds for medical equipments to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter to Ballia district magistrate, Kushwaha, BJP MP from Salempur, has extended financial help of Rs 50 lakhs from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund in checking the disease and providing necessary medical equipments.
Ballia MP Virendra Singh Mast, who is also the national president of BJP Kisan Morcha, has also extended financial assistance of Rs 35 lakhs from his fund.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Congress demands imposition of curfew in populated areas of HP
Curfew should be immediately imposed in populated areas of Himachal Pradesh to ensure social distancing to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Congress Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday.
Talking to PTI amid reports of violation of lockdown directions in several parts of the state, the leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly said curfew should be imposed in Dharamshala, industrial town Baddi in Solan district and other populated areas.
Himachal Pradesh government had announced a lockdown in the state on Monday but people are not taking it seriously, Agnihotri said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Sonia Gandhi urges PM to take measures for wage support to construction workers
Expressing concern over the plight of construction workers after the country-wide lockdown over coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce emergency measures, including wage support to those in distress.
In a letter to the prime minister, Gandhi said over 44 million construction workers are now faced with a "precarious" future as many of them are stranded in cities and are deprived of livelihood due to the lockdown.
She said the country is in the midst of the worst global pandemic and this has necessitated stringent measures for containment and management of the COVID-19 transmission. "These measures have led to widespread economic disruptions that had a debilitating impact on the informal sector," she noted.
Coronavirus in China Latest Updates
China to lift lockdown over epicentres Hubei province, Wuhan
China on Tuesday said it will lift the travel curbs in Hubei province, where the deadly coronavirus first emerged last year, on Wednesday and will end the three-month lockdown of its capital Wuhan on April 8, lifting the mass quarantine over the city with a population of over 11 million as the COVID-19 began to abate.
Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus cases were first detected in December last year on Monday reported one new confirmed case of the COVID-19 after reporting zero cases for five consecutive days.
Hubei province and Wuhan which together have over 56 million population were kept under strict lockdown since January 23 with a ban on all movement of people and transportation.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
UP govt issues orders on not stopping vehicles carrying essential commodities
In a bid to prevent a shortage of essential commodities in the locked-down districts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued directives on not stopping the vehicles carrying these items.
"Some restrictions have been imposed because of the lockdown in some districts on the movement of vehicles and trucks carrying goods have been stopped. This could lead to a shortage of essential commodities, the directives issued by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
42 booked in Odisha's Berhampur for defying lockdown
Police have booked 42 persons in Berhampur city in Odishas Ganjam district for defying the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday. At least four cases have been registered in this connection in three police stations, sub-divisional police officer BP Pati told PTI.
While two cases were registered in Goshaninuagaon police station against 30 people, one case each was registered in Bada Bazar and Town police stations against eight and four persons, respectively, he said.
The government has advised the people not to venture out unnecessarily during the lockdown and maintain social distancing.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Aviation minister seeks protection for airline staffers being harassed by neighbours
As India's two major airlines Indigo and Air India reported harassment of their crew members by neighbours amid coronavirus pandemic, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that he has "requested" authorities concerned to extend all possible support and protection to the crew and their family members.
Amid major disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in the aviation sector, IndiGo had stated on Monday that there have been some instances where its employees were ostracised by their communities as a result of their "line of duty and travel history".
Air India had stated on Sunday that vigilante resident welfare associations (RWAs) and neighbours were ostracising and calling police on its crew members who went abroad as a part of their duty.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Odisha extends lockdown to entire state
The whole of Odisha will be under lockdown from Tuesday midnight because of the coronavirus threat, a top state government official said. Fourteen of the state's 30 districts are already under a lockdown.
The government's chief spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, said the shutdown will be in force till 29 March. He said the decision was taken after the state's chief secretary chaired a meeting with all district collectors.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Centre advises states to impose curfew wherever necessary
As people continue to venture out despite lockdown, the Centre has advised state governments and union territory administrations to impose curfew wherever necessary in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.
A top functionary of the central government has called up some of the chief ministers and apprised them of the necessity of imposing the curfew if people continue to venture out of their homes.
The state governments and the union territory administrations have been advised to impose curfew wherever necessary as many people continue to go out of their homes despite the lockdown ordered to check the spread of the virus, a government official told PTI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 2 pm via video conference
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would address the media at 2 pm today amid preparations of preparing an economic package that is likely to help the country through the coronavirus lockdown. She said in a tweet that the package would be announced soon on priority and that she would give the media presser through video conference. Her speech will be specifically be focused on statutory and regulatory compliance matters.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Delhi Police chief meet LG Baijal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday to discuss measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the National Capital.
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava also attended the high-level meeting at the LG office, an official said. The situation emerging out of the coronavirus outbreak was discussed in the meeting, they said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Media house alleges Mumbai Police of harassing staffers on duty
Taking to Twitter, Hindustan Times' editor Sachin Kalbag alleged that Mumbai Police's patrol staff were assaulting media office car drivers who go to pick up reporters and other critical staff needed to run a publication. He said that all drivers had official letters of statement of purpose and yet were harassed.
In a series of tweets, he urged the police to prevent further harassment of media staffers.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Authorities tighten curbs in Kashmir, 49 arrested for violating lockdown order
Authorities in Kashmir tightened curbs on the movement of people to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday, a day after 49 people were arrested for violating the lockdown order, officials said.
Restrictions were intensified with security forces sealing off many roads and erecting barricades to check unwanted movement of people across the valley to enforce the lockdown for containing the spread of the coronavirus infection, the officials said.
They said the authorities ordered stricter restrictions on Tuesday in view of the instances of non-cooperation and violations of restrictions from the general public reported at several places across the valley.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
No new case in Delhi for last 24 hours, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said no new coronavirus case has been reported in the National Capital in the last 24 hours and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. Five people infected with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals after getting treatment.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
87 people who came in contact with COVID-19 Pune patient quarantined
As many as 87 people, including some anganwadi workers, who came in contact with a 41-year-old woman diagnosed with COVID-19 have been home quarantined in Maharashtra's Pune district, a health official said on Tuesday.
The woman, who is also an anganwadi (state-run woman and child care centre) worker in Panshet region of Velha tehsil, is admitted to a city-based hospital and continues to be on ventilator support due to respiratory failure, he said.
She tested positive for COVID-19 earlier after her throat swabs were sent to the National Institute of Virology to check for the possibility of swine flu (H1N1).
Her five close relatives - son, husband, sister, sister's husband and the latter's daughter - also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the official said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Haryana shuts down as lockdown comes into effect
Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus.
The Haryana government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula districts till March 31 but later decided to extend the measure to the entire state.
However, all essential and emergency services are exempted, officials said. During the lockdown, all commercial establishments, shops and factories will remain closed, except those dealing in essential commodities like food, grocery, medicines, etc., they said.
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
US lawyer files $20 trillion lawsuit against China for outbreak
American lawyer Larry Klayman has filed a USD 20 trillion lawsuit against China for the creation and the release of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 334,000 people globally.
Larry Klayman, his advocacy group Freedom Watch and Buzz Photos, a Texas company, filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, alleging that the novel coronavirus was "designed by China to be a biological weapon of war", and that whether or not the country intended to release it, China violated "US law, international laws, treaties, and norms."
"Because China has agreed by treaty to outlaw such weapons, these actions cannot be official governmental actions of the People''s Republic of China and are not subject to any possible claim of legal immunity from suit," the lawsuit said, as cited by Law and Crime.
It went on to allege that the purpose of maintaining the virus within the laboratory was to use it to "kill US citizens and other persons and entities in nations perceived to be an enemy of China."
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 test and treatment likely to be covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme
Coronavirus test and treatment may soon be covered under the government's health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, official sources said on Tuesday.
The National Health Authority, responsible for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, has decided to include the test and treatment of the respiratory ailment in its packages and has sought permission from its governing board, they said.
"We will be implementing it once the approval is given and as soon as the government allows treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals," an official said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Rajya Sabha elections deferred
The Election Commission deferred the 26 March Rajya Sabha elections amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats were scheduled to be held later this week.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Confirmed cases in Maharashtra rise to 101
The number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 101, health officials told PTI. Maharashtra currently has the highest number of onfirmed cases in India.
Three new cases were reported in Pune and one in Satara.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
PM to address nation at 8 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm regarding the vital aspects relating to the COVID-19 menace.
His announcement comes even as the number of confirmed cases in India soared to 492.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Two test positive in Gujarat; state tally climb to 33
Two new positive cases of coronavirus are recorded in Gujarat, total cases mount to 33, stated the Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. She also said that the government was surveying 27,000 people in the state who have recent travel history.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
23-year-old Manipur girl, who returned from UK becomes first case in North East India
A 23-year-old Manipur-based girl who recently returned from the UK has been tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first case in the North-East region of the country. She is currently undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospital in Imphal.
The patient hails from Thangmeiband, Imphal West.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
560 districts in India under complete lockdown
The number of states and Union Territories (UTs) which have imposed a lockdown has increased to 32 from 30 last night. The number of districts under lockdown has increased to 560 from 548.
Some of the states that have imposed a complete curfew are Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab. Tamil Nadu will be imposing Section 144 from 6.00 pm today. The Nagaland government also promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Dimapur district from today.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Amitabh Bachchan deletes tweet on 'clapping vibrations destroy virus potency' after backlash
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday was heavily criticised for one of his tweets, which claimed vibrations from clapping, blowing conch shells as part of Sunday's Janta Curfew would have reduced or destroyed coronavirus potency as it was 'Amavasya', the darkest day of the month.
Bachchan's tweet comes in the wake of several similar fake news stories misinterpreting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of clapping and clanking plates to express gratitude to those providing essential services during this global health crisis.
Read full report here
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Rapid test with 45-min detection time gets fast-tracked, greenlit by US FDA
The American Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus, which could encourage quicker and more testing for the infection, amidst the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
With a detection time of about 45 minutes, the test couldn't have come at a better time – as the United States, China, India and many nations barring the EU, struggle to meet the rapidly growing demand for coronavirus testing.
The test was developed by California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid.
Read full report here
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Maharashtra surpasses Kerala with most number of cases
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 101 on Tuesday. Four more patients were tested positive in Pune and one was tested positive in Satara.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Apollo launches 24/7 risk assessment scanner
Apollo 24/7 has launched an artificial intelligence-based free app to guide users on the novel coronavirus. The self assessment scan has been developed on the basis of guidelines from the WHO and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the government of India.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
113 Indian brought back from Malaysia
Out of the 113 passengers who were brought back from Malaysia on board an Air Asia flight to Chennai, Tamil Nadu last night, nine symptomatic passengers were referred to hospital. The remaining 104 were taken to an Air Force quarantine facility in Tambaram, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
I&B ministry asks states to ensure 'operational continuity' of print, electronic media
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure "operational continuity" of print and electronic media in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories on March 23, the ministry said robust and essential information dissemination networks like TV channels, news agencies "are of utmost importance to ensure timely and authentic information dissemination".
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Mumbai Police alerts people on fake directive
Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police issued an advisory against the spread of fake news. The tweet said that "no such directions" have been given by them. They asked citizens to warn them in case of any doubt and to dial 100 or tweet to them.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Market rebounds; Sensex, Nifty give up initial gains; all indices in red
Benchmark indices erased most of its early gains but trading higher with Nifty above 7700. The Sensex is up 369.34 points or 1.42 percent at 26350.58, and the Nifty up 108.40 points or 1.42 percent at 7718.65. About 559 shares have advanced, 696 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged.
Follow LIVE updates on stock market here
Coronavirus in Australia Latest Updates
Australia reports eighth COVID-19 death
A woman who was infected with the new coronavirus on a cruise ship has become Australia's eighth COVID-19 death.Health authorities say the woman, in her 70s, died in a Sydney hospital on Tuesday, reports The Associated Press.
She was one of the initial three cases confirmed aboard the Ruby Princess and was taken to a hospital on Thursday. So far, 133 passengers from the Ruby Princess have tested positive since the ship docked in Sydney following an 11-day New Zealand cruise.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Nearly 500 coronavirus cases in India; 9 deaths, 36 recovered
Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. According to the data updated Tuesday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 492.
The figure includes at least 41 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 446, after over 22 fresh cases were reported.
Thirty-six people have been cured/discharged/migrated, it added.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Stock market indices in green in opening session
Benchmark indices opened in positive territory on 24 March with Sensex added more than 1000 points.At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,212.60 points or 4.67 percent at 27193.84, and the Nifty up 353.85 points or 4.65 percent at 7964.10.
Follow LIVE updates on stock market here
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Northeast reports first case
Manipur has reported the first case of COVID-19 in Northeast India, say reports. Northeast Now reports that a 23-year-old from Imphal (west) has been identified as the first confirmed case in the state.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Lockdown extends to more districts, incoming travellers barred
The government ordered a complete lockdown in 30 states and Union Territories, covering a total of 548 districts in the country.
Meanwhile, the Home ministry decided to stop incoming passengers on all 107 immigration posts, including airports, seaports and land ports.
As of Tuesday morning, toll due to COVID-19 rose to 9 and the number of cases stood at 468, including 424 active cases.
Coronavirus in India latest updates
Madhya Pradesh imposes curfew in Bhopal, Jabalpur
The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur cities, where coronavirus cases have been found. Soon after assuming charge, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight and issued the directives.
During the meeting, Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and directed for imposition of curfew in the capital city Bhopal and Jabalpur. So far, five cases of coronavirus have been found in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal.
Lockdown has so far been ordered in 39 out of the total 51 districts of the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations department official said.
Coronavirus in India latest updates
Tihar Jail to release 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion
The Tihar Prison authorities said they are planning to release around 3,000 prisoners to ease congestion in jails over the coronavirus threat. "We will try to release around 1,500 convicts on parole or furlough, and around the same number (1,500) of undertrial prisoners (on interim-bail) in the coming three to four days to ease congestion in jails in the wake of coronavirus threat," Sandeep Goel, DG (Prisons), said.
However, it will not include hardened or dangerous criminals, he said. According to the order, prisoners convicted or charged with offenses having jail term of up to seven years can be given parole.
Coronavirus in US latest updates
Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms after US joins calls for postponement
US Olympic organisers joined calls for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the International Olympic Committee, according to member Dick Pound, has decided to delay the event, likely for a year.
Major sporting nations Australia and Canada withdrew on Monday as organisers came under mounting pressure to postpone the event for the first time in its 124-year modern history.
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it had listened to feedback from athletes and was encouraged by a clearer path towards postponement.
Coronavirus in UK latest updates
UK goes into three-week lockdown to tackle spread
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has enforced the strictest curbs on movement of people for at least three weeks to try and control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, where the death toll has reached 335.
In a televised address to the nation on Monday evening, he said while no prime minister wants to make such demands on the population, the situation was such that he was forced to clamp down on people's movement and the crackdown on any gatherings of more than two people.
With his central message calling on people to restrict their movements outside their homes only for the very basic essentials, Johnson said, "From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction you must stay at home."
Coronavirus in India latest updates
Ensure only mission critical staff comes to work: Nasscom to IT firms
Industry body Nasscom on Monday urged IT companies to prepare for a complete lockdown and ensure that only a handful of staff members are allowed to come to work to support mission-critical functions.
As an increasing number of states across the country imposed lockdown and restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Nasscom, in an advisory to member companies, cautioned that "essential services notification cannot be interpreted to be used for projects that had to be completed in the near term and contracts carrying penalties, etc."
"This is only for truly mission critical work, and any misuse will put us at the risk of losing the trust (of) the Government and might seriously impact the entire industry," Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom said in the advisory.
Nasscom also advised companies to plan the teams in such a way that in places like Delhi NCR, the mission critical staff would not have to cross the state borders of UP, Delhi and Haryana.
Coronavirus in Italy latest updates
Italy's deaths slow down, raises hope
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose by 602 on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days, while the number of new cases also slowed, raising hope that the most aggressive phase of the epidemic may be passing.
The Civil Protection Agency said the number of fatalities from the month-old contagion stood at 6,077, while confirmed cases totaled 63,927, an increase of 4,789 over the past 24 hours — the smallest rise for five days.
“Today is perhaps the first positive day we have had in this hard, very tough month,” said Giulio Gallera, the top health official in the northern region of Lombardy, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak.
Coronavirus in US latest updates
139 deaths in US in one day, Trump signs order to prevent medical supplies hoarding
US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order to prevent hoarding of vital medical supplies and personal protective equipment as the country for the first time registered over 130 deaths in a day due to coronavirus.
Till Monday, more than 43,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the United States. Of these, over 10,000 were added in one day, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles COVID-19 cases. With 139 deaths, the number of fatalities crossed 550 by Monday night.
Signing the executive order, Trump said his government would take action against hoarding and excessive pricing of vital medical and personal protective equipment as well as supplies such as hand sanitisers and face masks.
"Very simply, we will not allow anyone to exploit the suffering of American citizens for their own profit," he asserted, adding the Department of Justice will aggressively prosecute fraudulent schemes related to the pandemic.
Coronavirus in South Korea latest updates
South Korea reports 76 new cases
South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, maintaining a downward trend in new infections which raised hopes that Asia’s largest outbreak outside China may be slowing.
The daily tally brought the country’s total infections to 9,037, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by two to 120.
It marked the 13th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less. South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases on Monday since with a peak of 909 cases recorded on 29 February.
Coronavirus in India latest updates
India has 'tremendous capacity' to combat virus, says WHO
The executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Michael J Ryan, on Tuesday said that India has a tremendous capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak situation as it has experience of eradicating two pandemics, namely small-pox and polio.
"There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity," J Ryan said during a daily press brief on COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before," he added.
Coronavirus in US latest updates
Historic Fed boost fails to stop Wall Street's virus-driven sell-off
Wall Street’s slide deepened on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus forced more US states into lockdown, overshadowing unprecedented moves by the US Federal Reserve to shore up credit across the economy. After recently cutting interest rates to near zero, the Fed will now lend against student loans and credit card loans, as well as back the purchase of corporate bonds and make direct loans to companies.
Announcement of the extraordinary measures briefly lifted US stock index futures before Monday's trading session began, but the mounting death toll from COVID-19 and a tide of lockdowns of more US states quickly sent the main indexes into the red, putting the S&P 500 on pace for its worst month since World War Two.
Coronavirus latest updates
WHO warns of 'accelerating' pandemic
The pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide.
While it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases of COVID-19, it took only 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.
Coronavirus in India latest updates
Protesters removed from Shaheen Bagh, says report
According to India Today reports, Shaheen Bagh has removed protesters from the site on Tuesday amid lockdown announced in view of coronavirus till 31 March in Delhi.
The moves a day after the Supreme Court heard petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh to prevent the spread of coronavirus, along with other pleas pending before it in the matter.
Coronavirus in India latest updates
22 states under lockdown
The health ministry, in its daily press briefing on Monday, said Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are under complete lockdown.
Coronavirus in US latest updates
Donald Trump calls to protect Asian Americans
US President Donald Trump has called for protection of Asian Americans after charges that his use of the term "Chinese virus" had aggravated a backlash.
"It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world," Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.
His tone - and avoidance of calling novel coronavirus the "Chinese virus" -- contrasts with last week when he voiced anger at being accused of racism.
Asian American activists have reported a spike in bias incidents since the epidemic erupted, including a woman who was followed and beaten on the New York subway.
Coronavirus latest updates
Asian stocks rally after Fed's pledge to stabilise financial system
Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve’s sweeping pledge to spend whatever it took to stabilize the financial system eased debt market pressures, even if it could not offset the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus.
While Wall Street seemed unimpressed, investors in Asia were encouraged enough to lift E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 by 1.9 percent and Japan's Nikkei by 4.9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2 percent, though that followed a drop of almost 6% on Monday. South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses.
In its latest drastic step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and muni bonds. The numbers were certainly large, with analysts estimating the package could make $4 trillion or more in loans to non-financial firms
Coronavirus in India latest updates
Section 144 imposed in Nagaland's Dimapur from 6 am
The Nagaland government will promulgate prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Dimapur district from Tuesday to make people stay indoors during the ongoing lockdown declared in the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.
The order, issued by Dimapur police commissioner Rothihu Tetseo on Monday, will come into force from 6 am on 24 March, the official said.
Dimapur, a commercial hub of the state, witnessed "unprecedented" movement of vehicles during the lockdown which began from Sunday midninght, he said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in China Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in US Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in Australia Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in US latest updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
