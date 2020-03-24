Coronavirus Outbreak: From hot baths to pneumonia vaccines; WHO busts common COVID-19 myths

The coronavirus pandemic has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the world. Many countries, including India, have opted for lockdowns to stop the virus from spreading.

The deadly virus has infected over 3.8 lakh people and killed more than 16,000. It has also dealt a big blow to the world economy.

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc, several myths related to it are doing the rounds on the internet. The World Health Organization (WHO) has now stepped in to clear the air.

Heat and humid areas are not safe

WhatsApp forwards claim that coronavirus cannot survive in tropical countries with a hot and humid climate.

The WHO has said that the deadly virus can be transmitted in all areas and people should follow preventive measures regardless of the area they live in.

Hot baths will not kill the virus

There is no evidence to support that taking a hot bath will keep coronavirus at bay. The normal human body temperature is around 36.5°C to 37°C irrespective of the temperature of your bath. You can burn yourself if you bathe using very hot water.

Mosquito bites don’t spread the disease

There has been no information or evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can spread through mosquito bites. The deadly virus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread through saliva or discharge from the nose.

Hand dryers are not helpful

Hand dryers cannot kill coronavirus. In order to protect yourself from coronavirus, you have to wash your hands with soap or using a sanitiser.

Alcohol or chlorine will only cause you harm

You cannot protect yourself from the coronavirus by spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body. This practice can damage your eyes and mouth.

Pneumonia vaccines don’t work

WHO has clarified that vaccines used for curing pneumonia are not useful in preventing coronavirus. The deadly virus needs its own vaccine, which has not been developed yet.

