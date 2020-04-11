Coronavirus Outbreak: Friends reunion delayed, won't be part of HBO Max launch in May after production shutdown

Los Angeles: The Friends reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected.

Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill.

The special, featuring the entire original Friends cast, was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. No taping was done before the health crisis hit, the company said Friday.

The special is being called a “celebration of the beloved show” and was supposed to be shot on the same Burbank, California, soundstage where the series filmed.

The show made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names and won six Emmy Awards.

A reunion has been long-sought by fans of the NBC series, which ended its 236-episode run in 2004. HBO Max will also carry every episode of the sitcom, which has proved enduringly popular, including with young audiences who discovered the show when it was available on Netflix.

