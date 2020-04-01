Coronavirus Outbreak: Former tennis star Patrick McEnroe doing 'absolutely fine' despite being tested positive for COVID-19
Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced on social media on Tuesday.
“My tests just came back positive,” the 53-year-old said on Twitter. “That’s the bad news. The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel 100%."
Update... pic.twitter.com/5P1diSt98D
— Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) March 31, 2020
“I’m an example of someone that has been able to fight through it and I’m doing absolutely fine.”
McEnroe, 53, lives in the metropolitan New York City area, one of the hardest hit cities for the virus in the United States.
He reached a career high ranking of 28 before retiring in 1998, and was later a U.S. Davis Cup captain.
He is currently a tennis analyst for ESPN.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 08:43:09 IST
