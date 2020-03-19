Narendra Modi on Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM pitches for janata curfew on 22 March, says pandemic has affected economy
Narendra Modi on Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Narendra Modi said that "resolution and restraint" were the most important principles in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Resolution and restraint is very important in combat against this global epidemic. As citizens, people need to strengthen their resolve to follow the advisories issues by state and central governments to fight," he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has also affected economies across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding that the Centre has constituted a 'COVID-19 economic task force' which will take decisions regarding the economy in the duration of fighting the pandemic.
He also appealed to people to give those in service like domestic helps to take days off, and also not cut their pay if they are not able to come to work.
Advocating social distancing to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Narendra Modi said that the state governments must enforce 'janata curfew' on 22 March. "Avoid travelling out of the house unless it is essential travel," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while world powers are struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, developing countries like India will find it a big challenge to tackle and curb the infections. "You might think that you are fine and you will continue to roam around, but that is not right according to me. You have a responsibility to your fellow citizens to take care," he said.
Modi also strongly advocated the measure of social distancing, and advised staying away from crowds. He also said that companies must allow employees to work from.
'You have always given me what I've asked for, and today I am here to ask for your time over the next few weeks. It is necessary for every citizen of India to be aware and cautious about the COVID-19 infection, over the next few weeks," Narendra Modi said.
He added, "This crisis has engulfed the entire human race. For the past two months, we have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak on the Centre's measures to combat the novel coronavirus at 8 pm.
Iranian health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that an Iranian dies due to the novel coronavirus every 10 minutes. Every hour, at least 50 Iranian are infected, he added in a tweet.
Iran confirmed 1,046 cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 18,407.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Twenty or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state." Earlier, 50 or more people were not allowed to gather.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that all restaurants in the National Capital will be shut in a bid to urge people to stay home as authorities take measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, he said, that the take away and home delivery services will be available.
"10 confirmed cases have so far been reported in Delhi. Of which, two have been cured. We have 768 beds for quarantine purposes, of which 57 are occupied. We have 550 isolation beds," Kejriwal said.
The Government of India issued an advisory on Thursday saying that no scheduled international commercial passenger flights shall be allowed to land in India from 22 March for one week.
A fourth patient of the novel coronavirus has succumbed to the infection in India, reports said. The victim was reportedly a 70-year-old man in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar who had travel history with Germany and Italy, India Today reported.
Prasar Bharati on Thursday said that a purported government notice claiming that restricted movement will be implemented in the country is fake news. "This press release being circulated on Social Media is NOT from India and NOT for India," the tweet said.
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday suspended the inter-state bus service as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.
The order passed by the regional transport officer of Kashmir read, " To migitate the transmission of COVID-19 in Union Terrirtory of Jammu and Kashmir, it is hereby ordered that no bus service/ mini bus service/ maxi cab service/ auto passenger service shall ply in Srinagar district with immediate effect till further orders."
The statement further said that no public transport shall enter Srinagar district from the north, south or central district of Kashmir division."
So far, three people have tested positive in the Jammu region.
Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Noida Police Commissionerate on Wednesday ordered the imposition of Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar to restrict gathering of people.
The Noida Police Commissionerate said in a tweet, "In view of the emergency situation arising out of threat of coronavirus, and following Section 144 of CrPC, it is announced that no social, political, cultural, religious, sports and business gatherings shall be allowed in Gautam Budh Nagar district till 5 April, 2020."
Lending its support to the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, WhatsApp on Wednesday announced two initiatives: the launch of Coronavirus Information Hub in partnership with the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, and UNDP, and a $1 million donation to the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).
As coronavirus cases continue to rise globally – infecting over 1,98,000 people and claiming more than 7,900 lives worldwide – the messaging platform on Wednesday said WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub at whatsapp.com/coronavirus would provide simple, actionable guidance for health workers, educators, community leaders, non-profit entities, local governments, and local businesses that rely on WhatsApp to communicate.
Amid coronavirus outbreak, Kerala government and the opposition have shown unity and come together to fight the crisis together. Setting aside their political differences, Kerala chief minister and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala have decided to hold a joint press conference addressing the local self government heads on how to manage the coronavirus pandemic.
Pinarayi, who has been hailed for his efforts to manage and curb the fast-spreading virus, reviewed the preparations taken by the state against the pandemic and stressed upon the need to tighten vigil. Kerala has reported the second highest confirmed cases. Pinarayi, along with health minister KK Shailaja, has held daily press conferences at 7 pm for the last 8 days.
Kerala has already reported 25 positive cases and home quarantined 17,743 people so far. Besides, around 18,472 people are under surveillance, of which 268 are undergoing treatment in hospitals.
The ICSE board on Thursday postponed Class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till 31 March.
On Wednesday however, he had said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule after the CBSE announced it has postponed exams till 31 March.
Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47, officials said.
While one woman had returned from the United Kingdom, another one had come back from Dubai, they said.
"A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK. Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49- year-old," an official said.
According to Health Ministry, the number of people infected with the highly contagious novel coronavirus has risen to 166, ANI reported. The number of confirmed cases comprised 141 Indians and 25 foreigners.
India has recorded three deaths due to COVID-19 so far. The government has given several advisories asking people to avoid crowded places and stay at home as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of the disease.
A 20-year old man who travelled by train from Delhi to Chennai tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, becoming Tamil Nadus second COVID-19 patient, over ten days after the first case surfaced in the state, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said.
Incidentally, the first patient, a 45-year old engineer, has been discharged from hospital after his recovery, the Minister announced.
On the latest case, he indicated the patient did not have any history of foreign travel, describing him as a domestic case.
The youth, hailing from Delhi was currently in the isolation ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai and being monitored closely, he said adding efforts would be launched immediately to trace those whom he had come into contact in recent days.
The number of positive cases of coronavirus in India on Wednesday rose to 151, which included 25 foreign nationals and 126 Indians.
Meanwhile, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the total number of Indians infected by coronavirus abroad was 276 — 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.
Giving a state-wise break up of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, officials said Delhi has so far reported ten cases which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 16 cases, including one foreigner.
Maharashtra has 42 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals.
Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients, whereas, the number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight while in Jammu and Kashmir the number of cases was three. Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners.
Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Punjab have reported one case each.
In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include fourteen foreigners. According to the ministry's data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed all examinations from 19 March to 31 March. The board also directed the suspension of evaluation work till 31 March.
Swiss firm gets licence to conduct tests
The Swiss firm Roche Diagnostics India received the licence for conducting coronavirus tests after approval from drug regulator DCGI, making it the first private firm to get such permission after the government decided to allow accredited private labs to test for COVID-19, a senior health ministry official said.
According to a senior official, the DCGI is now assessing giving licence to another private diagnostic firm, bioMérieux, which has also sought approval to conduct tests for coronavirus.
The official said two Indian diagnostic companies — Trivitron Healthcare and Mylab Discovery Solution — have also sought approval from the DCGI for the coronavirus testing kits developed by them.
Three more cases reported in Karnataka
In Karnataka, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 14 on Wednesday, with three more people testing positive. With this, the government has extended the lockdown announced last week to 31 March as it stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the disease which has already claimed a life in the state.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and further measures to tackle the outbreak. The cabinet decided to earmark Rs 200 crore as "immediate expenses" to contain the spread, and constitute a task force comprising four ministers for monitoring the situation on a daily basis, and review measures.
The state government had announced lockdown of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week, with effect from last Saturday.
Yediyurappa had also issued instructions to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, fairs, marriage, sports and engagement events, and birthday parties state-wide for a week from Saturday. The chief minister on Wednesday said these curbs would continue till 31 March.
Army reports first case
The Indian Army reported its first case of coronavirus after a 34-year-old soldier of Ladakh Scout regiment tested positive, prompting the force to strengthen its check and prevention mechanism and suspend war games and training activities.
The soldier from the Ladakh Scout regiment tested positive for the virus after he came in contact with his father, who had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on 20 February and tested positive for COVID-19, army sources said.
A resident of Chuhot village in Leh, the soldier was on leave from 25 February and rejoined duty on 2 March, sources said, adding he was quarantined on 7 March and tested positive on 16 March. The soldier's brother has also tested positive, sources said.
This prompted the army to further strengthen its check and prevention mechanism by taking additional steps, including checking soldiers for flu symptoms on their return from leave and cancelling non-essential travel and conferences.
Impact on travel
Senior railway officials informed a parliamentary panel that more than 60 percent tickets were cancelled in March so far due to the outbreak while GoAir said it has terminated contracts of expat pilots amid curtailed operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also announced reduction in its flights to India, two days after the government stated that passengers coming from UAE from 18 March onward would be compulsorily quarantined for 14 days.
With a surge in demand for soaps, floor cleaners and thermal scanners, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the Centre is closely monitoring the prices of these items. Normally, the ministry keeps track of prices of 22 essential commodities but recently, it has included face masks and hand sanitisers under the Essential Commodities Act.
Indians stranded in Iran
Giving the details of Indians in Iran, one of the worst affected countries by the novel coronavirus, V Muraleedharan in his written reply said the nationals include about 1,100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra.
There are also nearly 300 students primarily from Jammu and Kashmir, about 1,000 fishermen, including from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, and others who are on a long-term stay in Iran for pursuing their livelihood and religious studies, he added.
Asked about steps taken by the Centre to help Indians stranded in Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak, Muraleedharan said the government has made focussed efforts for the safe return of Indians from that country.
A team of six Indian health officials has been deputed to Iran in order to set up testing and sampling facilities there, he said.
Muraleedharan said that 1,706 samples have been taken, including from pilgrims, students and other Indians stranded in Iran. These are tested at medical facilities including the National Institute of Virology, Pune, he said.
Iran reports biggest single-day rise in deaths
Iran reported its single biggest jump in deaths from the new coronavirus on Wednesday as another 147 people died, raising the country's overall toll due to the virus to 1,135.
The nearly 15 percent spike in deaths, amid a total of 17,361 confirmed cases in Iran, marks the biggest 24-hour rise in fatalities since officials first acknowledged cases of the virus in Iran in mid-February.
Still, even as the number of cases continues to grow each day, food markets were still packed with shoppers on Wednesday and highways were crowded with traffic as families traveled between cities ahead of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, on Friday.
Meanwhile, desperate travellers choked European border crossings Wednesday after countries implemented strict controls to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 8,000.
In releasing the new figures, Johns Hopkins University also said more than 82,000 people recovered from the virus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, although severe illness is more likely in the elderly and those with existing health problems.
Italy has been the second hardest-hit country with more than 31,000 cases, behind more than 81,000 in China.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 20:49:02 IST
