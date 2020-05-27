Coronavirus Outbreak: Football returns to USA with National Women's Soccer League matches in empty stadiums
Pro football returns to the US next month when the National Women's Soccer League starts a 25-game tournament in a pair of stadiums in Utah that will be kept clear of fans to protect players from the coronavirus.
Players from the nine teams will train and live at two Salt Lake City-area hotels, the league announced Wednesday. All players will be tested for COVID-19 before leaving for Utah, and then will be regularly screened during their monthlong stay.
No fans will be allowed into the Zions Bank or Rio Tinto stadiums, two suburban Salt Lake City venues that will host the action.
The tournament begins 27 June, with games to be televised and streamed by CBS and its online and broadcast affiliates. It's a boon for a league that was looking for a new TV partner in the wake of the US women's victory in the World Cup last year and now finds itself on the front end of American leagues returning and offering live sports in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league's biggest draw, World Cup star Megan Rapinoe, is under contract with Reign FC. The league gave no indication of whether she would play in the tournament, and the availability of several of the league's top stars is in question, according to a report by The Washington Post.
The league was supposed to begin its 2020 season 18 April. Its players' union agreed to the terms of the return, which will include four games of pool play for each team, followed by an eight-team, single-elimination tournament that will conclude 26 July.
“As the plans for the tournament unfolded, it was our priority as the (players' association) to protect our players, and we feel that NWSL shares those values,” union leaders Yael Overmuch and Brooke Elby said in a statement.
America's major men's football league, Major League Soccer (MLS), has resumed limited training in the hopes of restarting this summer. The German Bundesliga resumed play in empty stadiums earlier this month after a two-month hiatus; other major leagues in Europe, including the Premier League, are trying to figure out the logistics of getting back to play.
The NWSL used the roll-out of the plans for its summertime tournament to also announce a new sponsorship deal with Verizon.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 27, 2020 21:03:33 IST
Tags : America, Football, KickingAround, Megan Rapinoe, National Women's Soccer League, NWSL, USA
Trending
-
Hypertension: How a hormone called aldosterone may have been the cause of your high blood pressure
-
Review study suggests vitamin D may not be a predictor of COVID-19 deaths, unlike previously thought
-
Can artificial sunlight kill the COVID-19 causing virus?
-
Coronavirus infection: How long do COVID-19 patients remain infectious?
-
Study says mutations of SARS-CoV-2 virus might not be as harmful as the original strain
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Novavax starts phase I/II clinical trials, here's all you need to know about the vaccine
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state