Coronavirus Outbreak: Huawei, Realme, OnePlus, and others extend warranty support in India

OnePlus will be extending the warranty period of your smartphone to 31 May if it expires between 1 March to 31 May.


tech2 News StaffMar 27, 2020 12:12:01 IST

The Coronavirus outbreak has indeed put the world on hold. Like many other countries, India has been on a 21-day lockdown since 23 March. Among various other restrictions that it brings, the lockdown has also created an issue for smartphone users who are looking to get their devices repaired. It's especially difficult for people whose devices are reaching the end of the warranty period.

However, given the pandemic, smartphone companies have decided to extend their product warranties by up to 3 months.

OnePlus 6T

Here is the list of brands that are planning to extend warranty periods:

OnePlus

As per the company blog, OnePlus will be extending the warranty support till 31 May if it expires between 1 March to 31 May. The company is also extending its replacement and return period by 15 to 30 days.

OnePlus will also provide free two-way shipping for all the returns, replacements and repairs. All these plans are applicable to all regions and are effective immediately.

 You can also tap on this page, to look for more FAQs on the topic.

Huawei, Honor

Huawei has also announced that for all the devices, that warranty of which expires between 21 March to 21 June, will be extended till 31 June. This is applicable to users in India, UAE, and South Africa and it implies to all Huawei products including smartphones, MateBooks, accessories and so on.

Users can now visit the Huawei India website to share their product details and get the required information.

The same changes on warranty extension also apply to all Huawei's sub-brand Honor products.

Realme

Realme India has announced that all products whose warranties expire between 20 March to 31 April will be extended to 31 May. In addition to this, the replacement period of all the purchases made between 15 March and 30 April will be extended to 30 days.

Oppo

Oppo has extended its warranties of products purchased from authorised offline and online stores after 23 March, till further notice. These products include data cables, earphones, chargers, smartphones, and even internal batteries.

