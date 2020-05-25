You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: FA Women's Super League cancelled following 'overwhelming feedback from the clubs'

The Associated Press May 25, 2020 21:12 PM IST

The top women’s football league in England has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, right, and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball in a Women's Super League fixture. AP

The Football Association says a decision was taken to end the Women’s Super League with immediate effect following “overwhelming feedback from the clubs” and to give them the chance to “prepare and focus on next season.”

Manchester City was leading the league by a point from Chelsea, which had a game in hand.

Arsenal was a further three points behind and also had a game in hand on City.

Recommendations for sporting outcomes such as which team should represent England in the Women’s Champions League next season will be sent to the FA board.

The second-tier Women’s Championship has also been cancelled.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 21:12:53 IST

