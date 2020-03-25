Coronavirus Outbreak: Emma Watson takes up #IStayHomeFor challenge for her 'grandma, mum and best friend'
Following stars like Kevin Bacon, David Beckham and Demi Lovato, Little Women actress Emma Watson too joined the #IstayHomeFor challenge. She took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the women in her family.
Watson uploaded an image of herself with a placard that read, "# I stay home for my grandma and mum and best friend."
“My grandma is over 70, so particularly vulnerable... My Mum is a type 1 diabetic and my best friend is a health care professional. #Istayhomefor them. Description: ❤️ Who are you staying home for? Sending love. E xxx Thank you to @michelleobama for the tips,” the Harry Potter actress captioned the image.
The 29-year-old shared a series of shots advising the general public on how best to keep small establishments afloat amid the coronavirus crisis.
She advised netizens to make an online donation to local food banks or buy gift certificates from local businesses and save them for later to give them as gifts.
Watson suggested that people send payments to the hairstylists, barbers and nail technicians as if one was still keeping their appointments.
Businesses across the world are facing a tough time with governments going for a lockdown to stop the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.
Apart from advising others on how to figure this out as the new normal, Watson also urged people to be gentle with themselves amidst feelings of fear.
“It's okay to say 'I need help'. We can all take turns lifting each other up,” she added in one of the images shared.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 09:54:01 IST
Tags : #IstayHomeFor, #IstayHomeFor Challenge, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, Emma Watson, Hollywood, Little Women, Self Quarantine, Self-Isolation, Shareworthy
