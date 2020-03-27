Coronavirus Outbreak: Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee donates one month's salary towards fight against COVID-19
Kolkata: Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee will donate one month's salary to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Association of Bengal said on Friday.
The CAB had already announced a sum of Rs 25 lakh, while president Avishek Dalmiya donated Rs 5 lakh to join the fight against the rapidly-spreading disease.
"Mukherjee has also requested CAB to donate his one month's salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund," the CAB said in a statement.
Mukherjee also arranged rice and cereals which were distributed to the groundsmen, belonging to various cricket grounds located at Kolkata Maidan.
Moved by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya's appeal to come forward and join in the fight against coronavirus, many members and units also announced donations.
Barasat ground curator Goutam Sur donated Rs 50,000, while former Bengal pacer Shib Shankar Paul chipped in with Rs 25,000.
"He (Paul) has requested the CAB to donate the amount and adjust the same from his remuneration as the Bengal women's coach," the CAB said.
CAB tournament committee member Deepanshu Ghoshal personally contributed Rs 1 lakh to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.
Cricket Club of Bhawanipore announced a donation of Rs 50,000, while the Calcutta University Institute pledged for Rs 10,001.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 22:30:38 IST
Tags : Avishek Dalmiya, CAB, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Cricket, Cricket Association Of Bengal, Eden Gardens, Sports, SportsTracker, Sujan Mukherjee
Trending
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India