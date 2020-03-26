Coronavirus Outbreak: DPIIT to monitor real-time status of transport, delivery of essential commodities
New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a control room to monitor in real-time the status of transportation and delivery of essential commodities amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.
It will also monitor difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period from 25 March to 14 April.
"In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transport and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to this department," the DPIIT said.
Grievances can be emailed to "controlroom-dpiit@gov.in" or informed through telephone (011-23062487). This number will be functional from 8am to 6pm.
The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room would be taken up with the concerned state government, district, police authorities, and other agencies.
It has urged to all "stakeholders, industry associations to report the issues affecting the industry, trade, especially the ground level issues on this control room," it said.
The issue assumed significance as traders and e-commerce companies have raised concerns over the police beating up delivery boys in different states, while they were doing their duty.
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a detailed meeting on Wednesday with DPIIT, traders and e-commerce firms on the smooth supply of essential goods in the country.
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 11:42:19 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Department For Promotion Of Industry And Internal Trade, DPIIT, Essential Commodities, Lockdown, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect