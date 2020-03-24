Narendra Modi on Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: PM announces Rs 15,000 crore package for COVID-19; India to be shutdown from midnight

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Adherence to lockdown will decide impact of COVID-19 on India: Modi "India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again," Modi said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi announces Rs 15,000 crore package to tackle COVID-19 Modi announced a 15,000 crore package for COVID-19, to acquire medical equipment and protective gear, and also increase training of medical and paramedical staff, testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, and ventilators. "I have appealed to state governments to make the public healthcare the highest priority right now. I am also sure that private companies will also join in the efforts to curb the infection," he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi appeals for compassion for medical staff Modi said that every citizen should be compassionate and grateful for those in essential services like doctors and nurses and police, and even the media and hygiene workers who are sanitising public areas.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi makes strong pitch for social distancing "People in countries like America have adhered to the quarantine guidelines laid down by the government to the last letter, which is how they are starting to overcome the disease now. Social distancing -- from the prime minister down to the last citizen in every village, has to follow self-isolation," Modi said, urging citizens for the second time over quarantine.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi quotes WHO figures to emphasise on need for lockdown Narendra Modi quoted WHO statistics to emphasise the need of the complete nationwide lockdown in a bid to spread coronavirus. He said that from taking 60+ days to spread to one lakh people, the coronavirus has now started spreading faster and faster. He also said that multiple countries around the world are suffering from the coronavirus, despite having world-class health care systems.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Forget outside world for 21 days, says Modi "I urge you to forget the outside world for these 21 days. Forget every work except the work of staying at home. With this order, we have drawn a 'lakshan rekha' around your house from now onwards," Modi said, giving details of the complete nationwide lockdown in effect from tonight.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Complete lockdown to be enforced for 21 days: Modi Modi announced a complete nationwide lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, starting from midnight on 24 March for 21 days. "This lockdown will be strictly imposed in every village and every lane. According to health experts, 21 days are necessary to break the cycle of coronavirus. If these 21 days are not observed as a lockdown, it will take us back 21 years."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi announces nationwide complete lockdown from tonight

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi says social distancing is most effective to stop COVID-19 Detailing the efforts taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus across the world, Modi said that the precaution of social distancing is a tried and tested way of succeeding in curbing the pandemic. "There is a misconception that social distancing is only for those who are sick. Social distancing is for everyone, even the prime minister! Some people are spreading false information, which will affect every single citizen of the country. And if all citizens are affected, the negative effects are unimaginable," he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi hails success of janata curfew Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his second address to the nation over the novel coronavirus, said that the janata curfew, an exercise of self-isolation, carried out on 22 March, was extremely successful and that every citizen had followed the guidlines. "Citizens across every socio-economic section is worthy of praise for the success of the janata curfew," he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi's address on COVID-19 begins

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates First COVID-19 patient in Kashmir recovers The first patient of COVID-19 in Kashmir has been successfully treated and will be discharged after completing quarantine, reports said. Director of SKIMS hospital AG Ahangar told reporters that the woman was recovering very fast and would be discharged soon after completing the quarantine period.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi to address the nation shortly Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak about the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India at 8 pm today.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province Chinese authorities said Tuesday they will end a two-month lockdown of most of coronavirus-hit Hubei province at midnight, as domestic cases of the virus continue to subside. People with a clean bill of health will be allowed to leave, the provincial government said. The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until 8 April. China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting 23 January in a surprise middle-of-the-night announcement and expanded it to most of the province in succeeding days. Train service and flights were canceled and checkpoints set up on roads into the central province. (AP)

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in India rise to 519 The health ministry on Friday said, "The total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 519. As many as 470 cases are active in the country, 40 have been cured and 9 have died."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajkot Two more coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat's Rajkot, a 36-year-old man and 76-year-old woman, The Indian Express reported. "The man has a travel history to abroad, whereas details of the woman are being ascertained, Rajkot CDHO Dr Mitesh Bhanderi said. Both patients are residents of Rajkot," the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Mumbai Police uses horoscope to urge people to stay at home "For once (and only once), the stars may definitely favour you if you follow these predictions!" the Mumbai Police said on Twitter. For once (and only once), the stars may definitely favour you if you follow these predictions! #HomeIsTheStar #FightCorona #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/YmCR1Rnz0Q — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre prohibits export of protective gear The Centre on Friday prohibited the export of sanitisers and all ventilators including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing apparatus, falling under any ITCHS Code (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System), with immediate effect.

Yatish Yadav, Associate Editor Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Rajiv Gauba asks states to strengthen surveillance teams for positive COVID-19 cases Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba wrote a letter to states today asking them to strengthen surveillance team as well as rapid response teams to identify all positive cases. Here is the excerpt: " ...Request you to suitably supplement your state and district surveillance teams as well as the rapid response teams. It is absolutely essential that surveillance and contact tracing of all positive cases is taken up and no suspected or high risk person is left out. It is important that while these tasks are being monitored at the state level by the state health secretaries, this activity is directly and regularly monitored at the district level by the district magistrates involving the official machinery available in the district."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Harsh Vardhan 'deeply anguished' over discrimination against doctors Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that he was "deeply anguished" over reports of discrimination against doctors treating coronavirus patients. "I’m DEEPLY ANGUISHED to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida, Warangal, Chennai etc that DOCTORS and PARAMEDICS are being ostracised in residential complexes & societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing #COVID2019 infection. Pls don’t panic!" he said. All precautions are being taken by doctors & staff on #COVID2019 duty to ensure they’re not carriers of infection in anyway. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system.On Sunday,nation applauded their selfless services. It’s our bounden duty 2 keep their morale high — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi govt issues advisory over use of hydroxychloroquinolones The Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory to pharmacists and chemists through the chemists' association, to stop the sale of drugs like hydroxychloroquinolones chloroquine, lopinavir, etc to anybody except those who have a "prescription from a registered medical practitioner".

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates London Underground crowded despite virtual lockdown Roads were much quieter than usual on Tuesday after Britain went into virtual lockdown to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but London Underground trains were crammed with people and streets were far from deserted. Some workers were also still mingling close together after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday evening ordered people to stay at home, said most shops must close and banned social gatherings. The unprecedented peacetime restrictions, which will last at least three weeks, are intended to stop the state-run National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed after the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Britain rose to 335.But social media images showed London Underground railway trains were packed with commuters and one large retail chain suggested it wanted to stay open. (Reuters)

Coronavirus in Japan Latest Updates Japan asks for Olympics to be defered by a year Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe's office on Friday said that after discussions with the International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, an agreement to defer the Olympics scheduled for this year in Tokyo by a year. "After his telephone talks with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, PM Shinzo Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, & the games will be held by the summer of 2021," the statement said.​

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi doctors narrate incidents of discrimination Doctors at Sanjay Nursing Home claim to have housing and food issues amid the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. Senior resident doctor Amandeep Singh was quoted by ANI as saying, "Doctors who are living on rent here are being asked to vacate their houses as their landlords believe that they will spread the virus." Another doctor, said, "Police are prohibiting our mess workers from bringing food from outside. We request the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the problems faced by the health professionals."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Kejriwal takes note of reports of doctors claiming discrimination Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, taking note of the reports of doctors claiming that they are facing discrimination because they are treating COVID-19 patients, said, "On the request of Prime Minister we clapped for our doctors, nurses and others who are giving essential services. But now I am getting information that a landlord has forcefully evicted a nurse tenant as works among coronavirus patients." #WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: On the request of Prime Minister we clapped for our doctors, nurses and others who are giving essential services. But now I am getting information that a landlord has forcefully evicted a nurse tenant as works among #coronavirus patients. pic.twitter.com/cx9VQKchQN — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates AIIMS doctors allege discrimination in letter to Shah The resident doctors of the AIIMS institute, in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleged that people are questioning them over their activities because they are in touch with COVID-19 patients and those suspected of having the infection. The Resident Doctors' Association on Friday said that they "have been forced to vacate rented houses". They also requested appropriate action against those forcing eviction.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates No new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in 40 hours: CM Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no new cases of coronavirus had been reported in the National Capital in the last 40 hours. "In last 40 hours no new patient has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. Of the 30 patients some patients have gone home. There are only 23 patients now. This is good news but we shouldn't be happy as the fight is still on. The numbers might spike anytime. We should remain alert," he added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Hydroxychloroquine to be used only by healthcare workers, ICMR reiterates The ICMR on Friday said, "The empiric use of hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis of SARS-Cov-2 infection is recommended only for asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases." "Mathematical modeling done by ICMR suggests that entry screening of travellers with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks," the statement added. What does 'asymptomatic' mean? "The term asymptomatic means literally the absence of symptoms. It describes a condition that is present, but in which a person does not show any outward signs or symptoms of the disease."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates ICMR says India has capacity to test 12,000 per day The Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday said that at least 118 government laboratories have been included in ICMR network of coronavirus testing. "The network has the capacity to test 12,000 samples a day. Additionally, 22 private laboratory chains, with about 15,500 collection centres, have been registered with ICMR till today," the statement said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal under lockdown from 5 pm Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal will impose a statewide lockdown from 5 pm on Tuesday, the respective chief ministers' offices said. The lockdown in West Bengal will be in effect till 31 March, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Pune lab develops first indigenous COVID-19 testing kit A Pune-based, Mylab Discovery Solutions, has developed India's first indigenous novel coronavirus testing kit that has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), ANI reported. A single kit costs Rs 80,000 and can test 100 patients. "We can produce 1 to 1.5 lakh tests in a week, we are trying to increase our production for the public. These kits cost 1/4th the price that the imported kits are being sold for," said Ranjit Desai, a scientist at the lab. Maharashtra: Pune based Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd has developed India's first indigenous #COVID19 testing kit that has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A single kit costs Rs 80,000 & can test 100 patients. pic.twitter.com/Ng5b3wRHh5 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Rajiv Gauba asks states to earmark hospitals for COVID-19 In a letter to chief secretaries of states, Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba said, "All states should immediately identify & earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID-19 cases & ensure they are fully ready in the event of a further spike in the number of confirmed cases".

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Woman with no travel history abroad tests positive in Noida A 47-year-old woman with no recent history of foreign travel tests positive for COVID-19 in Noida, PTI quoted officials as saying on Tuesday. With this, the number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh are at nine, officials said. Her husband and daughter have been quarantined, while their housing society has been completely sealed — no entry or exit allowed except in emergency cases.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Uttar Pradesh govt to impose lockdown across state The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that the lockdown imposed till 25 March in 17 districts will be extended across the state on Wednesday in a bid to combat the coronavirus. "All of UP to be locked down by Wednesday," Additional Chief Secretary of Information Awanish Awasthi was quoted as saying. The districts currently under lockdown are Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Jaunpur.

Coronavirus in Myanmar Latest Updates Myanmar reports first cases of COVID-19 Myanmar confirms its first cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday night, News18 reported. "The country of 54 million people had been the world's largest country by population not to report a single case of the pandemic that has confined more than 1.7 billion to their homes," the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases rise to 106 in Maharashtra Maharahstra health minister Rajesh Tope said that coronavirus cases rose to 106 in the state and three deaths have been reported till Tuesday.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Metropolis lab approved as COVID-19 testing centre A statement on the website of the Metropolis pathology lab said, "Metropolis has been approved by the government to test and collect samples for COVID-19 under ICMR approved COVID-19 testing registration number Metro001. "Home Collection can happen ONLY if prescribed by a qualified physician for COVID-19 test, which is a swab based test. We offer safe and hygienic sample collection at home by our trained technicians. Get accurate and quick reports done at cost in 24 hours. To book a home visit for COVID-19 testing, Call 8422-801-801. Metropolis stands with you during this crisis. We care for you."

Coronavirus in South Africa Latest Updates COVID-19 cases in South Africa rise to 554 Coronavirus cases in South Africa rose to 554 on Tuesday, with an increase of 102 cases in 24 hours. News18 reported that local businesses are racing to plan for a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Tuesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Finance ministry and regulators monitoring volatility in markets, says FM Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said regulators and her ministry are monitoring developments and volatility in stock markets. She said the developments on stock markets are monitored thrice a day. The government is working on an economic package to deal with the hardships caused by the lockdown to control the coronavirus crisis and the same will be announced soon, she said adding different sub-groups have held sectoral discussions.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Pune-based firm develops testing kit for faster confirmation of cases In what may go down as an important solution in India''s fight against coronavirus, Pune-based Mylabs Discovery Solutions has created an indigenous solution to test patients for COVID-19 that can halve the time taken for results. The molecular diagnostic company, which received statutory approvals late on Monday from authorities, can manufacture over 15,000 testing kits per day from its facility at Lonavala in Pune district and the same will be ramped up to 25,000 kits per day, its co-founder Shrikant Patole told PTI. Citing the experience in South Korea, the World Health Organisation has been stressing on the importance of tests to fight the pandemic, which has so far claimed nine lives in India.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Two more test positive in Srinagar Two more persons tested coronavirus positive in Srinagar on Tuesday, taking such patients in the city to three. One woman, who returned after Umrah pilgrimage from Saudi Arabia, has already tested positive and is admitted at Srinagar's superspecialty hospital. #COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir

2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained.@diprjk @ HealthMedicalE1 — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Economic relief package to be announced 'soon', reiterated FM As the media briefing came to an end, Nirmala Sitharama reiterated that an economic package will be announced "sooner", rather than later. She also said, "We are closely monitoring the situation. SEBI has come up with guidelines and stated its position on the recent volatility. We are monitoring the stock market."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Debit cardholders can withdraw money, free of charge, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, while briefing the media about the government's plan for relief plan announced that debit cardholders who withdraw cash from any bank ATM can do it free of charge, from any other bank’s ATM, for the next three months. She also stated that there shall not be any minimum balance requirement fee. The government said that bank charges are reduced for digital trade and transactions.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Govt might suspend Section 7, 9 and 10 of IBC The government is considering to suspending Section 7, 9 and 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), at a later stage, if the current situation continues beyond six months. Meanwhile, for fisheries, the finance minister said that a one-month delay will be condoned in the arrival of the consignment of fisheries. Import permits for fisheries expiring in April have been extended by three months.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Threshold for default extended to Rs 1 crore, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the threshold of default extended to Rs 1 core from existing Rs 1 lakh, in order to prevent insolvency proceedings against MSMEs.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Extra 6 months given to newly incorporated firms to file declaration The finance ministry announced that for newly incorporated companies, there is a requirement to file declaration on commencement within six months, which the government is giving an additional six months to file their returns. Nirmala Sitharaman also said that If there was a company director who does not comply with the minimum residency requirement, it shall "not be treated as a violation."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Mandatory requirement of holding board meetings relaxed for 60 days The government on Tuesday said that the mandatory requirement of holding board meetings is being relaxed by a period of 60 days, has been relaxed for the next two quarters. The finance minsitry said that if no board meeting held for 2019-20, it will not be considered a violation The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the applicability of The Companies Auditors’ Report Order 2020, which was supposed to have come into force in 2019-20, has been shift to 2020-21.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Customs clearance will operate 24x7 till 30 June, says FM In a major relief to imports/exporters, the government on Tuesday said that customs clearance now an essential service, till 30 June, 2020 and it will be working 24/7.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Payment under ‘Sabka Vishwas’ scheme extended to 30 June The government announced on Tuesday that payment date under the ‘Sabka Vishwas’ scheme, which was for settling disputes in the indirect tax regime, has been extended till 30 June 2020.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates No interest, penalty for firms with less than Rs 5 cr turnover The finance minister announced on Tuesday that there is no interest, no penalty and no late fee will be charged for companies with a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore. The minister said that the interest rate for such companies is reduced to 9 percent. She added that only interest will be applicable, but no late fee and no penalty for bigger companies.

