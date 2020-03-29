Coronavirus Outbreak: Double Asian Para Games high jump champion Sharad Kumar donates Rs 1 lakh to PM's relief fund
New Delhi: Double Asian Para Games high jump champion Sharad Kumar has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Prime Minister's relief fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have donated 1 lakhs 1 Rupee to PM CARE FUND to tackle COVID19. 1% of my net," the 29-year-old from Bihar tweeted.
Kumar won a gold in the high jump T42 category in the 2014 Asian Para Games before climbing the top of the podium again in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia in T42/63 category. He is also a 2017 IPC World Championships silver medallist.
I have Donated 1 lakhs 1 Rupee to PM CARE FUND to tackle COVID19.
1% of my net worth@narendramodi @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia #PMCareFund pic.twitter.com/WPyYbxA5pM
— Sharad Kumar (@sharad_kumar01) March 28, 2020
The high jump T42/63 category is competed among athletes who have lower limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power and impaired range of movement.
Follow LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 29, 2020 16:28:19 IST
Tags : 2017 IPC World Championships, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Scare, COVID-19 Pandemic, Indonesia, Jakarta, PM CARE FUND, Sharad Kumar, SportsTracker
