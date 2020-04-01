Coronavirus Outbreak: Dolly Parton launches weekly children's book reading series to 'provide welcome distraction'
Los Angeles: Dolly Parton is using her famous voice to spread some cheer and a love for reading books in children amid the novel coronavirus.
The legendary country singer is launching a 10-week series, which aims to "provide a welcome distraction during a time of unrest and also inspire a love of reading and books," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honour for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh, and they make us think," Parton said in a video message.
In the weekly series, the singer will read a children's book to an online audience at bedtime, selecting books from her popular Imagination Library project.
The nonprofit says the goal for Goodnight With Dolly is to provide "a welcome distraction during a time of unrest and also inspire a love of reading and books."
"The read-alongs will be a personal gift from Dolly to all families. Free of charge but not free from obligation as the message will be to pass on the love and keep hope alive because we are all Together, You and I," Imagination Library said in a press release on its website.
The first book to be read by Parton in the 10-week series will be Watty Piper's 'The Little Engine That Could.
Starting Thursday, the singer's readings will be posted on her Imagination Library's YouTube channel, as well as across her Dolly Parton, World Choice Investments and Dollywood channels.
Parton's Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age five in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland.
