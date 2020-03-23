Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Bar Council says high court should consider total shutdown till 31 March

New Delhi: The Bar Council of Delhi on Monday said the High Court should consider a total shut down till 31 March to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It also suggested that no advocates, their staff or litigants be allowed to enter the court premises, except for urgent matters and said that the entire premises should be sanitised periodically.

"According to the directions issued by the High Court, which were observed in the last week, it is noticed that even though the urgent matters are listed before the courts but the situation is similar to as observed during vacations," the Bar Council of Delhi said in a statement.

It said that since there is no official declaration of holidays, the advocates and litigants have to come to the courts.

"In this situation such it may be considered to go for a total shut down for the period up to 31 March, 2020, which should also be declared as vacation," it said.

"The cases listed during this period may be adjusted curtailing the future holidays to compensate," the Bar Council of Delhi added.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 17:44:36 IST

