Coronavirus outbreak: Defence ministry sets up seven more quarantine facilities in Jaisalmer, Suratgadh, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Deolali, Kolkata, Chennai

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has set up seven more quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients, especially for Indian citizens being brought to back from coronavirus-hit countries, an official said on Thursday.

The facilities have been set up at Jaisalmer, Suratgadh, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Deolali, Kolkata and Chennai.

"We are expecting more civilians to be brought back to India. We are ready with our facilities," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak

The Army is already operating a quarantine facility in Manesar while the one in Hindon, near Ghaziabad, is being operated by the air force.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 19:06:37 IST

Tags : Chennai, Corona, Corona In India, Corona Virus, Corona Virus Bangalore, Corona Virus Delhi, Corona Virus Hyderabad, Corona Virus In India, Corona Virus India, Corona Virus Symptoms, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangalore, Coronavirus Cure, Coronavirus Delhi, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus In Bangalore, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus In Hyderabad, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Symptoms, Coronavirus Update, Coronavirus Update In India, Coronavirus Vaccine, Covid 19 India, COVID-19, Delhi Coronavirus, Deolali, Holi 2020, India Coronavirus, Italy, Jaisalmer, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kolkata, n95 Mask, NewsTracker, Quarantine Facilities, Seattle, South Korea, Suratgadh, Symptoms Of Coronavirus, US