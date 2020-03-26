Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket Association of Bengal office-bearers raise Rs 4 lakh towards state's Emergency Relief Fund

Kolkata: Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) office-bearers on Thursday came forward and raised Rs 4 lakh for the West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had on Wednesday made a personal contribution of Rs 5 lakh, while the association donated Rs 25 lakh towards the COVID-19 pandemic aid.

The cricket body's secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha, joint-secretary Debabrata Das and its affiliated unit South Suburban Club donated Rs 1 lakh each.

"In these dark days we need to fight this pandemic shoulder to shoulder. Hence I have decided to contribute Rs one lakh personally to the cause. Let's do our best to battle this menace," Snehasish, brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and a former cricketer himself, said in a statement.

He further said that his Salt Lake-based academy '22-Yards' will donate Rs 50,000.

"These are uncertain times and we all need to come forward and join the battle. I feel humbled to make a paltry contribution of one lakh rupees to the cause," CAB vice-president Ojha said.

"I am happy to inform that South Suburban Club has shown its keenness to be with the people of the state by contributing Rs 1 lakh," Debasish Ganguly, the treasurer at CAB, said.

The disease has so far claimed 13 lives in the country while infecting over 600 people.

"Based on the appeal made by Avishek Dalmiya, I am happy to make a humble contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the state fund to help fight the pandemic," joint secretary Debabrata Das said.

The CAB also urged current and former cricketers, scorers, umpires, match observers, coaches, committee members and others connected with the organisation to come forward and donate.

