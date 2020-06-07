Coronavirus Outbreak: Crew member of Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham tests positive weeks after team returns from Jordan

A crew member of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham, who had returned from Jordan on 22 May, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports. There has been no word from the team regarding this.

The 58-year-old crew member had accompanied the team to Jordan as a translator, The Indian Express reported. Manorama says the man belongs to Pandikkad in Malappuram district.

After his return to Kerala, he had been placed under observation in Edappal in Malappuram for eight days, followed by home quarantine. However, he was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus during this period and shifted to Government Medical College in Manjeri.

This comes soon after Prithviraj tested negative for the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday, Prithviraj took to Twitter and said that he took a COVID-19 test which turned out negative, adding that he will still be under quarantine.

(Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

“Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all,” he tweeted.

Prithviraj, along with director Blessy and the crew of Malayalam film Aadujeevitham were stranded in Jordan’s Wadi Rum desert for more than two months. They were shooting for the film when the pandemic forced a global lockdown. The actor and the crew went into mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Kochi. They returned on a special repatriation flight from Jordan, as part of the Vande Bharat mission.

The film is based on Malayalam writer Benyamin’s book by the same name.

Recently, Prithviraj posted a picture of his lean physique, and spoke of the transformation he underwent for the role. Posting a shirtless photo of his lean, muscular physique, the actor wrote: "One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here."

“I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post “THAT” day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation,” he further wrote.

“Remember..the human body has it’s limits..the human mind doesn’t,” he added.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2020 10:21:35 IST

Tags : Aadujeevitham, Benyamin, Blessy, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Prithviraj Sukumaran, South Indian Movies, SouthIndianMovies, Vande Bharat Mission