Coronavirus Outbreak: Chris Hemsworth offers 6-week free access to his fitness app Centr, recommends 'healthy living'

Aside from playing a superhero on the big screen, actor Chris Hemsworth is also known for his drive to stay fit and healthy. The well-built actor is spotted regularly hitting the gym or going cycling with his family.

The Thor actor has now come up with a lucrative offer for all the people who are getting bored during the self-isolation to prevent coronavirus spread.

He posted a video clip on Instagram announcing 6-week free access to his fitness and health app Centr.

In the post, the Australian actor said everyone needed to boost their mental health and keep their physical activities in check, especially during this time of “self-isolation and uncertainty”.

And hence, the free access offers to “make health and happiness accessible to all,” he added.

Centr offers over 1,000 unique workouts from 20 coaches, including Hemsworth himself. The free access is available only for new users.

Hemsworth told his fans that people in isolation and confinement should focus on living healthy and happy during the “global health crisis”. They should, he advised, concentrate on “movement, nutrition and mental fitness."

Since the news was shared on social media, the post has garnered appreciation from his many fans. It has been liked by more than 21 lakh people and several commented to convey best wishes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Its high infection rate and over 10,000 fatalities have led to governments imposing lockdown and asking people to stay in their homes.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 15:24:05 IST

