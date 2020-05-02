Coronavirus Outbreak: Chris Evans joins Instagram, reveals he's reuniting Avengers cast to raise funds

Captain America Chris Evans has officially joined Instagram. The actor has pledged to reunite all six of Marvel’s original Avengers cast and fans can win the chance of a virtual hangout session with them. The effort is aimed at raising money for the fight against coronavirus.

Fans can get a chance to meet Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo through a raffle.

In a video, Evans can be heard saying that he is accepting the "All In Challenge" and he was challenged by Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt.

The challenge will help to get food to people who are in need during the COVID nightmare, he says in the clip.

The actor said that fans chosen can do a private Q&A and ask them anything. "We can spill the beans," the actor can be heard saying.

Chris has challenged Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Porter.

The clip, which has already been viewed over 15 lakh time since being posted, also saw Mark Ruffalo taking to the comment section.

“Maybe not ask us anything... #Spoilers,” the Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe commented.

As per a report in DailyMail, the money raised through the auction will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. The report also added that it takes $10 to enter the raffle and whoever wins will receive a 40-minute virtual hangout with Christ Evans and other stars. The winner can be accompanied by two guests.

Earlier, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro offered a chance to fans for a walk-on role in their next cinematic outing, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

DiCaprio posted a video on his Instagram along with a caption that revealed that the actors launched the #AmerciasFoodFund campaign to “help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time.”

