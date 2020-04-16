Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro offer role in an upcoming film to fans donating to COVID-19 relief

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering a chance to fans for a walk-on role in their next cinematic outing, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

The two Oscar-winning actors posted about the challenge on Instagram. The contest has been started to raise funds for coronavirus relief work.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

DiCaprio posted the video on his Instagram along with a caption that revealed that the actors recently launched the #AmerciasFoodFund campaign to “help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time.”

The caption further mentions, “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance.”

Here is the video

The Departed actor said it was an opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of them and attend the premiere.

The actors urged fans to go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever they can. In the clip, De Niro said that all donations will go to Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and Americas Food Fund.

At the end of the clip, DiCaprio requested his Wolf of Wall Street co-star Matthew McConaughey along with comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to go through with this task. De Niro asked Jamie Foxx to participate in the challenge.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 18:38:59 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Ellen DeGeneres, Hollywood, Jamie Foxx, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Matthew McConaughey, Robert De Niro