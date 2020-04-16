You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro offer role in an upcoming film to fans donating to COVID-19 relief

FP Trending Apr 16, 2020 18:38 PM IST

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering a chance to fans for a walk-on role in their next cinematic outing, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

The two Oscar-winning actors posted about the challenge on Instagram. The contest has been started to raise funds for coronavirus relief work.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

DiCaprio posted the video on his Instagram along with a caption that revealed that the actors recently launched the #AmerciasFoodFund campaign to “help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time.”

The caption further mentions, “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance.”

Here is the video


View this post on Instagram

We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

The Departed actor said it was an opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of them and attend the premiere.

The actors urged fans to go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever they can. In the clip, De Niro said that all donations will go to Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and Americas Food Fund.

At the end of the clip, DiCaprio requested his Wolf of Wall Street co-star Matthew McConaughey along with comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to go through with this task. De Niro asked Jamie Foxx to participate in the challenge.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 18:38:59 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Ellen DeGeneres, Hollywood, Jamie Foxx, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Matthew McConaughey, Robert De Niro

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Could COVID-19 be transmitted through droplets released while speaking?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 16 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 16 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres