Coronavirus Outbreak: Chef Floyd Cardoz of The Bombay Canteen succumbs to Covid-19 in New York
Noted chef and entrepreneur Floyd Cardoz passed away on Wednesday, 25 March, at a hospital in New York; he had been diagnosed as positive for Covid-19 after complaining of a fever.
Tragic news. Floyd Cardoz the world renowned chef - with his own Restaurants in New York - Chez Floyd, then lately Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and restaurants in Bombay and Goa has succumbed to the Corona virus in New Jersey RIP
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 25, 2020
On 18 March, Cardoz had put up an Instagram post stating that he returned to New York from Mumbai on 8 March and since he was "feeling feverish", as a precautionary measure, had decided to admit himself into a hospital in New York.
View this post on Instagram
Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt
A post shared by Floyd Cardoz (@floydcardoz) on
A few days ago, a statement by The Hunger Inc (the parent company that runs Cardoz's business ventures), confirming the news of Cardoz's diagnosis, noted that the Health Department in Mumbai was informed about the same. "We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine," the statement had read read.
Chef Floyd Cardoz was the co-founder and culinary director of popular and acclaimed restaurants like The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, and Bombay Sweet Shop. He also received accolades for his New York restaurant The Bombay Bread Bar.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 19:48:33 IST
Tags : Chef Floyd Cardoz, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, FWeekend, NewsTracker, The Bombay Canteen
