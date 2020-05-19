Coronavirus Outbreak: BTS member Jungkook tests negative after night out in Seoul with several K-pop stars in April

BTS singer Jungkook has tested negative for coronavirus after he met up with several K-Pop stars in Seoul last month. While the singer did not show any symptoms of COVID-19, he voluntarily got himself tested after visiting a restaurant and bar with friends.

According to a report published by NME, BTS management Big Hit Entertainment said Jungkook feels 'deeply regretful' for failing to socially distance himself. The report added that NCT 127’s Jaehyun, Seventeen’s Mingyu and Astro’s Cha Eunwoo had accompanied Jungkook on a night out in Itaewon on 25 April.

According to the statement Jungkook did not display any symptoms of COVID-19 and voluntarily got tested at a government-designated hospital with the result turning out negative.

Metro.co.uk cited a statement released by Jaehyun’s agency SM Entertainment that said while the artist did not show symptoms, "when COVID-19 broke out in the club in Itaewon and started to spread, he voluntarily received a COVID-19 diagnosis test and tested negative."

The Korea Herald reported that Pledis Entertainment and Fantagio, which manage Seventeen and Astro respectively, said their artists (Mingyu and Cha Eunwoo) spent the night in Itaewon and apologised for not complying with social distancing properly.

BTS who were set to travel this year as a part of their Map Of The Soul world Tour, had to postpone the gig due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band recently announced a livestream concert for their fans, which will take place in June.

