Coronavirus Outbreak: BTS announces livestream concert for June after postponing Map of the Soul tour

South Korean pop sensation BTS has announced that it will perform a live-streamed concert in June.

The seven-member band, which was forced to postpone its Map of the Soul concert in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reconnect with its legions of fans worldwide through the live streamed concert.

The band said that its Bang Bang Con The Live concert will be held on 14 June, at 6pm Korean time (2.30 pm Indian Standard Time).

The band said that the paid-for concert will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed with other content.

The Map of the Soul tour was initially scheduled to kickstart from 25 April with the group performing in Seoul, Japan, Europe and North America, writes Variety. The band was to take the stage at London’s Twickenham Stadium on 3 and 4 July, followed by shows in Berlin and Barcelona.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 18:27:18 IST

