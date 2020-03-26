Coronavirus Outbreak: British boxer Amir Khan offers four-storey building for COVID-19 patients

British boxer Amir Khan has offered help to the health authorities in the fight against coronavirus.

The two-time world professional boxing champion tweeted that he will offer his four-storey building to National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom for keeping COVID-19 patients.

I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe. pic.twitter.com/MSpaEwPFuw — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) March 25, 2020

The 33-year-old posted a picture of him standing in front of his 60,000 square foot building and said that he knew how difficult it was to “get a hospital bed in this tragic time”.

He further wrote in the caption of the picture that he was ready to offer his new going-to-be “wedding hall and retail outlet” building “to help people affected by the coronavirus”.

The facility was supposed to open as a wedding venue in August later this year. Khan concluded the post saying, “Please keep safe”.

United Kingdom has seen over 9,500 cases testing positive for COVID-19 with the death toll crossing 450.

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Elizabeth II and heir to the British throne, was also confirmed to have been infected by coronavirus on Wednesday.

Amir Khan’s offer is the latest one made by sporting figures and teams.

Tennis legend Roger Federer and wife Mirka had donated one million Swiss Francs for the “most vulnerable families” in Switzerland. While football star Lionel Messi donated one million Euros to a hospital in Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent gave medical equipment worth one million Euros to some Portuguese hospitals.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi and his charity have been distributing food, sanitizers and other essential items to the needy.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 10:55:42 IST

Tags : Amir Khan, Boxing, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Prince Charles, Roger Federer, Shahid Afridi, United Kingdom