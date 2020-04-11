You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: British actress Hilary Heath passes away from COVID-19 complications aged 74

FP Staff Apr 12, 2020 13:06 PM IST

British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie Witchfinder General, has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from acting, she had bankrolled movies such as An Awfully Big Adventure in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman's Nil by Mouth in 1997.

Born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in the Michael Reeves horror movie Witchfinder General in 1968.

Back in the day, Hilary reportedly launched the Duncan Health Associates in collaboration with her then-husband Duncan Heath. The company was sold to ICM in 1984. Duncan now stands as the co-chairman of Independent Talent Group. The couple had been divorced.

Heath is survived by her son Daniel Heath, who is also a film composer (well known for his work in Big Eyes), and her daughter Laura.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 13:06:45 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Complications, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Dies, Hilary Heath

