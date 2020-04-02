Coronavirus Outbreak: Banks to commence remitting Rs 500 per month to women PMJDY account holders from tomorrow

Banks to commence remitting Rs 500 per month to women PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana) account holders from tomorrow.

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Package, a sum of Rs 500 per month is being deposited into the accounts of Women Jan Dhan Yojana beneficiaries by all banks. This is the first of the 3 monthly installments.

In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by the beneficiaries, the following schedule of disbursement will be followed by all banks for the month of April 2020.

And after 9th April, the beneficiaries may withdraw on any day at their convenience.

As this money is being deposited into the respective bank accounts, the beneficiaries need not rush for withdrawal; money can be drawn at their convenience at any later date.

The beneficiaries can use the neighborhood ATMs with RuPay cards, Bank Mitras, CSPs as much as possible to avoid crowding at the branches. There will be no charges for withdrawing money from other bank ATMs, at present, as per Govt of India directives.

While announcing the relief package for the poor affected by the 21-day nationwide lockdown on 26 March, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said 20.4 crore women having Jan Dhan bank accounts would get one-time cash help of Rs 1,500 spread over three months.

"You are requested to ensure that the said amount is transferred smoothly to the targeted accounts, so that the beneficiaries can get access to the funds during this time to carry on their livelihood without facing any hardship," the department of financial services had written in a letter addressed to head of public and major private sector banks.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 17:57:22 IST

