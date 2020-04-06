Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangladesh reports 12 deaths, curbs congregation at mosques in bid to contain COVID-19
Dhaka: Bangladesh on Monday suspended prayers for the public at mosques across the country in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus after four more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 12.
"Four more people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while another 35 cases were confirmed,” Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora told an online media briefing.
She said the fresh reports of infections were detected as 468 samples were tested at 14 facilities, nine of them being in Dhaka.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Monday issued an emergency notice restricting the congregation in mosques. The ministry urged the public to pray at home.
The notice also said that a maximum of 10 people can attend the weekly Friday prayers in mosques. The government also restricted visits to other places of worship.
In several Muslim-majority countries, the 'azaan' (call for prayer) has been amended and now it urges people to pray in their homes.
Director General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad said one of the four dead in the last 24 hours was a director of the independent Anti-Corruption Commission, who was being treated for infection along with two other family members.
The 48-year-old official died early Monday after eight days of treatment at the Bangladesh Kuwait Friendship Hospital, the hospital said.
Azad said 739 people were quarantined in the past 24 hours, 30 of them in institutional quarantine while another 23 suspects were kept on isolation.
The health officials briefing came hours after Health Minister Zahid Maleque issued a note of warning that Bangladesh was facing extra COVID-19 risks in the next 30 days as healthcare officials said the virus now appeared as a community wise pandemic.
"Community transmission of the virus has begun," a spokesman of the directorate general of health services said, adding that 64 of the 123 infection cases were reported from Dhaka and 23 from Narayanganj on the outskirts of the capital.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday announced stimulus packages to the tune of Taka 72,750 crore (USD 8,573 million) to counter the adverse effects of coronavirus on the country's economy.
"Earlier I declared Taka 5,000 crore (emergency) incentive package for paying salaries and allowances of export-oriented industry workers and employees and today I am announcing four fresh financial stimulus packages of Tk 67,750 crore," she said in a televised address from her official Ganobhaban residence.
"I hope our economy will rebound and we can reach near the desired economic growth, if the stimulus packages, the previous and the fresh ones, are quickly rolled out," she said.
Bangladesh on Saturday extended the nationwide transport shutdown till 11 April.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 19:33:40 IST
Tags : Bangladesh, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Bangladesh, Coronavirus In Bangladesh, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, Dhaka, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra govt announces compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of police officers if they die on COVID-19 duty
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO’s policy failures and capitulation to China fueled deadly pandemic; DG Tedros must be held accountable
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Second person in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19; 576 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in Maharashtra
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Toll in Italy crosses 10,000; Donald Trump mulls lockdown in COVID-19 'hotspots' as US records surge in cases