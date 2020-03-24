Coronavirus Outbreak: Bad Boys for Life gets early digital release on 31 March as theatres remain shut
Sony Pictures has given its hit action-comedy Bad Boys for Life an early digital release on 31 March. This move by the entertainment company came amid the nation's movie theatres going dark due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Variety, the movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will debut 21 April on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.
Most theatrical releases were not available at home until roughly 90 days after they premiered in multiplexes, prior to the health crisis. But given the unprecedented circumstances, Disney, Lionsgate, Sony, Universal, STX Films and Warner Bros. have all announced plans to release films early on VOD, including Onward, Birds of Prey, The Hunt and The Invisible Man.
Earning $ 204 million in North America, Bad Boys for Life is the highest-grossing movie of the year so far.
Sequel to 1995's Bad Boys and 2003's Bad Boys 2, the movie carries a production budget of $ 90 million. It reunites Smith and Lawrence as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.
Bad Boys for Life hit the theatres in North America on 17 January and in India on 31 January. The 31 March date is 74 days later — which was the industry's earliest gap for electronic sell-through prior to the current crisis.
Updated Date: Mar 24, 2020 16:45:26 IST
