Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia, New Zealand explore possibility of quarantine-free travel for resumption of cricket
Melbourne: Their scheduled international tours unlikely to go ahead due to coronavirus pandemic, the cricket boards of Australia and New Zealand are exploring the possibility of creating a constant stream of matches between the two neighbouring nations.
With the two governments planning to open up a corridor to allow quarantine-free travel, New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White discussed the possibility with his Cricket Australia counterpart Kevin Roberts.
"I've talked to Kevin Roberts about that. A Tasman bubble would be terrific if it did eventuate," White told Sydney Morning Herald.
"...it would present some opportunities going forward. But I think the key is to keep an open mind and be flexible so if opportunities do arise we can take them.
"We haven't talked specifics really. What we have talked about is conceptually the possibility of playing each other and that's where we are at the moment."
With the 13th IPL suspended indefinitely, the Test tour of Bangladesh abandoned and a limited-overs tour of England in July also likely to be called off, Australia will be without any cricket action this winter.
There are also doubts over the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia.
New Zealand's home international summer is also uncertain with Pakistan and West Indies scheduled to tour for Tests and Sri Lanka in the shorter form.
Australia and New Zealand were locked in a three-game men's ODI series in March when it was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak after the first game was played behind closed doors at the SCG.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 12, 2020 18:26:46 IST
Tags : Australia, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, New Zealand, SportsTracker, t20 World Cup 2020
Trending
-
International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia Awareness Day 2020: Characteristics of two similar conditions
-
International Nurses Day 2020: How nurses are contributing during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 11: Wuhan’s new COVID-19 cluster, members of USA coronavirus taskforce in quarantine
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 11: Passenger train services to resume in phases, first Indian antibody test developed
-
Why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 8: Nearly 4 million cases, Japan approves Remdesivir, Australia's three-step reopening
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death as samples of ASI who died on 8 May test positive
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: Mumbai is India's worst-affected city with 12,864 cases; West Bengal records highest mortality rate at 9.57%