Coronavirus Outbreak: Andhra Pradesh govt offers free online GATE coaching classes for students during nationwide lockdown

The Andhra Pradesh government is offering online coaching for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The registration has begun on Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AOSCHE)'s official website apsche.org as well as on jntua.ac.in.

The official notice states that on the "direction of the Ministry of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education is coordinating GATE coaching classes to the engineering students belonging to the State of Andhra Pradesh."

The application process that began on 2 May will close on 7 May and classes will begin on 11 May.

Candidates who opt for the online classes will be taught by the faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), Yogi Vemana University and YSR Cuddapah.

Each subject will be taught in 12 sessions in 12 days, with each session being two-hours long. Faculty members will teach two subjects per day and the online attendance will be recorded.

How to register

Interested students can register for the online GATE coaching classes on the official website or just click here. They can download the list of subjects and subject wise list of faculty members from jntua.ac.in.

Faculty members and students will be informed of the classes via email and students can register for any number of courses listed on the web portal.

IIT Delhi had recently informed that admission to M.Tech/ M.Des selections for the academic year 2020-2021 will be done completely on basis of GATE/CEED score. The decision was taken in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 15:42:59 IST

Tags : Andhra Pradesh, GATE, GATE 2020, GATE Online Coaching, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU, NewTracker