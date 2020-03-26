Coronavirus Outbreak: All international passenger flights suspended till 14 April in light of lockdown, says DGCA
New Delhi: All international passenger flight operations will remain closed till 14 April in the wake of the three-week nationwide lockdown imposed in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
"It has been decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 6:30 pm (GMT) of April 14, 2020. This will not apply to approved international all-cargo operations and flights," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday.
Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here
All domestic flights have already been cancelled in the wake of the 21-day lockdown.
As many as 649 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, including 47 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
There have been 13 deaths due to novel coronavirus in the country.
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 20:58:49 IST
