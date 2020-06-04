Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar spreads awareness on resuming work post lockdown in R Balki's short film
In an attempt to raise awareness about how to return to work during the coronavirus crisis, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday released his new short film based on 'self-reliant' or 'atmanirbhar' India.
Akshay took to Twitter to post the short video in which he is seen playing a man living in rural India. As the short film begins the Pad Man actor is seen wearing a face mask and walking to work when an elderly man in the village intervenes and asks him to stay inside as the government may have lifted travel restrictions but the virus is still spreading.
To which Akshay Kumar's character responds by stating that returning to work is safe if he follows all necessary precautions like wearing masks, maintaining a safe physical distance, and washing hands after every interval.
Kumar is then seen talking about how frontline workers are fighting COVID and similarly, others too should return to work becoming self-reliant or atmanirbhar.
The video ends with the elderly man getting convinced and deciding to return to work.
Check out Akshay Kumar's film here
As #IndiaFightsCorona,a short film from me to you about getting back to work but only when ur city/state officials advise you to do so.And don’t forget to do it safely!चलो India,बदलकर अपना व्यवहार,करें कोरोना पर वारl #SwachhBharatSwasthBharat@narendramodi @PMOIndia @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/HFJ1OswoOl
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 4, 2020
The government is approaching towards unlocking the country in response to the previous COVID induced lockdown.
Earlier in his recent address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on being 'atmanirbhar' and take responsibility to protect oneself from the coronavirus.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 15:28:26 IST
